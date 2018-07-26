Register
09:08 GMT +326 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Italian police identifies migrants in a camp set by the Baobab aid group in Rome, Italy July 12, 2018

    'Italy Cannot Host All Migrants Coming as Asylum Seekers to Europe' – Professor

    © REUTERS / Yara Nardi
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    The European Commission has offered to pay countries €6,000 per person to host migrants in secure centres in their territory. The offer seeks to engage more governments to help ease Italy's burden. Radio Sputnik discussed the European Commission’s offer with Alessandra Venturini, professor of political economy at the University of Turin.

    Sputnik: Does the European Commission’s offer come as a surprise to you?

    Alessandra Venturini: Surprising is the reaction of our minister of interior because Italy needs the EU commission, Italy, which is a south European country, is more exposed to the first arrival of migrants by boat through the Mediterranean, they need a unifying package from the commission, not just money.

    As probably everybody knows, the problem is in redistributing the migrants around Europe, so it’s not the amount of money which is the point of the debate, the point is that it is not enough to pay a country because they protect and save the lives of people that cross the Mediterranean.

    Sputnik: Now in your view what is Brussels trying to achieve here? 

    Alessandra Venturini: The money is not enough to cover the costs probably of hosting migrants, but the problem is that Italy cannot host all the migrants that want to become asylum seekers in Europe. They should be redistributed around the European countries. That is the main issue. 

    This file photo taken on September 28, 2016 shows people gathering on the quay as a wreck of a migrant boat raised by the Egyptian navy and maritime rescuers arrives in the Egyptian port city of Rosetta. An Egyptian court on March 26, 2017 sentenced 56 people to prison terms of between seven and 10 years over the deaths at sea of at least 202 migrants in September, judicial officials said
    © AFP 2018 / STRINGER
    EU Countries Could Be Offered €6,000 ($7,000) for Each Migrant They Keep in 'Controlled Centers' - Reports
    Until one of the other European countries accepts a proportionate amount of refugees, Italy is trying to react to this approach. So it is not only the burden that we had, but it’s also the position of Italy being in the Mediterranean, which means to be protected, but at the same time they need to be reinforced: control of the frontier but the main issue is their distribution. We are the harbor of Europe, not of Italy. Lampedusa is the harbor of Europe, not of Italy.

    Sputnik: What’s your take on Mr. Salvini’s response, who deems Brussels move insufficient?

    Alessandra Venturini: The previous government was already working towards containing the pressure, to try to solve the migration problem from the beginning, the root cause of this. But the path was not completed, you can try to close what is usually called the backdoor, the people arriving by boat through the Mediterranean, but you should open the front door. You should be able to resettle asylum seekers directly from the country of war and fight, that is, Syria, Ethiopia, Sudan and so on – directly. And also open the door to … The countries close the front door so they have too many people arriving from the backdoor.

    A man and his daughter wait during a distribution of meals aboard the rescue ship Aquarius, on May 25, 2016 a day after a rescue operation of migrants and refugees off the Libyan coast.
    © AFP 2018 / Gabriel Bouys
    'They Include Terrorists, Criminals': Libya Says No to Taking in Migrants Rejected by EU
    So the trend now is very tricky, very difficult. We try to close the backdoor, but in the meantime we have not opened enough the front door. 

    Sputnik: So far no countries have offered to host these control centers for refugees while chances of a non-EU state hosting are also said to be very low. There were only a couple of African countries, Morocco was one of them, that have basically stated that they would not allow that facilitation to be hosted in their country. How likely is the EU to work out a solution?

    Alessandra Venturini: The point is that a lot of these people that try to arrive to Europe are not real asylum seekers. They are people in search of a future, a better life than the one that they had. We had to open the front door to close the backdoor. Let us organize as was in the 60’s in the country of origin offices that hire people that want to come. 

    Instead of having them coming after legalizing them for legal migrant, for asylum seekers [we should] implement the work of the high commission for refugees, improve their work and make them more efficient. Why do a lot of people arrive by boat? The high commission for refugees was able to resettle last year only 100,000 people and more than half of these in the US and Canada, instead of Europe and the others arrived by boat.

    So let us try and implement the front door more. In this way you discourage people from crossing the Mediterranean alone because they know that they can arrive through the front door.

    The views and opinions expressed by Alessandra Venturini are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Italy's Deputy PM Salvini Looking Forward to Revive Cooperation With Russia
    Italy Keen to Work With Russia on Securing Libya to Fix Migration Issues
    Italy Vows to Block Foreign Navy Ships on Migrant Rescue Missions From Ports
    Italy Provides Libya With More Ships to Bring Migrants Back Home
    Italy's Foreign Minister Suggests Taxing Tech Giants to Curb Illegal Immigration
    Tags:
    asylum seekers, interview, migrants, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Leadership Has Left The Building
    Leadership Has Left The Building
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse