Register
21:21 GMT +325 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An Iranian woman holds her national flag as she walks past an anti-US mural depicting the Statue of Liberty on the wall of the former US embassy in Tehran (File)

    Iran Unlikely to 'Roll Over' in the Face of Trump's Threats – Analyst

    © AFP 2018 / BEHROUZ MEHRI
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    503

    President Trump suggested that he may be open to striking a fresh nuclear deal with Iran, just two days after exchanging hostile rhetoric with President Hassan Rouhani. Sputnik caught up with Dr Steven Hurst, a specialist in international politics at Manchester Metropolitan University, to find out what Trump’s ‘real deal’ may look like.

    Sputnik: So President Trump said yesterday in regard to the Iran nuclear deal that “we’ll see what happens, but we’re ready to make a real deal” – what is his idea of a ‘real deal’ do you think?

    Steven Hurst: Well, based on what he’s said so far, his idea of a real deal would seem to involve the Iranians having no nuclear program of any kind whatsoever. Under the current agreement, they get to retain the peaceful parts of the nuclear program, the ability to enrich fuel and so on. I assume that Trump would require them to give that up as well.

    Sputnik: And is that at all realistic?

    Steven Hurst: No I don’t think so. It took the George W. Bush and Obama administrations twelve years to get the Iranians to give up what they did in the deal that they made in 2015, and that involved putting in place some very effective sanctions between 2010 and 2015 before that deal was done. I don’t see why the Iranians are likely to suddenly give up everything now after having fought so hard to keep it.

    READ MORE: Trump Says US Ready to Make 'Real Deal' on Iran Nuke Program

    Iranian demonstrators burn representations of the U.S. flag during a protest in front of the former U.S. Embassy in response to President Donald Trump's decision Tuesday to pull out of the nuclear deal and renew sanctions, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, May 9, 2018
    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    'Iran is No Little Rocket Man': Analyst Explains Trump-Rouhani Tit-For-Tat
    Sputnik: Some analysts are speculating that Trump is going to approach this in the same way he did with North Korea and its nuclear weapons program – that is, using threats in an effort to bring them to the negotiating table – but is such a strategy likely to work with Iran do you think, considering that these are two very different government with different leadership styles.

    Steven Hurst: They are, yes. North Korea essentially has a single supreme leader whereas Iran has a much more complicated system with a lot more internal political competition and I really don’t know if simply the fact that Trump has done this once means that he’ll do it again; he’s not exactly a model of consistency. So everyone is clutching at straws with trying to guess what’s going on but I don’t think that the two regimes are comparable. I think the Iranian regime is more stable despite various problems and pressures. I don’t think they’re likely to crumble and be so ready to deal as Kim Jong-un has been.

    READ MORE: ‘Unimpressed’: Iran’s Foreign Minister Dismisses Trump’s All-Caps Twitter Threat

    Sputnik: Obviously we’ve seen an exchange of pretty hostile rhetoric between Trump as well as some of his senior officials on one hand, and the Iranian leadership on the other – do you use this slowly sliding toward open hostilities?

    Steven Hurst: I don’t think anything can be ruled out. Certainly, what Rouhani said earlier in the week was fundamentally aimed at a domestic audience. It wasn’t really aimed at the United States at all; that was a secondary consideration. It was all about his positioning himself, he’s under a lot of pressure internally from hardliners and so it’s about him making the right kind of noises to position himself there. Trump equally, is just Trump being Trump, so I wouldn’t read too much into the rhetoric from either side.

    But there’s certainly, nevertheless, it doesn’t mean that there isn’t a risk of conflict somewhere down the line. The Iranians aren’t going to simply fold, or it’s very unlikely that they’ll simply fold. Trump clearly has a profound animosity towards Iran based largely on the cultural atmosphere in the United States more than any kind of informed logic or evidence. But yeah, there is a danger that this thing gets out of hand if people aren’t careful. Because I don’t think the Iranians are going to surrender their nuclear program and if Trump just keeps pushing, pushing and pushing, then there is the risk of conflict somewhere down the line if he doesn’t realize that they aren’t simply going to roll over.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Tags:
    Iran Nuclear Deal, sanctions, Hassan Rouhani, Donald Trump, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse