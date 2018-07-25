Register
18:16 GMT +325 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Victim of police spying protests outside the Royal Court of Justice © Kit Klarenberg 2018

    EXCLUSIVE: The Battle to Investigate Undercover Police Spies' Crimes in Scotland

    © Sputnik / Kit Klarenberg
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    On July 19/20, Scotland's highest civil court considered a judicial review of the UK government's decision to limit the Undercover Policing Inquiry's terms of reference to England and Wales. For the innumerable victims of political spying within and without Scotland, it may prove to be a pivotal step in their ongoing battle for truth and justice.

    In March 2015, following five-years of shocking revelations about police espionage in the UK since 1968, then-Home Secretary Theresa May established the Undercover Policing Inquiry (UCPI). The use of dead children's identities as cover names, deceiving women into long-term relationships, fathering children with activists and committing a wide variety of crimes are just some of the scandalous activities in the Inquiry's investigative crosshairs.

    However, despite many of the undercover officers under scrutiny by the UCPI having operated in Scotland, in some cases extensively, the UCPI's purview conspicuously terminates at the Caledonian border.

    Inquiry Participant Enters Royal Court of Justice, London
    © Sputnik /
    Inquiry Participant Enters Royal Court of Justice, London

    'Brazen Whitewash'

    This geographical restriction was imposed — and remains in place — despite the Scottish government repeatedly demanding the Home Office extend UCPI's remit, a call backed by every party in the Scottish Parliament.

    Eventually, authorities north of the border conceded defeat — but rather than instigate its own inquiry into undercover policing, Holyrood enlisted the services of Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary in Scotland (an organization staffed by career police officers) to conduct a review.

    HMICS' resultant report avowedly refused to disclose any information related to covert tactics or operational methods, or material that could potentially identify undercover officers — it was condemned as a "brazen whitewash" by the Campaign Opposing Police Surveillance.

    Still, the organization was unsurprised given then-Chief Constable of Police Scotland Phil Gormley oversaw the Special Demonstration Squad 2005/6, one of the very units that ran the undercover officers targeting political groups. Gormley has since resigned due to a spate of gross misconduct allegations, including bullying.

    COPS Campaign Stall Outside Royal Court of Justice, London
    © Sputnik / Kit Klarenberg
    COPS Campaign Stall Outside Royal Court of Justice, London

    Cathy, a spokesperson for Police Spies Out Of Lives, echoes COPS' sentiments, dubbing the report a "disgrace", which has allowed the Scottish government to "pass the buck" ever since.

    "It ignored all undercover policing before 2000, failed to mention officers deceiving women into relationships, and didn't even acknowledge Scottish police acted as ‘spycops' too. An independent public inquiry in Scotland should cover what happened from the 1970s onwards, particularly in respect of the miners' strike and trade unions, Faslane Peace Camp and other anti-nuclear actions, as well as pro-independence campaigning over the decades," Cathy told Sputnik.

    Cathy believes it "critical" to investigate how trips to Scotland were used by undercover officers to consolidate intimate relationships with female activists based in England and Wales. After all, many of the women deceived into relationships with spycops travelled with them to Scotland to visit friends or family, or for romantic breaks, rather than political reasons.

    "There are many common patterns victims have identified since meeting with each other — the phenomenon of undercovers going on holiday with their activist partners in order to strengthen the relationship and/or give themselves more credibility as activists seems to have been quite common," Cathy told Sputnik.

    The July 2005 anti-G8 protests are a palpable demonstration of the significance of Scotland to undercover operations in the UK — as Cathy notes, "almost all undercover operatives active at the time" travelled to Scotland for the event. Spycop Mark Kennedy — who for seven years infiltrated activist groups under the pseudonym ‘Mark Stone', during which time he visited Scotland on at least 14 occasions — was ‘transport coordinator' for protesters.

    While there, he was accompanied by his then-partner Sarah Hampton — one of many women with whom he engaged in sexual activities while undercover.

    "Finding out Mark was an undercover officer brought about a deep depression that seemed impossible to navigate, there were times I almost gave up completely. I felt I'd been raped, I never consented to sleeping with a police officer. No one should ever be under any circumstance coerced, invaded, violated and deceived by an undercover police officer through sexual relationships," Sarah has said.

    Sisyphean Struggle

    Official refusal to investigate undercover police activities in Scotland may not endure much longer — not if campaigner Tilly Gifford has anything to do with it.

    In 2016, Tilly kickstarted the process of launching a judicial review of the Home Office's failure to include Scotland in the UCPI, and the Scottish government's refusal to establish its own public inquiry into undercover policing.

    "Via the UCPI a light be shone on the extreme abuses perpetrated by state-approved political spies, and victims can potentially access justice — in theory at least. Yet, the Inquiry stops at the border — even though undercover policing clearly didn't. There's no mechanism whatsoever here by which people who were spied on to discover the truth. We're certain what's already known about spycops in Scotland is merely the tip of the iceberg," Tilly told Sputnik.

    At the July 19/20 hearings at the Court of Session in Edinburgh, presiding judge Lady Carmichael was entirely amenable to the prospect of a widened remit for the UCPI, despite Andrew Webster, advocate for the UK Government, urging her to reject the application on the basis it had been raised 15 months after the Inquiry's terms of reference were set. Christine O'Neill, advocate for the Scottish Government, also argued it hadn't been demonstrated a public inquiry was necessary.  

    While a ruling is likely months away, the hearings alone represent a substantial victory for the 33-year-old social justice activist — arriving even at this point has been a severely trying and financially burdensome rigmarole. First, the Scottish Legal Aid Board refused to support her action, stating the case had "no merit" — a decision she believes to have been political, rather than legal. As a result, to raise the requisite US$9,200 (£7,000) for an initial hearing, Tilly was obliged to launch a crowdfunding campaign.

    Luckily, public response was overwhelming, and the target was reached in relatively short order — while taken aback by the level of support garnered, Tilly was nonetheless not overly surprised.

    "Considering what we know about spycops — namely, the systematic targeting of trade unionists, left-wing movements, justice campaigns, anti-racists and environmentalists, damaging if not destroying livelihoods and personal lives in the process — it's perhaps to be expected so many have an interest in widening the investigation. It also highlights how shocking the decision not to include Scotland was in the first place," Tilly told Sputnik.

    However, despite the immense struggle to date, and the promise of further protracted battles ahead, Tilly is determined to keep fighting until an independent public inquiry into undercover policing in Scotland is established — whether by Westminster or Holyrood. While she wasn't deceived into a long-term relationship, or a construction worker blacklisted for speaking out about building site safety, she had her own brush with undercover operatives over a decade ago — it was an experience that raised many disturbing questions for her, which are yet to be satisfactorily resolved.

    On March 3 2009, Tilly was one of nine members of Plane Stupid — a campaign group opposing airport expansion — arrested for disrupting flights from Aberdeen Airport, by occupying the taxiway. Soon afterwards, she was arrested again after being stopped by police — all her personal property was taken, and she spent the weekend in a cell.

    She was released without charge, or explanation — although when her personal effects were returned, her house keys were missing. She was told "another force" had been through her possessions. A day later, she received a phone call from a withheld number — the caller asked if she'd like her keys back, and asked her to attend Patrick police station, Glasgow — "come alone", they ordered. Tilly did come alone — although she equipped herself with a covert recording device.

    At the station, she was met by two men who refused to identify themselves or their employer, and taken to a back room for an informal ‘chat'. The anonymous pair's purpose soon became clear — they wished to recruit her as a paid informant, inviting her to join an allegedly vast army of well-remunerated stool pigeons feeding authorities intelligence on protest groups of every political stripe. On top of "tens of thousands of pounds" tax-free, it was made clear turning informant would be beneficial for Tilly should she ever be arrested again for her activism. Conversely, it was strongly implied she'd be harshly penalized if she didn't cooperate, and potentially jailed alongside "hard, evil" people.

    It was to be the first of several meetings with the pair, all of which would feature dangled inducements combined with bullying threats. On one occasion, the pair insinuated they were closely monitoring Tilly's daily movements. Her contact with the pair finally ended when she brought a lawyer along to an arranged meet — they didn't turn up, but after she and her legal support left the scene via separate routes, they finally appeared, pursuing her down the street and shouting threats and abuse at her.

    Over the years that followed, Tilly and her activist associates went to great lengths to identify the men, and who they were working for — however, despite repeated quizzing of relevant authorities, and numerous Freedom of Information requests, they remain anonymous.

    "The case for a dedicated Scottish spycops inquiry is huge. The current UCPI is a shambles, but we can learn from its failings, and do much better — appointing a panel comprised of normal people to oversee its work, for instance, and not putting an old-fashioned establishment figure like Sir John Mitting in charge. Whatever the outcome of the judicial review, our campaign has only just begun — and it's not going to stop until the victims of political police spying get truth and justice," Tilly concludes.

    Related:

    UK Undercover Officer Sacked for 'Gross Violations of Fundamental Human Rights'
    EXCLUSIVE: Why Victims of Undercover Policing Stormed Out of Public Inquiry
    EXCLUSIVE: Victim of Disgraced Undercover Police Sex Pest Talks to Sputnik
    Undercover Lovers: UK Police Spied on Over 1,000 Political Groups Over 40 Years
    Tags:
    spycops, spying operations, undercover police, spying scandal, United Kingdom, Scotland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse