Register
16:30 GMT +325 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Data security

    US Intel Agencies Have 'Incredible' Amount of Data on Global Networks – Prof

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    2 0 0

    The US Department of Homeland Security said that Russian hackers had infiltrated the networks of US electric utilities. The Wall Street Journal reported that hackers from a group known as Dragonfly or Energetic Bear penetrated the networks of US power generating companies and attacks began in 2016 and are likely to still be ongoing.

    Sputnik discussed the alleged Russian hackers’ attacks on the US electric grid with Kevin Curran, professor of Cyber Security School of Computing, Engineering and Intelligent Systems, Department of Computing, Engineering and the Built Environment at Ulster University.

    Sputnik: In the case of hacking attacks is it possible to ever establish the location of hackers with 100% accuracy?

    Kevin Curran: 100% accuracy is difficult. Really what we have is a digital crime and there is no physical footprint left. Tools are rendered empty but are developing; they are getting better, and again, the US would be one of the best in the business of being able to, the resources that they have in terms of cyber-forensics. It is difficult and now most security experts agree that you can attribute blame in cases where there’s been a large investigation, where resources have been thrown at it, but 100% is always very difficult, because again, what we have is a cyber crime, what we have is reliance on computers' IP addresses, which are unique identifiers, but things can be spoofed. You can do things to make it look like it was someone else, so you again, you can never be completely certain that you can attribute the source of an attack to a particular nation, or a particular hacking group, or a particular individual.

    READ MORE: US Media Claims Russian Hackers Access American Energy Networks, Plan Blackouts

    Sputnik: Can hackers hide their location while pretending to be from a different country? It seems like a basic question, I would’ve thought that is possible, but what’s a professional like yourself's point of you on that?

    Kevin Curran: It is for most cases. What I would say is when it comes to nation-state attacks, all you have is the intelligence services actually would be monitoring and would have already got in link in to who they believe are carrying out attacks and in this case, of course, attribution is to the Dragonfly, this is the well-resourced Eastern European hacking group.

    Russian hacker bear
    CC BY 2.0 / Marcin Wichary / Russian hacker bear
    Germany Spy Chief Says Russia 'Highly Likely' Behind Hacking, Slams Facebook
    Again, they would have been watching these different entities. A related aspect: just last week the US released a report on 12 Russian intelligence officers who were indicted. This 29-page report gives a very technical breakdown of what was happening, but for a security expert who's read the report, when you come away from it, you realize that the incredible detail in which they rewinded what happened and the way they were able to show what the guys did, how they registered websites to be able to publish the documents and everything else, what it left you was the feeling that the US intelligence services have really, what we call, deep network inspection tools, so you would suspect that they were already in the network and that they know more than they’ve ever told us, really. It was actually quite incredible to see what they actually know when it comes to global networks, really, and you can just imagine that they've put a lot of money, and time, and effort into being able to exploit and see what has happened on a global level.

    Sputnik: I suppose it’s not surprising really. According to the Wall Street Journal these attacks began back in 2015, why then in your view are these attacks being reported three years later, it’s obviously a large period of time that’s passed since then, isn't it?

    Kevin Curran: It is indeed, they have released other ones in the past; they've let us know about attacks happening. The most famous one is the power grid attack, what we're talking about here is the energy companies and the power grids really. In Ukraine, in December 2015, there was an attack on their infrastructure and for six hours, during one of their coldest times ever, up to a quarter of a million houses were left without electricity. They grabbed the grid operators' control systems and took out 30 substations.

    Volunteers wearing Olympic rings shaped sunglasses pose for photographs during a medal ceremony at the Medal Plaza in Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 18, 2018. Picture taken on February 18, 2018
    © REUTERS / Kim Hong-Ji
    When in Doubt, Blame Moscow: US Officials Claim Russia Hacked Winter Olympics
    Many believed that it was a training exercise to be able to prove to themselves that actually, they could do it, that they can infiltrate a nation states' power grid and deactivate and activate, and whatever they really wanted, actually. So actually that shows you what it may be like in the future. They are building up a stockpile of attacks against any nation, really. Maybe they're not looking at Ukraine but because a lot of systems worldwide use the same software, a lot are from Siemens and other companies. So if they can take it out in one country then you’re kind of more confident that you’re able to repeat the same attack in the country that possibly the one that you’re targeting or the one that you're threatening in the future.

    Sputnik: Some experts have pointed out the allegations come after the recent meeting between President Trump and President Putin in an attempt to stir up a further wave of Russophobia, have you go to point of view on that?

    Kevin Curran: It’s possible, actually Trump himself, as I said earlier where most experts would agree that can attribute attribution, Trump himself said: 'Once they hack, if you don’t catch them in the act, then you’re not going to catch them again'. So there were a lot of people horrified that he said that. Trump himself has literally himself said that he doesn’t believe that you can attribute blame, but it’s hard to keep up with what Trump is saying against Russia and North Korea, and other countries really, really it's hard to keep up with Trump's statements.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik’s official position.

    Related:

    FBI Seizes Control of Allegedly Hacked Global Routers Network – Reports
    Fancy Bears Strike Again: Hackers Expose Doping Use in Sweden
    Unidentified Hackers Diverted Over $20Mln From Major Mexican Banks – Reports
    Tags:
    agency, intelligence, hacker, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse