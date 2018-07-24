Register
04:36 GMT +324 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Modern slavery

    For US, ‘Modern-Day Slavery Is a Feature of the Current Immigration Regime’

    © Flickr / Ira Gelb
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 20

    More than 400,000 people may still be living in modern-day slavery in the US despite a crackdown on forced labor, according to the Global Slavery Index, an annual report published by the Walk Free Foundation, a global organization with a mission to end modern slavery.

    According to the Index, modern-day slavery involves "situations of exploitation that a person cannot refuse or leave because of threats, violence, coercion, abuse of power or deception." That could include child labor, forced labor, forced marriage and sexual exploitation.

    ​The report estimates that around 40.3 million people around the world lived as modern-day slaves in 2016. Many victims live in the Pacific, Central African and Central Asian regions. In the US, 403,000 people — that is, one in every 800 people — are modern-day slaves, a figure that is seven times higher than expected, the report states.

    "The United States is one of the most advanced countries in the world yet has more than 400,000 modern slaves working under forced labor conditions. This is a truly staggering statistic and demonstrates just how substantial this issue is globally. This is only possible through a tolerance of exploitation," Walk Free Foundation founder Andrew Forrest said in news release last week.

    Leah Obias, an activist for Damayan Migrant Workers Association, a grassroots organization of low-wage Filipino workers, told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear Monday that labor laws in countries like the Philippines and the exploitation of visa programs in the US work hand-in-hand to create a prime breeding ground for slavery. Edith Mendoza, a survivor of trafficking and modern-day slavery who is an organizer for Damayan, also spoke to Radio Sputnik to share her experience. 

    Chains, Pixabay
    © Photo : Pixabay
    "Weak" & "Patchy" Response by UK Businesses to Reveal Anti-Slavery Efforts

    "We know from our experience that rather than being a thing of the past, slavery never really ended. It merely assumed different forms, which is mass incarceration in the US, and currently, modern-day slavery is a defining feature of the current immigration regime," Obias told Radio Sputnik.

    "People are often surprised by these numbers, but it's more accurate to ask how can this not happen, given that the root causes of forced displacement to seek livelihood abroad really are the same forces that cause modern-day slavery. And so the fact that we have not addressed these root causes means that slavery continues and will continue in the future," she added.

    According to Obias, the legacy of colonialism and the continued subjugation of the Philippine economy and society to the interests of wealthy multinational corporations and the political elite; massive unemployment in the Philippines; and backward labor policies exacerbated by the current regime under Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte are all factors that contribute to the modern-day slavery of Filipinos.

    "One of these backwards labor policies [in the Philippines] is the policy of labor export [to countries like the US], which has intensified. There are still over 4,000 Filipinos leaving the Philippines every day according to official statistics. But we know that the actual numbers are much higher and approach 5,000 to 6,000. The creation of exploited visa programs here in the US, like the H-2A and the H-2B, cause widespread exploitation in the US," Obias told Radio Sputnik. The H-2A and B visa programs allow US agricultural companies to hire foreign workers on temporary visas to perform agricultural labor or services. 

    Handcuffs
    CC0
    'Outrageous': UK Government Lambasted for Planning to Deport Slavery Victim

    According to Obias, in addition to the agriculture, hotel, restaurant and factory industries, which are heavily reliant on immigrant labor, the domestic industry also exploits workers regularly.

    For example, Mendoza was performing 82 to 100 hours a week of domestic work for diplomats in the US.

    "I had to wake up very early at 6 a.m. and sometimes work straight until 1 a.m.," Mendoza told Radio Sputnik.

    "I did the laundry, ironing and the nanny work, taking care of four boys. I did all house chores by myself. I shoveled the snow during the winter time without proper jackets and boots. I did not have proper heating and cooling in my room. My body was affected so much. My health deteriorated, and I still feel the impact of that today," she added. 

    British Businesses Must Do More to Stamp Out Modern Slavery in Supply Chains
    © Photo : Pixabay
    Modern Day Slavery in Britain 'Laid Bare' by New Report

    In the Index report, the Walk Free Foundation suggests that the US could cut down on modern-day slavery by making forced marriage illegal across all states, setting the minimum age for marriage at 18 and creating a national database of trafficking and forced labor cases for increased transparency among law enforcement officials.

    "There is no quick solution to this, and governments, businesses and consumers alike must wake up to the fact that they must change their behavior if they wish to tackle this abhorrent issue, both at home and abroad," Forrest wrote in the news release.

    Related:

    Damning Report Exposes UK Gov't Failure to Tackle Modern Slavery
    Report Calls Out British Companies for Not Complying With Modern Slavery Law
    Coca-Cola Takes to Smart Tech to Tackle Slavery in Supply Chain
    Easy Money? Ex-Beauty Pageant Contestant Nabbed Selling Girl Into Sex Slavery
    Croatian Police Free Dozens of Chinese Citizens From Slavery
    Tags:
    exploitation, grassroots, report, modern slavery, world
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse