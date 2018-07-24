Register
04:36 GMT +324 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Foreign Intelligence Surveillance (FISA) Court warrant for Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

    DOJ’s Carter Page FISA Document Dump So Lacking in Evidence ‘One Has to Laugh’

    © Screenshot / Christian Datoc / Scribd
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 40

    On Saturday, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) released documents detailing the surveillance order against one-time Trump presidential campaign adviser Carter Page. Carter Page has not been indicted in the ongoing Mueller probe into alleged collusion between US President Donald Trump’s team and Russia.

    The revelations amount to pretty "thin gruel," Jim Kavanagh, editor at the The Polemicist, told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear.

    The FBI believed Carter Page was in contact with officials of the Russian government and may have been acting on their behalf, an argument which enabled the bureau to secure a warrant to surveil him through the United States Foreign Intelligence Surveillance (FISA) Court. Page, a volunteer for the campaign, had his phone tapped as a result.

    "What you're really seeing here is the whole… FISA court itself, what a rubber stamp it is. It's easier to get a warrant from a FISA court than it is even to get an indictment, which you can get for a ham sandwich from a prosecutor," Kavanagh told Loud & Clear hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker. "So really it's very thin gruel. The only evidence they have against him, that I could see, that wasn't blacked out, was the Steele dossier and news reports."

    ​The Steele dossier was funded indirectly by the campaign of Trump's Democratic rival, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and contained numerous unsubstantiated allegations, including the assertion that the Kremlin had "kompromat" (compromising material) on Trump, such as an account of him hiring Russian sex workers to urinate on a bed in a Moscow hotel room previously rented by former US President Barack Obama.

    The FISA warrant was obtained despite the fact that the former lead investigator on the FBI's Russia case — Peter Strzok — didn't believe there was anything "big" going on between Trump's campaign and Russia. On Thursday it was revealed that that the FBI's special counsel to the deputy director Lisa Page (no relation to Carter Page) confirmed behind closed doors that Strzok's text message to her that read "There's no big there there" referred to the Russia probe. 

    Carter Page, an adviser to US President-elect Donald Trump, speaks at the graduation ceremony for the New Economic School in Moscow, Russia.
    © AP Photo / Pavel Golovkin
    Ex-Trump Campaign Adviser Carter Page: US Government ‘Abused’ Its Power By Spying on Me

    Lisa Page and Strzok exchanged thousands of text messages while they were having an affair, including ones detailing a discussion in former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe's office about taking out an "insurance" policy against a Trump presidency. On another occasion, Strzok promised Lisa Page, "We'll stop [Trump]" from becoming president.

    Becker pointed to a telling portion of the FISA application: "A July 2016 article in [The New York Times] reported that [Trump's] campaign worked behind the scenes to make sure [the Republican Party] would not call for giving weapons to Ukraine to fight Russian and rebel forces, contradicting the view of almost all [Republican Party] foreign policy leaders in Washington."

    "Just for our audience to remember, [Trump's position on arming Ukraine] would be exactly the same position as Barack Obama: don't send heavy weapons to Ukraine, because that will actually accelerate the conflict in the eastern part of the country," Becker said. "So based on the fact that Trump had a different point of view, and that news media outlets were reporting this, that became the basis on which Carter Page, a volunteer in the campaign, should also be suspect." 

    "That represents, I would say, a grave danger and a chilling headwind for people who engage in political speech; for people who may have a different point of view from the consensus of the US empire or the neoconservative establishment," Becker said.

    "We have to laugh," investigative journalist Lucy Komisar told Loud & Clear about the FISA warrant against Carter Page. She added that part of the reasoning for granting it was that "Russians have a history of interfering in other countries and in their elections," and that Carter Page was maintaining business contacts with people in Russia. 

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about his role in the firing of James Comey, his Russian contacts during the campaign and his decision to recuse from an investigation into possible ties between Moscow and associates of President Donald Trump.
    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    DoJ to Investigate Charges in US Congress' Memos on FISA Surveillance

    "If you want to go back to post-World War II, when the Americans interfered in the Italian election, the US government has conducted about 81 electoral interventions in other countries; the Russians did about 36," Komisar asserted.

    "And what about overthrowing governments?" she asked. "Iraq, Guatemala, Congo, Brazil, Chile. And what about [former top US diplomat] Victoria Nuland? We heard her on the cellphone talking about how they were going to put their guy into the Ukraine."

    "The worst thing is the media taking this seriously," Komisar said. "There isn't any evidence. There's nothing there. There's no there there," she said, adding that the heavily redacted report was blacked out in order to give the impression that the government has some kind of knowledge that they can't release.

    Related:

    Carter Page: US Government ‘Abused’ Its Power By Spying on Me
    'Never': Carter Page Denies Ever Speaking With Trump - Reports
    FBI Had Repeatedly Interviewed Ex-Trump Adviser Carter Page in 5 Meetings
    Most Media Reports on Russia Probe ‘Completely False’ - Carter Page
    Ex-Trump Advisor Carter Page to Testify Before House Committee on Russia Probe
    FBI Used Secret Court Order to Keep Tabs on Ex-Trump Advisor Carter Page
    US Risks National Security If Fails to Reset Relations With Russia - Carter Page
    Ex-Trump Adviser Carter Page Holds Press Conference at Sputnik HQ
    Tags:
    Russiagate, special counsel, Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), US Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Donald Trump, Robert Mueller, Carter Page
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse