Register
02:55 GMT +324 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A selection of British national newspapers

    With a Little Help From the Government: How UK Media Operates

    © AFP 2018 / ANDREW COWIE
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Nikolai Gorshkov
    0 0 0

    British media may not be as free and independent as they claim to be, the newly declassified UK Government files show. The files were released today by the National Archives in London.

    During the tit-for-tat expulsions row between London and Moscow in May 1989 the British politicians were particularly incensed by the expulsion of three British journalists working in Russia. The fact that it was a mirror response to the expulsion of three Russian journalists from London did not inconvenience them. During the debate in the Commons most MPs insisted there was no moral equivalence between the work of British journalists, who were "truly independent" of the government, and their Soviet opposite numbers who, the MPs claimed, were under the Kremlin's thumb.

    While the MPs were celebrating the independence of British media from the government, the Government was busy doing the BBC's bidding in Eastern Europe, helping the otherwise independent broadcaster get preferential treatment to secure on air licenses against local competition.

    BBC letter to UK Government regarding Hungary rebroadcasting deal
    © Photo : National Archives London
    BBC letter to UK Government regarding Hungary rebroadcasting deal

    In 1990 the BBC applied to the Hungarian authorities for permission to rebroadcast BBC Hungarian and World Service English on FM in Budapest and 5 regional centers. The project was raised by Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to Hungary and was endorsed both privately and at a press conference with the Hungarian Prime Minister Antall.

    But in 1992 the project hit the rocks. The Media Bill to regulate the allocation of frequencies got stuck in the Hungarian Parliament and the BBC became worried that in the absence of the law, "low-level officials" would take the matters into their own hands and would sideline the BBC in the "allocation struggle". The broadcaster came up with an easy explanation: most of those officials were "ex-Communists, won over by generous lobbyists".

    Help From Above

    The Corporation scrambled to enlist the ultimate lobbyist, the Prime Minister, writing to John Major's office:

    "Whether the Media Bill is passed or not, intervention at a senior level is needed to secure the BBC's rebroadcasting deal. The BBC would undoubtedly stand a much stronger chance if Her Majesty's Government were to express its concern."

    To support its plea for help from the Government, the BBC reminded John Major that his predecessor Margaret Thatcher successfully promoted a similar rebroadcasting deal in Czechoslovakia in her talks with President Havel.

    "With the Prime Minister's help, we could achieve the same success in Hungary", the BBC wrote to Major's Private Secretary Stephen Wall.

    The Government obliged. In his meeting with the Hungarian PM Antall in October 1992 John Major read from the BBC brief, adding that he was "very keen for the BBC to be able to operate this service".

    In fairness to the BBC, the Corporation was not the only media outlet seeking favors with the British Government.

    About the same time as Margaret Thatcher was busy lobbying the BBC's interests in Hungary and Czechoslovakia, her Office was approached by the Sunday Telegraph asking if the Prime Minister could "feed in" to Gorbachev the paper's request for an interview. To make the bid irresistible the Sunday Telegraph assured Mrs. Thatcher that its Assistant Editor who would interview Gorbachev was a "strong supporter of the Prime Minister"! The paper thought this "point might carry some weight with Gorbachev's staff".

    Letter From Thatcher Aide Powell to British Ambassador in Moscow Asking to Help Sunday Telegraph
    © Photo : National Archives London
    Letter From Thatcher Aide Powell to British Ambassador in Moscow Asking to Help Sunday Telegraph

    Red Tick

    So many British journalists were besieging the Prime Minister's Office seeking help with access to Gorbachev, that at one point her Private Secretary Charles Powell had to apologize to British Ambassador in Moscow Sir Rodric Braithwaite, whose job it was to "feed in" their requests to the Kremlin: "You must be fed up with getting letters from me about individual journalists or television presenters".

    With some select media outlets Powell took a more hands on approach. A BBC request for an interview with Gorbachev was escalated right to the top negotiating table.

    As Powell wrote back to Jonathan Dimbleby, who sought his help in submitting an interview bid to the Soviet President, "I knew that all was well when I looked across the desk during our meeting with Mr. Gorbachev and saw that Chernayev [Gorbachev's aide and Powell's opposite number — NG] had drawn up a little list of points for Gorbachev's decision of which no. 5 was "BBC?" It had a tick against it in red ink!"

    Powell Letter to Dimbleby about successful lobbying of their request
    © Photo : National Archives London
    Powell Letter to Dimbleby about successful lobbying of their request

    It was a great coup to get the first interview, Mrs. Thatcher's Private Secretary wrote.

    But whose coup it was — the journalists' or the government's?

    Dimbleby letter to Powell thanking for help with Gorbachev
    © Photo : National Archives London
    Dimbleby letter to Powell thanking for help with Gorbachev

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributor do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    UK Mainstream Media Falsely Alleges Russian Election Fraud - European Politician
    UK Pressure on Russian Media 'Attempt to Unify Opinion in EU, US' - Analyst
    'UK Using Spy Scandal as Pretext' to Crack Down on Russian Media - Writer
    Tags:
    media, news, BBC, Soviet Union, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse