With a Little Help From the Government: How UK Media Operates

British media may not be as free and independent as they claim to be, the newly declassified UK Government files show. The files were released today by the National Archives in London.

During the tit-for-tat expulsions row between London and Moscow in May 1989 the British politicians were particularly incensed by the expulsion of three British journalists working in Russia. The fact that it was a mirror response to the expulsion of three Russian journalists from London did not inconvenience them. During the debate in the Commons most MPs insisted there was no moral equivalence between the work of British journalists, who were "truly independent" of the government, and their Soviet opposite numbers who, the MPs claimed, were under the Kremlin's thumb.

While the MPs were celebrating the independence of British media from the government, the Government was busy doing the BBC's bidding in Eastern Europe, helping the otherwise independent broadcaster get preferential treatment to secure on air licenses against local competition.

© Photo : National Archives London BBC letter to UK Government regarding Hungary rebroadcasting deal

In 1990 the BBC applied to the Hungarian authorities for permission to rebroadcast BBC Hungarian and World Service English on FM in Budapest and 5 regional centers. The project was raised by Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to Hungary and was endorsed both privately and at a press conference with the Hungarian Prime Minister Antall.

But in 1992 the project hit the rocks. The Media Bill to regulate the allocation of frequencies got stuck in the Hungarian Parliament and the BBC became worried that in the absence of the law, "low-level officials" would take the matters into their own hands and would sideline the BBC in the "allocation struggle". The broadcaster came up with an easy explanation: most of those officials were "ex-Communists, won over by generous lobbyists".

Help From Above

The Corporation scrambled to enlist the ultimate lobbyist, the Prime Minister, writing to John Major's office:

"Whether the Media Bill is passed or not, intervention at a senior level is needed to secure the BBC's rebroadcasting deal. The BBC would undoubtedly stand a much stronger chance if Her Majesty's Government were to express its concern."

To support its plea for help from the Government, the BBC reminded John Major that his predecessor Margaret Thatcher successfully promoted a similar rebroadcasting deal in Czechoslovakia in her talks with President Havel.

"With the Prime Minister's help, we could achieve the same success in Hungary", the BBC wrote to Major's Private Secretary Stephen Wall.

The Government obliged. In his meeting with the Hungarian PM Antall in October 1992 John Major read from the BBC brief, adding that he was "very keen for the BBC to be able to operate this service".

In fairness to the BBC, the Corporation was not the only media outlet seeking favors with the British Government.

About the same time as Margaret Thatcher was busy lobbying the BBC's interests in Hungary and Czechoslovakia, her Office was approached by the Sunday Telegraph asking if the Prime Minister could "feed in" to Gorbachev the paper's request for an interview. To make the bid irresistible the Sunday Telegraph assured Mrs. Thatcher that its Assistant Editor who would interview Gorbachev was a "strong supporter of the Prime Minister"! The paper thought this "point might carry some weight with Gorbachev's staff".

© Photo : National Archives London Letter From Thatcher Aide Powell to British Ambassador in Moscow Asking to Help Sunday Telegraph

Red Tick

So many British journalists were besieging the Prime Minister's Office seeking help with access to Gorbachev, that at one point her Private Secretary Charles Powell had to apologize to British Ambassador in Moscow Sir Rodric Braithwaite, whose job it was to "feed in" their requests to the Kremlin: "You must be fed up with getting letters from me about individual journalists or television presenters".

With some select media outlets Powell took a more hands on approach. A BBC request for an interview with Gorbachev was escalated right to the top negotiating table.

As Powell wrote back to Jonathan Dimbleby, who sought his help in submitting an interview bid to the Soviet President, "I knew that all was well when I looked across the desk during our meeting with Mr. Gorbachev and saw that Chernayev [Gorbachev's aide and Powell's opposite number — NG] had drawn up a little list of points for Gorbachev's decision of which no. 5 was "BBC?" It had a tick against it in red ink!"

© Photo : National Archives London Powell Letter to Dimbleby about successful lobbying of their request

It was a great coup to get the first interview, Mrs. Thatcher's Private Secretary wrote.

But whose coup it was — the journalists' or the government's?

© Photo : National Archives London Dimbleby letter to Powell thanking for help with Gorbachev

