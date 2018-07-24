Register
02:55 GMT +324 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev (center) meeting with UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during his official visit to the United Kingdom in 1989.

    Good Cop, Bad Cop: How Thatcher Played Gorbachev

    © Sputnik / Alexander Makarov
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Nikolai Gorshkov
    0 0 0

    The UK Government of Margaret Thatcher played a double game with Moscow, publicly praising President Gorbachev for improving East-West relations, while privately working to take advantage of him, British Cabinet files released to the National Archives reveal. The story has many parallels with today.

    In early 1989 the Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev was experiencing growing resistance from the old guard and bureaucracy to his policy of political and economic reforms, and of rapprochement with the West. The British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher was making public gestures in his support. In April 1989 she hosted Gorbachev in the UK on what was seen as yet another sign of steadily warming Anglo-Russian ties.

    Yet, less than a month later she agreed to the Secret Service's suggestion to expel 14 Soviet diplomats and three journalists for "activities incompatible with their status", a diplomatic euphemism for spying. After some deliberation about how to handle the task, the Russians were expelled on 19 May; within a day Moscow responded in kind. The relationship went sour.

    Expulsions memo to Thatcher
    © Photo : National Archives London
    Expulsions memo to Thatcher

    Gorbachev was bewildered and hurt. Why would Thatcher, who was the first Western leader to endorse him as someone "she could work with", undermine the improved relationship with Moscow in such a dramatic way?

    The UK Ambassador in Moscow Sir Rodric Braithwaite cabled back home that he heard from his high level Soviet contacts that "Gorbachev simply could not understand why the Prime Minister had acted in this way, why she had chosen this time to launch a "campaign"; why she had not raised the matter with him personally in London. What did this mean to the "personal relationship"? Were the British no longer interested in good bilateral relations?"

    British MPs were equally baffled. During the Commons debate on the expulsions, when they became public knowledge, they asked why Thatcher didn't sort the issue directly with Gorbachev during his visit to Britain only a month prior to her decision on the expulsions. Or was it not an issue then but suddenly became one, but why?

    Answering a barrage of questions from MPs on the rationale for such an irrational decision the Foreign Secretary Sir Geoffrey Howe offered a strange logic. The "unwillingness of the Soviet Union to respond to our action in the way that I had hoped", Sir Geoffrey said, was proof that Moscow was guilty as charged! This British foreign policy know-how is in use to this day as the latest events show. If Moscow's behavior is not what the West wants it to be than Moscow must be guilty.

    The Foreign Secretary assured the MPs that the Government was not looking for any kind of propaganda advantage, but the declassified discussion about the best timing for the move speak to the contrary.

    A Message to NATO Allies

    Having agreed to the expulsions, Thatcher was given a choice of dates to carry them out with a view of maximizing the impact.

     "The Security Service are keen to act on a Friday [to have a full weekend to celebrate? NG], which leaves three possible dates: 12, 19 or 26 May. 12 May is the last day of the London Information Forum and better avoided [another Cabinet memo admitted that expelling journalists while they were discussing how to improve information flows between East and West would be seen as "a deliberately cynical choice of timing" — NG]. 26 May is right on the eve of the NATO Summit and might look as though we were acting to distract attention from NATO's own problems at the Summit. This points to 19 May. If the Russians retaliate — as they will — it will be an opportunity to underline at the Summit how little they have changed."

    "This could assist our [NATO] Summit purposes if Soviet retaliation…portrayed the Russians in a hostile and thoroughly old fashioned light."

    But why would Thatcher's advisers want to present Russia in a bad light when the Prime Minister was praising Gorbachev's efforts at rapprochement with the West?

    Was it because NATO was beset by serious disagreements over the support for the US-UK stance on the Strategic Nuclear Forces reduction deal with Moscow?

    A Cabinet memo explained: "The question arises as to what effect the expulsions might have on German thinking [which was less than enthusiastic — NG]over SNF… there will no doubt be accusations from some quarters…that we have deliberately timed the expulsions to influence the debate on SNF. The German public wants to believe that the Soviet threat is disappearing… Nevertheless, the expulsions might be helpful with some of the other Allies at the NATO Summit".

    Memo discussing expulsions effect on Germany SNF stance
    © Photo : National Archives London
    Memo discussing expulsions effect on Germany SNF stance

    Winning the German public over to the US-UK stance on SNF was probably the reason behind the expulsions. London would not stop at interfering in the German-Russian bilateral relationship by timing the expulsions to Gorbachev's visit to the FRG: "action by us on the eve of this visit might convey a useful message".

    The message sent to the Germans was: the Russian threat is not disappearing; stop cozying up to them and fall back into line. In those days the name of the game was SNF, now it's Nordstream 2.

    Brief and Deny

    While the Security Service was building up the case for the expulsions Thatcher personally assured the Soviet Deputy Foreign Minister Petrovsky that "a regular dialogue was for the benefit of both governments". She hoped that "the friendly and constructive relationship which had developed between them [Thatcher and Gorbachev] would help Mr. Gorbachev through difficult times while he was trying to achieve great things in the Soviet Union".

    Thatcher's advisers suggested she should write a personal letter to Gorbachev, promising to avoid publicity over the expulsions and continue to work towards a better relationship.

    However, the BBC reported on its flagship 9 o'clock News that "senior British sources were briefing to the effect that one main reason for the expulsion of Soviet diplomats from Britain was that Labour Members of Parliament were under threat of blackmail".

    Kinnock letter re allegations about Labour MPS
    © Photo : National Archives London
    Kinnock letter re allegations about Labour MPS

    This information infuriated the then Labour Leader Neil Kinnock who demanded from the Foreign Secretary Sir Geoffrey Howe to know why he "received no information of any kind about this matter from your Department, from the Security Service or from any other source". As the leader of the party in question, said Kinnock, he had the right to know what the basis for such allegations was.

    The Foreign Office assured Kinnock that the media had got it wrong and there was no suggestion of any association of Labour MPs in the activities for which the Soviet diplomats were being expelled.

    Troubled Waters

    The expulsions row did not immediately damage relations between London and Moscow. Thatcher and Gorbachev got over the matter fairly quickly, and continued a fairly close dialogue for another year. But in mid-1990 the British started to hedge their bets. "With popularity, and potentially power, apparently ebbing from Mr. Gorbachev", a Foreign Office memo said, "we have started to consider whether our support in future might be directed more to the particular areas of Soviet reform favored by the West, and less to Mr. Gorbachev personally".

    Cabinet memo about support for Gorbachev issue
    © Photo : National Archives London
    Cabinet memo about support for Gorbachev issue

    The memo was fairly blunt: "We would need to strike a balance between appearing to take advantage of Gorbachev and/or Soviet weakness to fish in troubled waters, and very proper Western interests. But we have been greatly inhibited up to now by concern not to rock Gorbachev".

    That was written in June 1990 when Thatcher's visit to Kiev and a massive British trade and cultural exhibition there gave a boost to Ukrainian nationalism.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributor do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Bush Saw Gorbachev as Partner in Running World Before 1991 Coup
    Gorbachev to Attend Prague Security Conference, Meet Czech President Zeman
    Tags:
    Margaret Thatcher, Mikhail Gorbachev, Russia, Soviet Union, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse