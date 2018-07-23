Register
21:48 GMT +323 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Britain, May 19, 2017

    Assange Could Become First Journalist Put on Trial Since Colonial Days – Author

    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange could be soon forced out of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London and handed over to the UK authorities by the government of Lenin Moreno, according to The Intercept. Speaking to Radio Sputnik, Joe Lauria, an independent journalist and former Wall Street Journal correspondent, shed light on what could happen to Assange.

    Sputnik: Ecuador has been hinting at a possible end of Julian Assange's time at the embassy in London. How soon do you think this could happen?

    Joe Lauria: Well, it could happen as soon as a signed agreement is reached between President Lenin Moreno of Ecuador and the Foreign Office in London. So, it could be within days or weeks and; it's a terrible development clearly. Here's what new the foreign secretary in London, Jeremy Hunt, had to say: "Any time he wants, he is free to walk out onto the street of Knightsbridge and the British police will have a warm welcome for him." So, is there is any doubt that this is going to happen? I think we have reached this point and now we have to look at what is going to happen next.

    READ MORE: WATCH Supporters of WikiLeaks Founder Assange Gather Near Ecuadorian Embassy

    Sputnik: Ecuador has been very, very robust the last six years in protecting Julian Assange in the embassy in London. Why have they lost patience after six long years? Can you shed any light on it?

    Joe Lauria: Yeah, there was an election and a new government came into power. This one is very friendly to the United States. The other one had guts and stood up to the US and defended Julian Assange's rights. It was unusual situation for someone like Julian Assange to have an elected government anywhere in the world doing that for him, but that's over. Now you have this Lenin Moreno and back a couple of months ago, some high-ranking military officers of the US went down to Quito and spoke with the new government and it's assumed that at that point some kind of deal was made. And this government is a typical government in Latin America over the years, that is doing what the US wants, getting something in return — we don't know what it is — there have been, of course, a wave of left-wing governments over the last few years, or decade or so, in Latin America, but that's changing and it changed in Ecuador. So, there is a new government, that's the main reason.

    READ MORE:  Ecuador to Withdraw Asylum For Assange — Reports     

    Sputnik: What is the likely scenario now, given that the UK is in very strong cahoots, in the pocket of the US? They want a trade agreement with them; they are not going to do anything to upset the United States. So it looks very bad for Julian Assange, doesn't it?

    Joe Lauria: Well, the British government hates Assange too. I'm talking to you from Alexandria, Virginia. In this very city, in 2012, going back five years now, it's even six years, it's been reported that there was an indictment, a sealed indictment, against Julian Assange. So, if he is arrested in Britain, which is very likely given what the foreign secretary said, he will be charged with a very minor offense, which was skipping bail, essentially, when he went into asylum. Because he knew then that that indictment was probably in existence and he knows the UK will him over to the US, there'll be extradition. Within three months it could probably happen, that would be the length of a sentence for skipping the bail, more or less. […]

    READ MORE: UK Reportedly in 'Secret Talks' With Ecuador to Evict Assange From Embassy

    Sputnik: How able is Julian Assange to defend himself given his mental state at the moment? I think many people, many experts have alluded to that he is in a very thin mental state, he is not in a good physical state and surely is not able to defend himself properly?

    Joe Lauria: Well, he'll be in the hands of his lawyers who are going to argue that, for one, the United Nations ruled that he was in arbitrary detention inside the Ecuadorian Embassy and that he should be released immediately and the UK government fought that appeal with the UN, and they lost. But that doesn't matter, it's a good indication of how the British government, and particularly the US government, which as you know, the former CIA director, Mike Pompeo, who is now the secretary of state, made it very clear that he thinks that WikiLeaks is a non-state hostile foreign intelligence service and Jeff Sessions, the attorney general here, has made a priority to have him [Assange] arrested. That will be a very interesting case, if he comes to the US and put on trial, he would be the first journalist since the colonial days when a man named John Singer was put in by the British governor-general over in New York, at the time. No one has ever arrested a journalist for publishing classified information […].

    The views and opinions expressed by Joe Lauria are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.   

    Related:

    Ecuador to Withdraw Asylum For Assange - Reports
    UK Reportedly in 'Secret Talks' With Ecuador to Evict Assange From Embassy
    Plot Thickens: Analyst Explains Why Comey Meddled in Assange-DOJ Talks
    Vault 7, DNC Hacking: How Comey's Intervention Upset DOJ Deal With Assange
    Tags:
    classified information, journalist, free speech, freedom of speech, asylum, arrest, detention, Wikileaks, United Nations, Lenin Moreno, Mike Pompeo, Donald Trump, Julian Assange, United States, Ecuador, Latin America
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    From USSR With Love: Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse