Register
06:30 GMT +321 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Le cannabis

    'Prescribed' Cannabis: UK Faces Issue of 'Diverted' Weed Spreading - Reseacher

    CC0 / Wild0ne
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A recent Home Office-ordered review has concluded that British doctors should be allowed to prescribe medical cannabis to patients in the UK who need it.

    The Home secretary Sajid Javid has asked the Advisory Committee on the Misuse of Drugs (ACMD) to give a verdict on rescheduling marijuana after relaxing rules was recommended by England’s chief medical officer earlier this month. Sputnik spoke to Ian Hamilton, Lecturer and Researcher at the University of York, about what this all means.

    Sputnik: Ian, what’s the significance of this 2nd stage review and where does leave efforts in the UK to prescribe medical cannabis?

    Ian Hamilton: Well, it’s really welcomed. Essentially, what the AMCD — the government’s scientific advisors, have said; is that they support the chief medical officer’s recommendation that cannabis should be rescheduled. Cannabis is currently in a schedule one drug, and what that means is that it’s in the same group as Morphine and Diamorphine.

    I think most people would, without even much knowledge of pharmacology, would recognize that the risks around Diamorphine are far greater than the risks around cannabis.

    I think it’s welcomed to see this recommendation, I think the speed of which it’s happening, this is all taking place in matter of weeks when some of these things can take months or years, is to be commended. The Home Secretary has kept to his word and has made sure the deadlines have been met on these reviews.

    Cannabis
    CC0
    UK Steps Closer to Legalizing Cannabis-Related Medicine
    Sputnik: Speaking hypothetically, if the UK government was to take this advice on board and allow cannabis to be prescribed to UK patients, what would this look and how would it be controlled and distributed to patients?

    Ian Hamilton: I think that’s the critical point. I think there’s every chance the Home Office will accept the scientific advisors advice to reschedule cannabis; but I think we need to be really careful about the message that sends out to people, particularly people who are hoping they will be able to access cannabis more swiftly for their health problems.

    I’m very cautious about that because one of the detailed lines in this report was saying that cannabis products a very poorly defined, so the scientific advisors suggested that The Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Authority, another government department, should go away and define what cannabis products are and what they mean.

    As I say, the devil is in the detail on the surface, this looks as though things are progressing towards people being able to access medicinal cannabis preparations, but I think they are going to be disappointed. I can see this taking a lot longer than people are expecting before they able to even get a product prescribed.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May (File)
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    No High? May's Spokesperson Says UK PM Has Never Smoked Cannabis
    Sputnik: Looking at countries in Europe and also nations oversea, like the US and Canada, attitudes to cannabis have changed dramatically in the last 5 to 10 years; with governments taking a more pragmatic approach to the benefits surrounding the drug. However in the UK, it’s a completely different story… why is the UK government still so reluctant in following suit?

    Ian Hamilton: Governments are made up of people and people don’t like admitting they’re wrong — it takes some courage approaching policy in a completely different way.

    I give credit to the Home Office and to the Government to at least looking again and reviewing the evidence around medicinal cannabis; however they have been absolutely clear that they are not going to regulate cannabis for recreational purposes. I think it’s quite difficult to separate the two. How do you differentiate between people using cannabis for recreational purposes and to improve their health? It may seem very simple but I suspect the reality of trying to do that is very difficult.

    That again why the scientific advisors are being ultra-cautious and have said they have some concerns about when cannabis is rescheduled, it might be diverted into a wider market, it’s something that the scientific advisors are acutely aware of.

     

     

     

    The views and opinions expressed by Ian Hamilton do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    UK Steps Closer to Legalizing Cannabis-Related Medicine
    'Unique' Cannabis Compound Improves Memory in Old Mice – Study
    No High? May's Spokesperson Says UK PM Has Never Smoked Cannabis
    'Completely Out of Control': Danish Parties Call for Legalization of Cannabis
    US Doctors Warn Against Synthetic Cannabis After Young Prisoner Left Disabled
    Tags:
    regulations, market, medicine, prescription medication, weed, cannabis, Ian Hamilton, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 14-20
    This Week in Pictures: July 14-20
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse