20:17 GMT +320 July 2018
    Journalist on EU Move to Sue Budapest: Hungary Just Protecting Its Citizens

    The European Commission has begun legal proceedings against Hungary "for non-compliance of its asylum and return legislation with EU law." The commission demands that Budapest change its legislation, which criminalizes aid to illegal undocumented migrants.

    Is Hungary being reckless or does the blame rest with poor initial policies and solutions from Brussels? Sputnik spoke with Journalist Francesca Totolo for more…

    Sputnik: Is the EU's clampdown on Hungary justified?

    Migrants are waiting on the Austrian-Hungarian border
    © AP Photo / Ronald Zak
    EU Takes Hungary to Court For Non-Compliance With Bloc's Asylum Rules
    Francesca Totolo: The clampdown is certainly not justified. We must remember what happened in 2015 when Hungary faced a huge influx of migrants coming from the Balkan route. In just 5 months, Hungary received 50,000 asylum applications; which is highly disproportionate for a country of only 10 million people.

    I think that the first duty of a democratically elected government is to protect its fellow citizens and Hungary continues to do so. The crackdown on Orban's government demonstrates the closeness of some members of the EU with George Soros.

    Sputnik: Will any of the EU's new proposals to tackle the migration issue be effective?

    Francesca Totolo: It is not a strong response to the crisis. Solidarity between countries and relocation of migrants will not stop the flow towards Europe, or even deaths in the Mediterranean. It could even lead to the rise of people smugglers. Europe should adopt the method used in Australia, which has been highly effective at stopping illegal immigration.

    READ MORE: 'They Include Terrorists': Libya Says No to Taking in Migrants Rejected by EU

    Sputnik: What is your view about Non-governmental organizations involvement in EU politics? Is it positive or negative?

    Francesca Totolo: There are good and bad NGOs. The good ones act silently, in places where there is real need, they don't do politics. Many NGOs in Europe receive millions of dollars in donations and interfere in the free choice of countries. Their aim is to further the agenda of their major donors. These are perfectly represented by all the NGOs funded by George Soros, we know very well that he meets with senior EU officials. If NGOs want to influence politics, they should stand as a candidate and be democratically elected.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

     

