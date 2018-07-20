Iranian Army Chief’s Pakistan Visit to Impact New Delhi-Tehran Ties – Scholar

New Delhi (Sputnik) — An Indian strategic expert said that the crucial meeting between the Iranian army chief and his Pakistani counterpart, which came in the backdrop of uncertainty in India’s engagement with Iran due to US sanctions, is likely to have a decisive impact on India-Iran relations in the near future.
"The Iranian army chief's visit to Pakistan is significant amid the changing geopolitics of the region after US sanctions against Iran. The visit will also impact India-Irans ties, which are at a low ebb since the US sanctions. Iran's coziness with Pakistan is likely to adversely affect India's relations with Iran and it is likely to impact the Chabahar Port project also," Qamar Agha, a leading strategic expert, told Sputnik.
Iran and Pakistan have also charted a comprehensive military framework for mutual cooperation in the areas of security, the fight against terrorism and the exchange of information, according to a joint statement.
Iran and Pakistan share a 1,000-kilometer-long common border. This is the first visit by an Iranian army chief to Pakistan since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.
