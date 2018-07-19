Register
22:42 GMT +319 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives for the official opening of the Ryomyong residential area, a collection of more than a dozen apartment buildings, on Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea.

    US-North Korean 'Stalemate' Nothing but 'Fake News' – CCTV Commentator

    © AP Photo / Wong Maye-E
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Ekaterina Blinova
    0 20

    The US-North Korean negotiation process is up and running, despite media claims to the contrary, Tom McGregor, a Beijing-based CCTV editor and commentator told Sputnik, explaining why the final deal between Washington and Pyongyang cannot be concluded overnight.

    The recent talks held by President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have apparently stolen the show, almost eclipsing the US-North Korea denuclearization negotiations.

    It has prompted some media outlets to claim that "as Trump engages Putin, his deal with Kim Jong-un collapses." According to Tom McGregor, a Beijing-based political analyst, an Asia-Pacific commentator and senior editor for China's national TV broadcaster CCTV, the US-North Korea "stalemate" is nothing but "fake news."

    "After witnessing many American reporters fall into hysterics shortly after the press conference between United States President Donald J. Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin that was held in Helsinki, Finland earlier this week, one could conclude that the so-called claims of a 'stalemate' between Washington and Pyongyang may be nothing more than a fake news prank by malicious journalists bent on inflict political damage to President Trump," McGregor opined, speaking to Sputnik.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a military parade marking the 105th birthday of Kim Il-Sung, the founder of North Korea, in Pyongyang
    © Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
    Kim Jong-un: 'Extraordinary Efforts' Made by Trump for Improving US-N Korea Ties
    Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo came under criticism from Pyongyang following his trip to North Korea on July 6-7.

    On July 7, the North Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the talks with Pompeo were "regrettable" and emphasized the US "gangster-like demand for denuclearization."

    The statement sparked a heated debate in the US mainstream media which declared Trump's defeat, adding that the US president "has nobody to blame for North Korea but himself."

    Responding to mounting criticism, Trump tweeted on July 9 that he had confidence "that Kim Jong Un will honor the contract [they] signed and, even more importantly, [their] handshake."

    ​On July 12 the US president shared Kim Jong-un's letter on Twitter, saying that the denuclearization process is going on.

    ​"The letter was a gesture of peace and Trump was correct to appreciate receiving it," McGregor stressed. "The letter was delivered around the same time when Western media reports were claiming that Pyongyang was continuing to nuclearize its weaponry even after the Singapore Summit was held."

    Referring to Pyongyang's harsh tone, the Beijing-based journalist noted that one "can still anticipate bumps in the road with US-North Korean talks."

    "The occasional confrontations are simply for show to save face, because the North Korean leadership always wants to show a strong face to its citizens and the world, even when they intend to pursue the path of peace," he explained.

    'US-North Korean Deal Won't Happen Overnight'

    The journalist highlighted that Trump's opponents have never missed an opportunity to rebuke the US president for his real or imaginary failures.

    North Korean cargo ships wait their turn for entry to the West Sea Barrage dividing the Taedong River and the port of Nampo from the West Sea of Korea in April 2011
    © AFP 2018 /
    US Says North Korea Violated UN Sanctions at Least 89 Times in 2018 - Reports
    "The Democrat Party and anti-Trump reporters all want Trump to fail," he said. "No matter how much Trump succeeds, you can expect his critics to say 'he failed,' because that's how the NeverTrump echo chamber operates."

    Thus, the influential magazine Foreign Policy bemoaned the fact that "there is no legally binding contract and no agreement" between Trump and Kim.

    "There is only a handshake and a vague 400-word summit statement that papers over huge disagreements about the meaning of denuclearization and what sequence of steps is required to defuse US-North Korea tensions," the magazine claimed.

    "Why should there be a legally binding contract?" McGregor asked in response. "Real negotiations on major deals take months and sometimes years before both sides can reach an agreement."

    According to the CCTV commentator, the Singapore Summit that took place on June 12 was just the first step in a long process. McGregor foresees that the end result will be peace on the Korean Peninsula, an end to economic sanctions imposed on Pyongyang and strong bilateral ties between Washington and Pyongyang.

    "But that will not happen overnight," he stressed. "This is a long process and will likely take a few years so as to establish trust and mutual cooperation on both sides. Right now, a hand shake is good enough, because former President Barack Obama could not even reach that little step."

    U.S. President Donald Trump shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un his car, nicknamed The Beast, during their walk around Capella hotel after a working lunch at a summit in Singapore, June 12, 2018, in this still image taken from video
    © REUTERS / Host Broadcaster
    'Eight Months no Nuclear Testing': Trump Sees 'Brighter Future' for North Korea
    It appears that President Trump also understands that the North Korean denuclearization will take time.

    "We have no time limit. We have no speed limit," Trump told reporters on July 17. "Discussions are ongoing, and they're going very, very well."

    Besides, the US president tweeted that Moscow had agreed to provide its assistance in the US-North Korea negotiations: "Russia has agreed to help with North Korea, where relationships with us are very good and the process is moving along. There is no rush, the sanctions remain! Big benefits and an exciting future for North Korea at the end of the process!"

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Says North Korea Violated UN Sanctions at Least 89 Times in 2018 - Reports
    Kim Jong-un: 'Extraordinary Efforts' Made by Trump for Improving US-N Korea Ties
    Pompeo Urges North Korea to Follow Vietnam's Path in Relations With US
    North Korea Confirms Commitment to Denuclearization - Pompeo
    Tags:
    denuclearization, Mike Pompeo, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Asia-Pacific, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Spectacular Undersea Life of Lipari Island
    Spectacular Undersea Life of Lipari Island
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse