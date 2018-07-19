Register
11:45 GMT +319 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The picture shows a general view of Tokyo

    'European Car Companies Could Lose Out From The EU-Japan Deal' - Economist

    © AFP 2018 / TORU YAMANAKA
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    The EU and Japan have closed a free trade deal as the US is teetering on the brink of a trade war with the bloc. The agreement will abolish tariffs on ninety four percent of all imports from the EU. The European bloc, in its turn, will remove tariffs on 99 percent of imports from Japan.

    Sputnik discussed the importance of the EU-Japan deal with Zsolt Darvas — research fellow at Bruegel and Corvinus University of Budapest.

    Sputnik: How significant is the signature of the deal, considering that its scope amounts to a quarter of the global economy?

    Zsolt Darvas: This is a very important deal because the EU and Japan are among the biggest economies. These economies account for almost 30% of global output and establishing a free trade area between these two large economies is really, really significant, and I expect that it will boost trade, it will boost exports both from EU to Japan and Japan to EU and thereby create more jobs in both regions.

    Sputnik: To what extent do you see this as ample compensation for US trade sanctions and trade policies?

    Zsolt Darvas: No, I have to say it's not related at all, the EU-Japan trade negotiations started in 2013 almost five years ago, it's a bit accidental that it's ratified or signed just now, it takes a lot of time to negotiate trade deals, but certainly the fact that it's been signed just now after President Trump of the United States has imposed a number of tariffs and increased trade barriers is a very good signal. I believe it also sends a message to the world that the EU and Japan are for free and open trade.

    READ MORE: EU-Japan Trade Deal May Impact UK's Post-Brexit Future — Scholar

    Sputnik: Do you think this is obviously sending a signal to Trump, the EU and Japan will continue to try to find new trade partners and promote globalism in trade, do you think that he will have any reaction to this in terms of perhaps softening his position, or perhaps wanting to get on board with some of these new trade deals that are happening?

    Zsolt Darvas: I would not expect that President Trump would change any of his policies because of the European Union and Japan trade deals. I have to say that the EU has various trade agreements with more than 100 countries of the world, so clearly EU is for free trade, the Japanese deal is just the biggest and most important one, but President Trump has his own ideas, his own agenda and I'm afraid he will not change his policies because of the EU trade policy.

    Sputnik: Now the EU is also looking to negotiate with Mercosur to gain access to the Latin American market, it's also looking at expansion with China as far as trade, what other prospects do you see for the EU? And how do you see that really changing the face of business in the EU, the amount of trade?

    Zsolt Darvas: The EU is indeed actively seeking trade agreements and various economic partnership agreements with many, many countries. It is different levels of partnership agreements, so the strongest one that they have just signed is with Japan on free trade and basically reducing tariffs to zero on many, many goods and to low value in a few areas, but the other part is the regulatory part, it's perhaps even more important, because, for example, if a Japanese company or a Chinese company wants to export a car to the European Union then that company has to comply with all the European Union regulations concerning safety, consumer protection and everything, so such deals are easy to sign with countries like Japan or Canada, which are very developed countries, and have already similar levels of regulatory standards as the European Union. However, it is certainly more difficult with Latin American countries or China. For China the major question is: is it a true market economy or dependent on the state? State owned enterprises enjoy an unfavorable advantage, so I would think a prospect for a China trade agreement is more remote, but for countries in Latin America I would see the prospect of a somewhat faster agreement a reality.

    READ MORE: Brexit Matters: Japan Focuses on Trade Agreement With EU

    Sputnik: If we talk about going back to this deal, the EU-Japan deal, are there any losers, perhaps, some industries that will actually be at a disadvantage following this deal?

    Zsolt Darvas: There are always losers. In any trade deal, in my view, there are more winners than losers, but there are always losers. For example, in the car industry would imply much stronger competition from Japan. For example, they already have a large share of the Japanese cars on European streets, but certainly reducing those tariffs to zero will make Japanese cars more competitive and it could be that in some countries, in Italy or elsewhere, some carmakers would find this increased competition difficult and certainly they would lose out.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    EU-Japan Trade Pact Expected in Early 2019 - EU Commission Chief
    Don't Look Back in Anger: UK Will Not Benefit From New EU-Japan Trade Deal
    EU Considers N Korea's Latest Missile Launch Direct Threat to Japan
    Tags:
    trade, car, European Union, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Summer Heat and Bikini Babes: Highlights of Miami Swim Week 2018
    Summer Heat and Bikini Babes: Highlights of Miami Swim Week 2018
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse