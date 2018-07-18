Register
22:05 GMT +318 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A float depicts British Prime Minister Theresa May looking at her Brexit-baby during the traditional Rose Monday parade in Duesseldorf, Germany

    Brexit Drills a Wedge Between Main Political Parties - Nothern Ireland Party Rep

    © AP Photo / Martin Meissner
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    110

    With the two key Brexit-related bills being debated in the House of Commons, this week is tough for UK Prime Minister Theresa May, who is trying to neutralize a rebellion on customs issues after the amendments were defeated in parliament. Sputnik discussed the current situation with Claire Hanna, SDLP* spokesperson on Brexit and finance.

    Sputnik: Last night British Prime Minister, Theresa May, avoided an all-out Tory civil war and the wrath of the Eurosceptic wing of her party when MPs defeated the proposal by six votes. How significant is this development and what does it mean for Brexit going forwards?

    Claire Hanna: I think unfortunately Brexit is increasingly being seen as some sort of psycho-drama, particularly within the conservative party, and it’s hard to understand how MPs and the government can’t think how this is being perceived by the rest of Europe in terms of May’s credibility as a negotiating partner.

    READ MORE: 'Brexit Continues to Mean Brexit' as UK PM May Stays Adamant Amid MP Grilling

    Sputnik: Conservative whips last night threatened to call a confidence vote that could bring down the government before a crucial vote on Tuesday on customs, raising the prospect of a national election. How likely is this prospect?

    Claire Hanna: Time is running out. It’s not like a normal negotiation where failure is the status quo. By an act of law the UK is leaving the EU at the of next March, unless something else happens, so I don’t believe that the UK has several months to fight an election and go through all that but quite clearly, all the main parties will be asked exactly what their main plans are for Brexit. For Northern Ireland in particular, the cards fell very neatly from the two larger polarized parties here, and I think there could be some shift in that. Nobody really believed that Northern Irish MP could hold the balance of power in Westminster, but that certainly been the case and what these votes being won, with a handful in either direction, I think that will clarify a lot of minds in Northern Ireland because we are the region that will be most affected by Brexit.

    In this image from TV, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May gives a statement to parliament Monday July 9, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Parliamentary Recording Unit
    Theresa May Reportedly Threatening UK's Rebel Legislators With General Election
    Sputnik: With less than 9 months to go before Britain leaves the European Union, nothing has yet been decided on. We don’t what Brexit will look like, we don’t know what impact it will have on different industries and we especially don’t know of a solution to the border on the island or Ireland. Can we expect a Brexit deal to be delivered on time and if not what will a no deal look like?

    Claire Hanna: The situation you have just described is accurate; it’s almost inconceivably reckless for a government to do this, to have so little in place. We can see that, from a Northern Irish perspective and the UK as a whole that [because of] the loss of growth business will simply not invest. They won’t open a new office, hire new staff and we can see that for Northern Ireland where we rely heavily on foreign investment, those enquires have gone through the floor. A no deal Brexit would be catastrophic for Northern Ireland, its uncertainty and tension and difficultly between London and Dublin feed the uncertainty. Northern Ireland doesn’t have a functioning assembly at the moment, amongst other issues; Brexit just drills a wedge between the main political parties. If the backstop is off the table, and there is no arrangement for managing the border that will have a catastrophic impact in Northern Ireland. It’s important to think of the border as not just a line to arrange the crossing of things, it’s obviously a regulatory border and it’s linked into so much of the peace and reconciliation between communities between communities. The reemergence of that border would be devastating.

    * The Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) is a social-democratic political party in Northern Ireland.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    'We Burned Through' Our Brexit 'Negotiating Capital': Ex-UK FM Johnson's Speech
    Dairy Products Could Become 'Occasional Luxuries' in Post-Brexit UK – Research
    Brexit May Damage '40 Years of Tremendous Success' at Airbus – Official
    UK's Lloyds Bank Considers Three Subsidiaries in Europe After Brexit – Reports
    Tags:
    Brexit, parties, Brexit Trade Bill, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Summer Heat and Bikini Babes: Highlights of Miami Swim Week 2018
    Summer Heat and Bikini Babes: Highlights of Miami Swim Week 2018
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse