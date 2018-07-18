Register
    A demonstrator is held by two police officers surrounded by other protesters and members of the media during an anti-austerity, anti-Conservative Party protest after the Queen's Speech was delivered to Parliament in London, Wednesday, May 27, 2015.

    EXCLUSIVE: Ignore Smiles, UK Police Liaison Officers Are Secret Political Spies

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Opinion
    Since 2010, Police Liaison Officers have become a ubiquitous feature of demonstrations and other large-scale public events across the United Kingdom. Anyone who’s attended a protest over the course of the past decade has likely seen a PLO, perhaps even interacted with one - they’re distinguishable by their baby-blue bibs.

    While no guidelines outlining the function of Police Liaison Officers (PLOs) have been publicly released, official police literature very much frames them in benignant terms, a separate class to those citizens might encounter in the course of an average day.

    "PLOs provide reassurance to protesters, counter-protesters and community members. [They] act as a disorder monitor in the crowd, diffuse tensions and ensure information is shared between police and protesters. Their ultimate aim is to allow protesters to have their say without overstepping the mark. PLOs have a roaming brief so can move freely around trying to identify and deal with any issues," West Midlands Police write.

    While a laudable raison d'etre in theory, behind the newfangled, friendly face of public order policing in the UK lurks a reality many may find profoundly troubling — for PLOs can play a highly insidious role, spying on protests and protesters far more effectively than their traditional police counterparts ever could.

    Cat Out of Bib

    Kevin Blowe, a coordinator at the Network for Police Monitoring, notes ever since the introduction of PLOs, campaigners have expressed concern these apparently amiable operatives may illicitly gather intelligence.

    After all, their modus operandi is to engage protesters in conversation and build relationships with attendees — both activities could directly and indirectly provide PLOs with information of much value to law enforcement, and critics felt it highly improbable this potential wouldn't be exploited.

    Police officers with riot shields on Borough High Street after an incident in central London, Saturday, June 3, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Dominic Lipinski
    Police officers with riot shields on Borough High Street after an incident in central London, Saturday, June 3, 2017.
    "The UK doesn't generally rely on swarms of riot cops who suppress protests via extreme violence. It's very much focused on intelligence gathering and building up pictures of movements. PLOs very clearly serve this purpose — apparently very effectively. I don't think they were ever intended to be about dialogue. For a very long time police chiefs denied it, sticking to the line these officers were merely there to facilitate protests. We knew that wasn't true — and there have been several admissions, both public and private, to that effect," Kevin told Sputnik.

    For example, on July 27 2012 over 500 cyclists set off from London's South Bank as part of the Critical Mass cycle ride. The monthly event is usually convened without official restriction, but on this occasion coincided with the opening night of the Olympic games in the capital — authorities imposed conditions on the timing and the route of the procession under Section 12 of the Public Order Act.

    When cyclists assembled that evening, they were met by a team of PLOs, led by Chief Inspector Sonia Davis, who communicated the specific conditions of the Section 12 notice, and handed out maps highlighting areas cyclists were prohibited from entering. Subsequently, in the largest group arrest ever undertaken by the Metropolitan Police, 182 riders were arrested for breaching these conditions.

    Two months later, with prosecutions against seven riders ongoing — all others had been dropped, or the individuals acquitted — Chief Inspector Davis testified in court. Initially, she parroted the official line that PLOs were simply protest facilitators — although under cross-examination by defense lawyers, she eventually admitted they did gather "information" on protests and protesters, but claimed this was contrastive to "intelligence".

    "Chief Inspector Davis' shocking exposures did not end there — she revealed PLOs were also deployed covertly at June's Critical Mass ride, with some monitoring the event on foot, and others on bicycles pretending to be participants, in order to identify "organizers" and other key figures," Kevin told Sputnik.

    She also played a role in identifying those she'd spoken to and apprised of the Section 12 restrictions. In a perverse irony, riders who'd spoken to PLOs were at greater risk of prosecution — after all, only those aware of the restrictions would be committing an offense by breaching them.

    Numbers of Police Liaison Officers in English and Welsh police forces © Netpol
    Numbers of Police Liaison Officers in English and Welsh police forces © Netpol
    Similarly, in 2013 126 people were arrested over the course of 62 days at a mass anti-fracking ‘climate camp' protest in Balcombe, Sussex. The next year, an internal police review of the operation was conducted, in order to share insights with law enforcement nationwide and shape future strategy for policing similar protests. Released following freedom of information requests, its contents indicated PLOs played "a pivotal role in the operation" by "interacting with the protest organisers" — a result, officers garnered intelligence to suggest the protest would "escalate".

    "The report was not uncritical of PLOs — namely, they were not used "in as effective a manner as possible", and it was unclear how PLOs fed back the intelligence to senior officers, a "common issue" with PLO teams "as a relatively new tactic within UK policing". Its conclusion recommended creating an "an appropriate intelligence sterile corridor" between PLOs and commanding officers, ensuring safe, direct transmission," Kevin told Sputnik.

    Hardly Surprising

    If yet further confirmation was needed PLOs are primarily intelligence gatherers rather than protest facilitators, it was provided by a cache of internal documents obtained by Netpol via freedom of information requests.

    One — ‘Standard Operating Procedure for the Operational Deployment of Protestor Liaison Teams' — clearly stated PLOs were "likely to generate high-quality intelligence from the discussions they are having with [protest] group members". It also stated PLOs must ensure "all intelligence is recorded on Crimint [the Metropolitan Police criminal intelligence database]" and "passed to Bronze Intelligence for analysis and dissemination to Silver and the rest of the Command Team (in the same way as any other intelligence)".

    Moreover, in discussing identified benefits of PLO deployments "so far", the document listed; "enhanced knowledge of protest groups and their intentions"; "greater acceptance of police among protest groups" where PLO presence in the crowd "becomes the norm"; "significant improvement in intelligence flow and feedback to enhance future MPS operations". Other documents include ‘Protester Tactics', ‘Crowd Psychology and Communications', and ‘Engagement and Involvement'.

    "The standard official line now is PLOs aren't primarily for intelligence gathering, but if they just so happen to pick something up in the course of their duties, then of course they remain police officers. That's a fudge, an attempt to maintain the fiction that isn't primarily what they're there to do. It's clear anything they hear or see on a protest is noted down and tucked away for future reference. Whether that's to build a file on a movement, group or individual, or even to to steer the activities of undercover officers, it'll be used to undermine opposition campaigns and campaigners of every stripe, and identify people for investigation and arrest," Kevin told Sputnik.

    Campaigners face-off with police as they protest over the death of 25-year old young father Edir Frederico Da Costa, who died on June 21 six days after he was detained by police, in London Sunday June 25, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Lauren Hurley
    Campaigners face-off with police as they protest over the death of 25-year old young father Edir Frederico Da Costa, who died on June 21 six days after he was detained by police, in London Sunday June 25, 2017.
    As unsettlingly deceptive as the role of PLOs may seem, Kevin believes it shouldn't surprise given their origins. In the aftermath of the highly controversial G20 protests in 2009 — in which many demonstrators were brutally kettled for hours, and newspaper Ian Tomlinson died after being struck with a baton by a police officer — Her Majesty's Inspector of Constabulary (HMIC) issued a report, ‘Adapting to protest'. It recommended police "seek to inform themselves about the culture and general conduct of particular protest crowds" and officers on the ground "engage with crowd members to gather information about their intentions, demeanour, concerns and sensibilities".

    The review also called for greater clarity about the precise role of Forward Intelligence Teams (FIT). FIT officers were effectively the forebears of PLOs, responsible for "[establishing] dialogue with individuals and groups to gather information and intelligence" alongside identifying individuals and groups "who may become involved in public disorder".

    However, HMIC noted the role of FITs had "shifted significantly over the past few years, with FITs now often deployed in personal protective equipment and accompanied by photographers to identify and obtain information about protesters", despite police public order manuals not explaining the purpose for which this information is required. This lack of clarity created "the potential for FIT officers to act outside their lawful powers".

    How Forward Intelligence Team Officers become Police Liaison Officers © Netpol
    How Forward Intelligence Team Officers become Police Liaison Officers © Netpol
    While in theory — and on demonstrations — PLOs are separate from FIT officers, several UK police forces have recruited Liaison Officers directly from the ranks of FITs. Moreover, some PLOs have been found to have backgrounds in intelligence and/or counter-terrorism.

    ""The irony is many people, particularly those attending events where dialogue between attendees and police may have been useful, don't trust PLOs any more, because dedicated campaigners know they're relied upon for intelligence. They're not trusted. Police have destroyed any prospect of those officers genuinely playing a facilitative role," Kevin concludes.

     

     

