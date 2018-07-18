Register
08:24 GMT +318 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, durante la reunión con su homólogo ruso, Vladímir Putin

    US Media Smears Trump-Putin Talks to Thwart Cooperation With Russia - Analysts

    © REUTERS / Grigory Dukor
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    201

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Members of US Congress in league with the mainstream media have tried to portray President Donald Trump’s talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin as a treasonous scandal in order to disrupt cooperation between the United States and Russia, analysts told Sputnik.

    During Helsinki talks on Monday, Vladimir Putin presented a wide range of constructive proposals to improve relations and boost cooperation on security that were welcomed by Donald Trump. However, both political parties slammed Trump for not pressing Putin on election-meddling allegations.

    On Tuesday, US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called for a probe into the talks themselves including seizing the meeting notes. Democratic Congressman Ted Lieu urged House Speaker Paul Ryan to subpoena the interpreter that was present during the private meeting between Trump and Putin. Immediately after the joint presser in Helsinki, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper called Trump's performance "disgraceful."

    Not Normal Times

    The collective attitude by the Democratic Party and the US mainstream media towards Russia has changed dramatically since the 2016 presidential election. For instance, in 2009, then-President Barack Obama and his secretary of state Hillary Clinton won widespread support from the media and their party for their bid to "reset" relations with Russia.

    Donald Trump et Vladimir Poutine à Helsinki
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    'I Don't Want to Use Word Adversary': Trump on US-Russia Relations Prospects
    In fact, Democrats used to take umbrage with political rivals who failed to see Russia as a promising partner. In 2012, then-Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney was widely mocked for claiming that Russia was the chief adversary that the United States faced in the world.

    University of Pittsburgh Professor of International Affairs Michael Brenner told Sputnik that US presidents were routinely praised in Congress and the American media whenever they sought to improve cooperation with Russia. He said this week’s negative responses were unprecedented.

    "In normal times, Trump's response would be that of any American President," Brenner said. "These are not normal times, though, due to the demonization of Putin."

    US policymakers and leading politicians in both parties were increasingly frustrated that they had failed to isolate Russia in the world despite their continued efforts to fan the flames of conflict, especially in Ukraine and Syria, Brenner explained.

    Protesters rally outside the White House in Washington, U.S. on July 16, 2018 after U.S. President Donald Trump's return from Helsinki, Finland
    © REUTERS / Yuri Gripas
    Trump’s Flip-Flopping Unites Domestic Political Opponents
    "The US [is] upset that their plans to marginalize Russia are being thwarted," Brenner said.

    Brenner pointed out that Putin’s proposals were not dubious but reflect the Russian view of international affairs and prospects for bilateral relations with the United States.

    "All of these proposals by Putin are long-standing and figure in his conception of Russo-American relations as elaborated in a number of speeches," Brenner said.

    "They should be placed in the context of his strategic conception of how a multilateral world should function."

    Hope Lingers

    Just Foreign Policy think tank director Robert Naiman told Sputnik that the positive tone of the Helsinki talks did not indicate any sellout of US interests by Trump.

    "US-Russia cooperation that has already occurred in Syria, because of increasing international perception that the war is winding down [and] because both the US and Russia are cooperating with… Turkey and the Kurds to some degree — there is not much daylight between them on that," he said.

    US-Präsident Donald Trump (l.) und Wladimir Putin vor der Pressekonferenz in Helsinki
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    US Senate Democrats Demand Probe of Putin-Trump Summit
    Trump and Putin also had the shared goal trying to avert any outbreak of war between Israel and Iran, Naiman pointed out.

    "The US relationship with Israel and Russia's relationship with Iran make US-Russia a logical place to discuss avoiding conflict between Israel and Iran in Syria," Naiman said.

    Far from undermining US security, Naiman expressed the hope that improved US-Russia dialogue on the Middle East would bring peace to other conflicts in the region.

    "I hope that US-Russia success in ending the war in Syria would add momentum to the UN envoy's efforts to end the war in Yemen," he said.

    In their talks, Trump and Putin agreed upon securing Israel's Golan Heights border with Syria in line with the 1974 ceasefire and voiced plans to increase humanitarian aid to the Syrian people.

    Related:

    Trump Calls Ex-CIA Chief Brennan ‘Bad Person’ After Putin Summit Criticism
    Putin, Trump Did Not Discuss Case of Jailed Pilot Yaroshenko - Kremlin
    US Senate Democrats Demand Probe of Putin-Trump Summit
    ‘This Is … Ah, F*ck It’: Internet Heckles CNN Over Putin-Trump Summit Snafus
    Trump's 'Betrayal' of US Overtops Media Coverage of Talks With Putin
    Tags:
    senators, media, critics, Putin-Trump Summit, US Congress, Robert Naiman, Michael Brenner, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Twilight of the Empire: 100th Anniversary of Russian Royal Family's Execution
    Twilight of the Empire: 100th Anniversary of Russian Royal Family's Execution
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse