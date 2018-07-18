Register
04:58 GMT +318 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Russian activist Mariia Butina was arrested Sunday, July 15 by the FBI on charges of being an unregistered agent.

    ‘Russian Agent’ Arrested in US Was Endorsed by Anti-Putin Opposition

    Facebook / Maria Butina
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    150

    The curious case of Maria Butina, a Russian national arrested in Washington, takes a truly astonishing turn. Despite being portrayed as an agent of the Russian government, in reality she seems to be tied with the politicians opposing President Putin, and even actively participated in anti-government protests in Moscow.

    Butina was arrested Sunday on the charge of conspiring to act as a foreign agent of Russia, according to a Department of Justice (DOJ) statement and indictment released Monday. Tuesday, yet another charge was filed against Butina, this time accusing her of not just conspiring to work as an agent of Russia, but of actually having done so.

    Tuesday's charge against Butina was handed down by a grand jury at a federal court in Washington. A legal adage in America declares that "a good prosecutor could get a grand jury to indict a ham sandwich." In Butina's case, Russian President Vladimir Putin was the ham and the National Rifle Association (NRA), an organization widely reviled by US liberals, was the bread.

    So far, the Russian Embassy in the US has not been granted consular access to Butina despite pushing for it for more than a day, Sputnik News reported.

    ​Journalist and author Daniel Lazare spoke with Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear Tuesday prior to the announcement of the second round of charges against Butina, calling the case against her a "real nothingburger."

    "What's there? Everyone's going crazy in Washington," Lazare noted.

    The allegation against Butina "strikes me as something that is kind of a dead letter in Washington; it's rarely prosecuted," Lazare told Loud & Clear hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker.

    Butina's lawyer, former deputy assistant attorney general of the DOJ's civil rights division Robert Driscoll, called the conspiracy charge "overblown" in a statement obtained by Sputnik News Monday. The indictment is a "misuse of the Foreign Agent statute, which is designed to punish covert propaganda, not open and public networking by foreign students," he said at the time.

    "I really can't believe that there aren't countless British — or Israeli, Chinese, French, et cetera — people running around in Washington [attending] dinners and parties and trying to put their government point of view across and when they actually fill out the form with the Department of Justice; I can't believe that many of them really even bother taking that small step," Lazare said. 

    Russian student Mariia Butina was arrested on July 16 over allegations she failed to register as a foreign agent.
    Maria Butina's Facebook
    ‘Politicking While Russian’: Fishy Timing, Claims in US Arrest of Russian Woman

    Butina has long advocated for gun rights in Russia and was endorsed by none other than opposition leader Alexey Navalny. Navalny receives considerable coverage from the Western press hailing him as Putin's primary opponent despite the fact he consistently polls in the single digits. In the US, he is promoted as a liberal reformer, notwithstanding his deeply racist views.

    In 2014, Navalny wrote on his website that Butina was "probably the only candidate who is campaigning properly" for the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation, a civil organization in Russia that gives citizens a say in legislation and helps connect them, and special interests, to the government. Navalny also noted Butina's lobbying for the right to bear arms in Russia, a measure Navalny has separately promoted as a way of dealing with Russia's Muslim neighbors.

    One of Russia's main opposition news outlets, Medusa, spoke with a source who personally knew Butina through work. They said she holds views in line with the opposition and even demonstrated in Moscow's Bolotnaya Square in 2011 amid protests against the result of elections to the Duma, Russia's parliament. The New York Times notes that the protesters were against "Putin's party" and that Navalny, who was arrested during the demonstrations, later addressed the crowds from prison.

    "I hope that the prosecutors realize that about her political persuasion. If they didn't, this looks to me like individual lives are being ruined here in the pursuit of this geopolitical strategy and this mania against Russia and stopping Trump from doing anything positive about it," Joe Lauria, editor-in-chief of Consortium News, told Loud & Clear in a later interview after the charges were announced.

    "I don't know whether she'll be convicted, but this will probably come to court, because she lives here in Washington, she's been arrested, so we're going to have… [some] legal resolution to this, which will not happen with the 12 indicted GRU agents," Lauria said. "In this case we'll see whether they really have any evidence against her."

    Related:

    Russiagate Promoters Forget Lessons of Iraq - Man Ejected from Helsinki Presser
    Trump's Lawyer Sets New Conditions for Russiagate Interview – Reports
    Mueller's Team Probes Encrypted Phone Messages of Russiagate Witnesses - Reports
    US Deports Dutch Lawyer Who Pleaded Guilty in Russiagate - Reports
    Is It #RussiaGate or #SpyGate? - The Ongoing Circus in Washington DC
    Assange Associate Doubts US House Wants to Know Truth About 'Russiagate'
    Trump Lawyers Warn US President Against Testifying in Russiagate
    Tags:
    Russiagate, Putin, opposition, Maria Butina, Vladimir Putin, Alexei Navalny
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Twilight of the Empire: 100th Anniversary of Russian Royal Family's Execution
    Twilight of the Empire: 100th Anniversary of Russian Royal Family's Execution
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse