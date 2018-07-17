US Patriots in Exchange for Russian S-400s Out of the Question – Turkish MP

Conkar, a member of the Turkish Parliament's commission on foreign policy and a representative in the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, told Sputnik Turkey that the State Department's efforts to sell Ankara its Patriots in exchange for S-400s would not be met with success.
"Notwithstanding our repeated statements about Ankara's immutable position regarding the purchase of the S-400s, the American side continues to insist on putting this issue on the agenda, which, frankly, is rather difficult to explain," the lawmaker said. "The question of buying the S-400s is closed, and we have explained the situation to our NATO and US partners in the clearest way possible and at the highest level, through the president and the foreign minister," Conkar added.
Earlier, a Turkish Foreign Ministry source told Sputnik that Ankara had spent over a decade "studying and analyzing" suitable air defense systems, and that it was turned away when it put the question to the US, which is when Russia proposed the S-400 and Turkey decided to purchase the system.
"The priority for us is ensuring Turkey's security and meeting the country's air defense needs in a prompt manner," Conkar stressed. "Furthermore, this does not in any way conflict with our allied relations with NATO. The statements by the American side reflect their interests, but we must think first and foremost about the interests and security of Turkey … and expect that our position will be accepted with understanding by our allies."
Speaking to Turkish media this week, Kaidanow said that the State Department was negotiating with Ankara regarding its plans to acquire the Russian air defense system and had expressed concerns that the purchase of the S-400s would serve as a form of support for Russia. Buying Patriots, she said, would have a positive impact on the strategic partnership between Washington and Ankara.
Turkey's relationship with the US has been strained over a number of issues over the last few years, including the US's support of the YPG militia in Syria, which Turkey classifies as a terrorist group, as well as Washington's reluctance to extradite Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara blamed for the July 2016 coup attempt.
