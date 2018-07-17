Register
19:23 GMT +317 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, y el líder ruso, Vladímir Putin, durante su reunión en Helsinki

    Prof on Helsinki Talks: Western Media Using Any Excuse to Tear Down Trump

    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    110

    There is no reason for Russia and the US not to get alone, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Fox News, following a meeting with his American counterpart, President Donald Trump. Speaking to Radio Sputnik, Nicolai Petro, a professor of political science at the University of Rhode Island, shared his views on the future of US-Russian relations.

    Sputnik: What are you thought about the Trump-Putin meeting and its format?

    Nicolai Petro: I am not surprised by the response, that was a given for me. I think that if you read the actual transcript of the press conference, I think they came out with more than I expected, actually. They clearly had a meeting of minds on the need to improve relations and to get together more often and to try to establish a better framework over all for the relationship. This is clearly, if you will, a dig that both of them had to the Western media, which is using any excuse to try to tear down the president.

    READ MORE: Trump Reportedly Ignored Aides' 'Plan' for Meeting With Putin in Helsinki

    Sputnik: There is of course a lot of pressure on Trump, perhaps even more after the meeting, but do you think it's likely that the US and Russia will actually experience some kind of a turning point in the relationship following this meeting?

    Nicolai Petro: I think relations are going to be at this abysmal level for the foreseeable future, and it is not the fault of the presidents themselves, it is the political environment in the United States which uses Trump's innovative attempts at diplomacy in North Korea, with respect to NATO, and sees them not as genuine initiatives to be considered but as things to be criticized in order to bring down the Trump presidency. Again, I think there is an unprecedented hostility among the American elites and American media toward President Trump. And I think their thinking is that if he can be removed, "we can get back to the good old days and restore the traditional hierarchy of politics and politicians in America." But I think those days are gone.

    READ MORE: Russian MoD Ready to Discuss START Treaty, Syria With US, Intensify Contacts

    Sputnik: I think the primary, perhaps, goals of Russia, I don't know, perhaps not for this meeting, but I know that Russia is interested in preventing the spread of NATO and is interested in the lifting of sanctions. Do you think in any way that Putin was able to move any closer towards those goals through this meeting?   

    Nicolai Petro: There is no reason to believe that. This is a one-off, so far. We are not likely to see much change in sanctions, I believe, on the part of the United States. There is really no incentive to undo them because Russia is always a very convenient whipping boy for any individual congressman or any group of congressmen. So, [if the] sanctions were implemented through executive order then the president could say: "Look, I can make this decision, I can rescind these sanctions, I can extend them — what do you have to offer?" But in this case, now that Congress has asserted itself and made it much more difficult to rescind, there is nothing to hope for, in my opinion.    

    Nicolai Petro is a Silvia-Chandley professor of peace studies and nonviolence and professor of political science at the University of Rhode Island.

    The views and opinions expressed by Nicolai Petro are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Germany on Putin-Trump Meeting: We Can't Let Russia, US Stop Talking
    Trump Says His Meeting With Putin Was Better Than NATO Summit
    Coming Coup Against Trump
    'Cool Down': Iran Warns Trump Against Tapping US Emergency Oil Reserve
    Tags:
    anti-Russian sanctions, Helsinki Summit, NATO, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Beautiful Female Fans That Made World Cup Shine Even Brighter
    Most Beautiful Female Fans That Made World Cup Shine Even Brighter
    Trumping Theresa
    Trumping Theresa
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse