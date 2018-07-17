Register
11:53 GMT +317 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    France's President Emmanuel Macron (R) jokes with US President Donald Trump (C) next to Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as they arrive for the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) summit, at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, on July 11, 2018.

    NATO Consensus: Italian Journo Explains How Europe is Selling Independence to US

    © AFP 2018 / Tatyana ZENKOVICH / POOL
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Ekaterina Blinova
    110

    During the recent NATO summit, Donald Trump called Germany out for its hypocrisy, Italian political observer Daniele Pozzati told Sputnik, stressing that Berlin and Paris are playing both sides with Moscow by regularly extending anti-Russian sanctions and reaping the benefits of energy deals with the country.

    The recent NATO summit exposed both hypocrisy and greed among a narrow group of political elite that continues to exploit Russia as a "threat," says Daniele Pozzati, an Italian journalist and political observer.

    "They have created a 'Russian threat' because they needed a narrative to justify otherwise unpopular demands for increases in military expenditure," Pozzati told Sputnik. "The scope for corruption and wasting money that such increases bring with them is considerable."

    The journalist recalled that when the Cold War ended, politicians and economists started to talk about "peace dividends" in a reference to the money that states could channel into infrastructure, education, and health. Instead, a NATO-Russia standoff is bringing "war dividends" to a very small group of elites, while putting all of Europeans at mortal risk, he stressed.

    Europe is Playing Both Sides With Russia

    Commenting on the recent NATO summit, the Italian political observer referred to Donald Trump's perplexity over Europe's playing both sides with Russia: "We are supposed to protect you against Russia but they [Germany and other European countries] are paying billions to Russia," Trump said, citing Europe's oil and gas deals with Russia and singling out Berlin.

    On the one hand, European policy-makers and academics are beating war drums about the alleged threat from the East and imposing sanctions on Moscow, while on the other hand they continue to conduct business as usual with Russia. However, opinions differ within the EU bloc.

    "Berlin has adopted a Germany-first policy with regards to energy cooperation," Pozzati noted. "Instead of simply removing the EU's anti-Russia sanctions, or sticking to NATO's pro-sanctions approach, Germany goes its own way — and gets its way, thanks to its dominant position within the EU. It was about time that someone had the guts to call German hypocrisy out, and I am glad Trump did it."

    How Germany and France Are Shaping 'EU's Russia Policy'

    This Week in Pictures: July 7-13
    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
    It's All About Money: Analyst Explains Why Trump's Ire Hasn't Led to NATO Split
    According to the Italian journalist, it is no coincidence that the US president has repeatedly pointed to Germany, while lambasting Washington's European allies for not meeting the 2 percent of GDP NATO commitment. He underscored that Germany has emerged as one of the major winners of the "EU project."

    "Since the introduction of what Nobel Prize winner Joseph Stiglitz called 'the German Euro,' Germany has prospered at the expense of other EU countries," he stressed, "Italy, for example, has lost 20 percent of its manufacturing industry."

    Pozzati recalled that the much-discussed Russo-European Nord Stream 2 project, which could turn Germany into the main energy hub in Europe, "was preceded by the cancellation of South Stream, a joint venture in which Italian energy giant ENI had a 30 percent stake."

    "It is Germany and France that shape 'EU's Russia policy'," the Italian journalist highlighted. "For example, it is them that every six months decide on the renewal of anti-Russia sanctions. And in doing so, they mainly follow US guidelines."

    Selling Political Independence for US Patronage

    The NATO gathering that took place on July 11-12 in Brussels "had no real agenda worth discussing," Pozzati pointed out.

    "'Unity in the face of Russian aggression' is a byword for 'let's stick to imaginary threats.' This is what happens when you don't have any real threats to deal with, but you still have to justify your continued existence, and your ever-increasing budget," the Italian political observer said.

    The NATO flag is seen through barbed wire as it flies in front of the new NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium May 24, 2017
    © REUTERS / Christian Hartmann
    NATO 'Atavism of Cold War Times', Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Says
    According to Pozzati, there is no rift within the NATO allies: The rift is between Trump and NATO.

    "Trump clearly sees NATO as anachronistic and up to no good, as something standing on the way to a thaw in US-Russia bilateral relations," he underscored. "NATO is also an obstacle to the reduction of US military expenditures — still the largest in the world and bigger than all the other countries' combined."

    Still, the political observer cast doubt on Trump's ability to fix the system.

    "There was always an unspoken agreement within NATO: the US provided Europeans with a security framework, as well as much of the money needed to keep it running. In exchange, European countries would surrender much of their foreign policy to Washington, so that the US could lead, militarily and geopolitically, on both sides of the Atlantic," Pozzati said, adding that he does not see "how Trump could convince the US Deep State to give up on that."

    The views and opinions expressed by Daniele Pozzati and Ekaterina Blinova are those of the contributors and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    NATO Wants to Use Turkish Territory to Encircle Iran – Turkish Analysts
    Turkey's Purchase of Russian S-400 Will Undermine NATO in Europe – US General
    US Pentagon Chief Shoots Down Report of Damage Control After Heated NATO Summit
    It's All About Money: Analyst Explains Why Trump's Ire Hasn't Led to NATO Split
    NATO 'Atavism of Cold War Times', Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Says
    Tags:
    German defense spending, US defense spending, military spending, anti-Russian sanctions, Cold War, NATO, European Council, European Union, Angela Merkel, Vladimir Putin, Emmanuel Macron, Donald Trump, Italy, Germany, Europe, Russia, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Beautiful Female Fans That Made World Cup Shine Even Brighter
    Most Beautiful Female Fans That Made World Cup Shine Even Brighter
    Trumping Theresa
    Trumping Theresa
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse