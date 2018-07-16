Significance of 'Rebellion' Against UK PM Depends on Its Scale - Journalist

UK Prime Minister Theresa May stressed Sunday that her stance on Brexit deal was the only right and warned that there might be no withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union at all in light of the revolts by both pro- and anti-EU lawmakers, Daily Mail reported.

However, later in the day, Theresa May said that the possibility for the country to stay within the EU single market and customs union after Brexit was not up for discussion.

Sputnik spoke with David Lindsay, Political Commentator and Journalist for more insight on the issue.

Sputnik: Theresa May faces another coordinated rebellion from the hard Brexit wing of the Conservative party on Monday, as MPs who unhappy with her Chequers compromise prepare to mount a show of strength by voting for their amendments on the customs bill. David, this is the 2nd deliberate effort we've seen to undermine the PM in 2 weeks! How significant is this and what does it mean for the PM?

© REUTERS / Joel Rouse/MOD/Handout UK Gov't Could Collapse Unless It Makes a Good Brexit Deal – Prof. The significance of this would be seen by how large this rebellion; if there is a very large rebellion that would be capable of defeating the government if the same number of people also voted with the opposition on an occasion, (and that’s a big thing to ask), but if it were large enough to do that, it would call her position in to her question very greatly indeed.

Sputnik: Could we see the opposition Labour party side with the government’s Chequers Brexit vision?

David Lindsay: The Prime Ministers Chequers agreement is something to which they are totally very strongly opposed. The official opposition line that has been made quite clear will be to vote against the Chequers agreement.

That is because of a variety of reasons inside the Labour Party for opposing it, ranging from very Eurosceptic reasons in the circle around Jeremy Corbyn, to the opposite extreme.

There are a certain number of Labour MPs, who because of their strong commitment to the European Court and because of their strong dislike of Jeremy Corbyn might be minded to vote with the government.

© AP Photo / Parliamentary Recording Unit British PM May Faces "WhatsApp Rebellion" Over Chequers Brexit Plan

David Lindsay: No I don’t think so unless they get rid of her, but i am not sure they have the numbers to get rid of her. It would depend in that case that they put in her place; now, we see that people are rallying around David Davies but it’s not clear if he wants it, Jacob Rees Mogg is adamant that he doesn’t want it, so the man to watch in that instance is Boris Johnson.

We’ve seen Donald Trump arrive in the last couple days and actually endorse Boris Johnson, which is an astonishing intervention by the head of a foreign state. That is where I would look, to Boris Johnson, who very much does want to be Prime Minister, and who quite possibly does now see his moment.

He’s a bigger character than David Davies, I wouldn’t say as intelligent or as effective a politician but he would be the man to watch – he wants it very badly. He’s very opportunistic and self-serving I’m afraid and he would certainly take this opportunity if it presented itself.

The views and opinions expressed by David Lindsay are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.