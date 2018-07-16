Register
    U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018

    Putin-Trump Meeting May Lead to Anti-Russia Sanctions Abolition - Czech Lawmaker

    PRAGUE (Sputnik) - The US-Russia summit in Helsinki cleared the political atmosphere and might even lead to the abolition of anti-Russia sanctions in the foreseeable future, which is important not only for states but also for ordinary citizens, lawmaker Jaroslav Foldyna, deputy head of the Czech Social Democratic Party, told Sputnik.

    "I followed very carefully the TV coverage of the meeting between the Russian and the US leaders, including their press conference. In my opinion, several hours of their meeting have cleared the global political atmosphere, which has been very oppressive lately, and I hope very much that the positive views on the development of bilateral relations between the two countries, expressed today, will lead, among other things, to the abolition of anti-Russia sanctions by the US and EU countries, as well as a response from Russia, in the foreseeable future," Foldyna said.

    After all, the anti-Russia sanctions caused serious damage to many enterprises in Europe, in particular, in the Czech Republic, he stressed.

    "I will name just one enterprise as an example, I am well acquainted with its situation, as a lawmaker. It is a fine, well-known machinery manufacturer TOS from a small town of Warnsdorf. Due to the abrupt termination of business in Russia in 2014, the company lost major orders, suffered huge losses, and some of the personnel lost their jobs. I very much believe that the cooperation of Czech and Russian entrepreneurs will soon be restored," Foldyna said.

    The success of the Helsinki talks should have a positive impact not only on Moscow's relations with Washington but also with Western European nations, the lawmaker said.

    Improvement of relations between countries brings benefit not only to political leaders but also to ordinary citizens, he concluded.

    Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump held their first ever full-fledged summit in the Finnish capital of Helsinki.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

