Large 'Rebellion' Against UK PM May Could Challenge Her Position - Commentator

Sputnik: David, this is the second deliberate effort we've seen to undermine the PM in 2 weeks! How significant is this and what does it mean for the PM?
David Lindsay: The significance of this would be seen by how large this rebellion is. If there is a very large rebellion that would be capable of defeating the government if the same number of people also voted with the opposition on an occasion, (and that's a big thing to ask). But if it were large enough to do that, it would call her position into question very greatly indeed.
Sputnik: Could we see the opposition Labour party side with the government's Chequers Brexit vision?
There are a certain number of Labour MPs, who because of their strong commitment to the European Court and because of their strong dislike of Jeremy Corbyn might be minded to vote with the government.
Sputnik: Coinciding with this latest attack on the PM, last week we heard factions of the conservative were preparing to try and push David Davies' alternative Brexit vision through the commons. With this new effort to topple May, could we also see May's, Chequers vision, disappear?
David Lindsay: No, I don't think so, unless they get rid of her, but I'm not sure they have the numbers to get rid of her. It would depend in that case that they put in her place; now, we see that people are rallying around David Davis but it's not clear if he wants it, Jacob Rees Mogg is adamant that he doesn't want it, so the man to watch in that instance is Boris Johnson.
He's a bigger character than David Davis, I wouldn't say as intelligent or as effective a politician but he would be the man to watch — he wants it very badly. He's very opportunistic and self-serving I'm afraid and he would certainly take this opportunity if it presented itself.
