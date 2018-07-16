Register
20:31 GMT +316 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oil fields is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Persian Gulf, Iran, July 25, 2005

    Action on Iran Sanctions to Have Decisive Bearing on Indian Elections - Analyst

    © REUTERS / Raheb Homavandi/File Photo
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Amid questions over whether India will or will not toe the American line and stop procuring oil from Iran, observers have started analyzing the possible outcomes of India’s actions, especially considering the fact that the sanctions will take effect from November, just ahead of Indian elections.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India's attempt to replace Iranian crude oil with that from other countries may prove successful economically, but it will have a major impact on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an analyst has warned.

    Recent crude import data suggested that India's crude oil import from the US soared at an unprecedented level in June this year. Going by the data released by Reuters, Indian refiners imported 15 million barrels of US crude in Jan-July 2018 in comparison to eight million barrels in all of 2017. In the meantime, oil imports from Iran fell by 16% in June, mainly due to a major fall in orders from private refiners. Senior analyst Harsh Vardhan Tripathi says the trend does not augur well with the election prospects of the ruling party.

    READ MORE: Iran Threatens to Shelve Special Privileges For India in Case of Oil Imports Cut

    "On the economic front, Indian refiners will definitely manage to purchase the required crude oil from other markets. Sanctions will not have much impact on the economic front but it will have a much larger implication on domestic politics. If India decides to cut crude import from Iran, it will have a negative bearing on the public perception about the Narendra Modi-led government. The people will believe that the government compromised with the strategically important relationship with Iran and that too under US pressure. The opposition parties will definitely try to cash in on this and if they succeed, it will deliver a big blow to the Modi government that is bracing for the 2019 elections," Harsh Vardhan Tripathi, a senior fellow at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation, a Delhi-based think-tank told Sputnik.

    This picture taken on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2014, shows a partially constructed gas refinery at the South Pars gas field on the northern coast of Persian Gulf in Asalouyeh, Iran
    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    If Iran Can’t Sell Oil, No Country Will Export It From Persian Gulf - Professor
    The opposition leaders have already started raking up the issue at the local level, where state assembly elections are due later this year.

    "The reduction in import of oil from Iran shows that PM Modi is a paper tiger who has crumbled and given in to the pressure of [the] US," Jaiveer Shergill, spokesperson of the main opposition Congress party said during a rally last week.  

    The Congress has questioned whether the BJP has a plan to protect the consumers from rising fuel prices due to the reduction of oil imports from Iran.

    Another opposition party, the left-wing CPI(M) has also questioned the Modi government's foreign policy priorities.

    "India had stated only sanctions by the UN would be acceptable not by individual countries. What is India's foreign policy under Modi about? Following US diktats, and betraying India's interests," Sitaram Yechury, chief of the Communist Party of India (CPIM), asked the government bluntly.

    READ MORE: US Sanctions on Iran: India Weighs in on 'National Interest'

    Meanwhile, former Vice President Hamid Ansari has opined that maintaining cordial relations with Iran is extremely important to India.  

    "We have to keep in mind two things. We get a good amount of energy supply from Iran. But Iran is not only an energy supplier. Iran is a big and important country for us. It is a country which is next to Pakistan and Afghanistan. So when we look at Iran we have to understand these things too," Ansari said.

    A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oil fields is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Persian Gulf, Iran, July 25, 2005
    © REUTERS / Raheb Homavandi/File Photo
    Iran Pledges to Secure Oil Supplies to India Amid US Sanctions Threat
    The issue of cutting Iranian crude import is likely to dominate discussions during the Monsoon session of the Parliament, scheduled to begin from July 18. Sanjay Raut, member of parliament belonging to the Shiv Sena, an important ally of the Modi-led government, plans to pose queries on what steps the government has taken to safeguard the national interests in importing oil from countries other than Iran.

    The opposition Congress party has taken the opportunity to remind the public about the strong stance taken by the previous government led by Manmohan Singh when the US and the EU had jointly imposed sanctions on Iran in 2012. The party has claimed that the then government had not bowed down to the US pressure, but had instead made several bilateral arrangements with Tehran in defiance of the sanctions. Furthermore, Manmohan Singh went to Tehran to attend the NAM Summit, much to the annoyance of the West, the Congress party has claimed.  

    READ MORE: OPEC Not Happy at Following American Line to Cut Off Iran’s Oil Exports — Journo

    Iran is the third largest supplier of crude oil to India and contributed approximately 10% of total crude import last year. Besides, Iran is critical for India's outreach to Central Asia and Afghanistan. Meanwhile, a day after Iran threatened to shelve special privileges currently offered to India in case of cut in crude oil imports due to US sanctions, the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi softened its tone and said that it will do its best to ensure security of oil supply by offering "flexible measures" to boost bilateral trade.

    "Iran understands the difficulties of India in dealing with (an) unstable energy market and it has done and will do its best to ensure the security of oil supply to India," the statement issued by the Iranian embassy in New Delhi last week read.

    The views and opinions expressed by Speakers in this article are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    'Someday Trump Will Call Iran and Ask for Negotiations' – Tehran
    NATO Wants to Use Turkish Territory to Encircle Iran – Turkish Analysts
    Netanyahu, Trump Discuss Iran, Syria Ahead of Helsinki Summit With Putin
    President Rouhani Says US ‘More Isolated Than Ever’ Over Iran Sanctions
    Tags:
    Iran sanctions, domestic agenda, opposition parties, oil, election, EU, OPEC, Narendra Modi, India, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Beautiful Female Fans That Made World Cup Shine Even Brighter
    Most Beautiful Female Fans That Made World Cup Shine Even Brighter
    Trumping Theresa
    Trumping Theresa
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse