Trump's Trade War to Be Costlier than Feared

Our website uses cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. Through cookies, certain personal data is collected and may be stored temporarily. You can change your cookie settings through your browser. More info: Privacy Policy
US President Donald Trump's trade war with China will be more costly, and more damaging, than even the best forecasters predict. The employment impact in the United States, moreover, is almost surely to be net-negative; that is, more jobs will be destroyed than will be created. Why are the consequences likely to be so dire?
Theodore H. Moran — The reason is because old-fashioned trade wars through the use of tariffs do not correspond to the contemporary world of globalized supply chains.
Supply chains consist of production facilities that produce customized goods and services-customized inputs of hardware and software-to-factories across borders. From 60 to 70 percent of these trade flows consist of intermediates, which are inputs to other stages of the production process, depending upon the industry. The largest internal flows of hardware and software take place in computers, semiconductors and electronics in general, but such internal flows are also significant in the automotive sector, in industrial products, and in medical devices.
These customized inputs cannot be readily shifted back to the home country, such as the US, as might have been the case with the imposition of tariffs 50 years ago. The transfer of production capability back to the home country at the margin may not be zero, but it will still be small.
Instead, most of these customized inputs must continue to be exported despite the tariffs, leading to higher cost inputs in the US. This makes the enterprises less competitive, and will reduce job creation, not expand job creation, in the US.
The UN Conference on Trade and Development and the World Trade Organization estimate that 80 percent of all trade today takes place within multinational corporations or within networks orchestrated by MNC parent companies. These MNC activities pay higher wages and benefits, produce more value added, generate more exports, and involve higher levels of research and development than average company activities. Thus the setback to MNCs and their supply chains will be particularly costly to economic growth and welfare.
The leading forecasters in the US are not unaware of this supply chain phenomenon, of course, but the standard trade models they use for their forecasts do not take this into account.
In the end, Trump's trade war using tariffs is not only going to reduce global trade, it will also cause net job loss in the US. And the magnitude of this damage will be larger than expected.
This article originally appeared on China Daily website
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
does not correspond with the subject of the post;
promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
contains links to viruses and malicious software;
is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
“floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
All comments
Show new comments (0)