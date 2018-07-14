Register
11:05 GMT +314 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    This Week in Pictures: July 7-13

    It's All About Money: Analyst Explains Why Trump's Ire Hasn't Led to NATO Split

    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Ekaterina Blinova
    101

    NATO has nothing to do with European defense, it is just a tool of intimidation and a money-making machine for the US' bloated and corrupt military-industrial complex, geopolitical analyst Jon Hellevig told Sputnik, arguing that the latest summit has not indicated any real rift among NATO members – they just don't want to fork out.

    "I concur with the many independent geopolitical observers that the NATO is a protection racket to start with and what Trump just did was to up the ante," Jon Hellevig, geopolitical analyst and managing partner of the Awara Group, a leading business administration and outsourcing firm in Russia, told Sputnik. "But I don't see any real rift between NATO allies, it's just about money."

    According to the analyst, NATO member states "all enjoy establishing a Western world hegemony and intimidating Russia, but the problem is now that their main sponsor, the United States is in dire economic straits and therefore desperately trying to raise more money for the war machine."

    For their part, European NATO members simply do not want to spend more money on the alliance.

    Ahead of the latest NATO summit that took place on July 11-12 in Brussels, Trump emphatically tweeted that many European states had failed to meet their 2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) commitment and demanded that they fork out.

    ​Having arrived in Brussels, the US president immediately raised the issue at a breakfast with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, lambasting Europeans and most notably Germany for what he called unfair burden sharing.

    ​"We are supposed to protect you against Russia but they [Germany and other European countries] are paying billions to Russia," Trump railed, referring to the Russo-European Nord Stream 2 endeavor.

    ​However, according to Hellevig, "it is ridiculously preposterous of Trump to accuse Germany to use the NATO alliance for taking unfair advantage of the United States for 'the protection of Germany'."

    "NATO in its present form, after the end of the Cold War, is not a defense alliance but an aggressive tool for projecting US world hegemony, with the immediate ongoing task to achieve military domination over Russia and tightening the noose at Russia's borders," the geopolitical analyst said. "Thus, far from protecting Germany or anybody else in Europe, the United States, has practically occupied Germany — in fact, very much so since the end of WWII — and is using the country as a platform for its global aggression."

    Boosting Spending to 4% of GDP

    Trump's claim that the alliance's member states should boost their spending to 4 percent has prompted a heated debate and protests from French President Emmanuel Macron, who insisted that Paris would not go beyond the 2 percent mark.

    ​"As I said, at the end of the day, this is all about money," Hellevig stressed, commenting on the issue. "The Deep State, the elites who control the United States and its president demand more and more for their insatiable military-industrial complex, but with the crumbling economy, the already deficit ridden US federal budget has long ago reached the absolute limits on war spending. This is why the Deep State has unleashed Trump on the NATO vassals to collect the money from them."

    France's President Emmanuel Macron (R) jokes with US President Donald Trump (C) next to Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as they arrive for the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) summit, at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, on July 11, 2018.
    © AFP 2018 / Tatyana ZENKOVICH / POOL
    Trump Jeopardizes NATO Countries’ Security - German Foreign Minister
    The geopolitical analyst referred to the latest study by the Awara Group that found that the US debt-to-GDP ratio may reach 140 percent by 2024, while the net increase in debt could be as enormous as $10 to 15 trillion between 2019 and 2024.

    "My analysis of the US economy and the very bleak federal budget projections convince me that the US establishment is absolutely desperate and are furiously looking to dip to the allies' pockets for raising the money for their world hegemony project as their own sources have dried up. We must understand that the American talk about [the] need to increase military spending ultimately means that the allies must spend more on [the] purchase of American weapons," the analyst pointed out.

    According to Hellevig, 4 percent of GDP actually shows the levels "the US establishment desperately needs to achieve given their present worldview."

    He opined that the US military industry has already fallen seriously behind Russia in a number of cutting-edge technologies, while the US federal budget apparently has not got enough money to satiate "the bloated and corrupt military-industrial complex's" appetite.

    Trump's pressure and harsh rhetoric is quite understandable, because the situation is really "desperate," the analyst said.

    "The US economy is teetering on the brink of ultimate collapse, but the war machine must be fueled," Hellevig highlighted. "This is a big risk gamble which might backfire as more and more people in Europe will understand that the NATO is just that, a protection racket. There is absolutely no Russian threat to Europe, and the more Trump rants and raves about it the more evident the hoax becomes."

    The views of the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    NATO States Should Focus on Troops' Combat Readiness, Not GDP-Linked Costs – AfD
    Trump Jeopardizes NATO Countries’ Security - German Foreign Minister
    NATO Used Depleted Uranium Munitions in 2011 Libya Airstrikes - Report
    NATO Spending: '2% is Already Not Realistic & 4% is Out of Question' – German MP
    Tags:
    military spending, crisis, economy, NATO, Federal Reserve System, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Europe, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 7-13
    This Week in Pictures: July 7-13
    Trumping Theresa
    Trumping Theresa
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse