Register
17:59 GMT +313 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    US President Donald Trump (L) and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May hold a joint press conference following their meeting at Chequers, the prime minister's country residence, near Ellesborough, northwest of London on July 13, 2018 on the second day of Trump's UK visit

    'We Want Special Deal With US and Should Be Going For Hard Brexit'– British MP

    © AFP 2018 / Brendan Smialowski
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    President Trump has threatened to kill any unilateral trade agreement with the United Kingdom if London goes ahead with its soft Brexit deal. Prime Minister Theresa May wants to keep the UK in the EU Customs Union under a facilitated arrangement. Radio Sputnik discussed this with David Coburn, a British MEP with the UK Independence Party.

    Sputnik: What do you think about President Trump’s criticism of Prime Minister May’s proposed post-Brexit deal?

    David Coburn: I think he is absolutely right and she should’ve listened to him in the first place. America is our greatest ally. It wants to do business with us and we should make it easy to make business with them. We want a special deal with the US and we should be going for a hard Brexit without any interference from the European Union.

    President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the World Economic Forum, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, in Davos.
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Trump Vows to 'Kill' US-UK Trade Deal if May Goes Forward With 'Soft' Brexit
    Sputnik: There are many people who are unhappy with political malaise at the moment and [once the World Cup is over] the focus is going to return to politics within the country. What is going to happen, because the ship Mrs. May is steering is not the one the British public wants?

    David Coburn: people are never going to trust the Tories again. This is a big revival for the UK, especially for Scotland. I think that many people will swing to the UK Independence Party and I’m looking forward to getting a pair of our people into the Scottish parliament in the upcoming Scottish election.

    Sputnik: To what extent can President Trump’s criticism exacerbate the already complex and twisted domestic political situation for the prime minister and her government which has lost two MPs, David Davis and Boris Johnson? President Trump says he is not particularly happy with a government that would follow a soft Brexit and would prefer a hard Brexit strategy. This could exacerbate the situation within the Cabinet. What’s your take on that?

    READ MORE: If May Compromises on Brexit, Further Resignations Will Follow — Broadcaster

    David Coburn: Well, it’s not just two people [defecting the Tories], it’s a steady drip. I think the Conservative Party is splitting/ What [May] has done is outrageous. She promised the British people at the general election that she was going to give us a Brexit. She lied to the British people and this is unforgivable. I think her days are numbered and the sooner we get rid of her and go for a hard Brexit the better.

    Sputnik: What are the chances of Mrs. May altering her Brexit policy given Trump’s statements now?

    David Coburn: Well, I think she is the wrong person for the job; she has misled the British people. She has to go and have somebody sensible put in charge, someone like Boris Johnson, for example, someone who will drive for the Brexit we voted for.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of David Coburn and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Trump Vows to 'Kill' US-UK Trade Deal if May Goes Forward With 'Soft' Brexit
    'Soft Brexit?': Theresa May to Discuss EU Divorce with Full Cabinet
    Tags:
    British MEP, Trump warning, "soft Brexit", UK Independence Party (UKIP), EU, British Conservative Party, Donald Trump, Theresa May, David Coburn, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 7-13
    This Week in Pictures: July 7-13
    Agent Trumpsky
    Agent Trumpsky
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse