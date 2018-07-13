'We Want Special Deal With US and Should Be Going For Hard Brexit'– British MP

President Trump has threatened to kill any unilateral trade agreement with the United Kingdom if London goes ahead with its soft Brexit deal. Prime Minister Theresa May wants to keep the UK in the EU Customs Union under a facilitated arrangement. Radio Sputnik discussed this with David Coburn, a British MEP with the UK Independence Party.

Sputnik: What do you think about President Trump’s criticism of Prime Minister May’s proposed post-Brexit deal?

David Coburn: I think he is absolutely right and she should’ve listened to him in the first place. America is our greatest ally. It wants to do business with us and we should make it easy to make business with them. We want a special deal with the US and we should be going for a hard Brexit without any interference from the European Union.



David Coburn: people are never going to trust the Tories again. This is a big revival for the UK, especially for Scotland. I think that many people will swing to the UK Independence Party and I’m looking forward to getting a pair of our people into the Scottish parliament in the upcoming Scottish election.



Sputnik: To what extent can President Trump’s criticism exacerbate the already complex and twisted domestic political situation for the prime minister and her government which has lost two MPs, David Davis and Boris Johnson? President Trump says he is not particularly happy with a government that would follow a soft Brexit and would prefer a hard Brexit strategy. This could exacerbate the situation within the Cabinet. What’s your take on that?

David Coburn: Well, it’s not just two people [defecting the Tories], it’s a steady drip. I think the Conservative Party is splitting/ What [May] has done is outrageous. She promised the British people at the general election that she was going to give us a Brexit. She lied to the British people and this is unforgivable. I think her days are numbered and the sooner we get rid of her and go for a hard Brexit the better.

Sputnik: What are the chances of Mrs. May altering her Brexit policy given Trump’s statements now?

David Coburn: Well, I think she is the wrong person for the job; she has misled the British people. She has to go and have somebody sensible put in charge, someone like Boris Johnson, for example, someone who will drive for the Brexit we voted for.

