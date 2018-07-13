Register
15:37 GMT +313 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    M1 Abrams tanks. File photo

    NATO Spending: '2% is Already Not Realistic & 4% is Out of Question' – German MP

    © Sputnik / Sergey Melkonov
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    102

    NATO nations have agreed to satisfy the US demand to increase defense spending. This is what US President said at a press conference in Brussels during the second day of the NATO summit. President Trump reiterated his earlier request for doubling defense spending target, saying that four per cent of gross domestic product was “the right number.”

    Radio Sputnik discussed how achievable President Trump's demand with Fernand Kartheiser, Luxembourg Parliament member for the Alternative Democratic Reform Party.

    Sputnik: While Trump has said he had managed to get NATO members to comply with his request to increase defense spending, other officials, including President Macron, have already refuted the claim. What does this contradiction mean for the alliance?

    Fernand Kartheiser: Two percent is already not realistic and four percent is absolutely out of the question for the time being. You also have to see that among the eight nations that reached their goals, many are in the East of Europe and have a particular appreciation of contemporary Russia. Among all the others are basically two categories of countries. There’s one category that has an armament industry of its own such as Germany, France, the UK and also Italy. Those countries could still have a return on investment in their own countries if they would invest massively into armament. But most of the other countries have nearly no armament industries and it would be lost money. This is very difficult to tell the public, especially if there’s no enemy in western Europe. So people are wondering why should we spend so much money, and especially, who’s going to profit from it? And frankly the US is the most likely to profit most.

    Sputnik: And of course despite the fact that, as you say, NATO is in trouble, Trump nonetheless pledged to remain committed to the alliance, although there was a threat there to leave it. What does this show us? Is there a deep division within NATO?

    German army armoured hotwitzer 2000 fires during NATO enchanced Forward Presence Battle Group Lithuania live shooting exercise in Pabrade military training field, Lithuania, May 17, 2017
    © REUTERS / Ints Kalnins
    NATO States Shouldn't Spend 4% of GDP on Defense Amid No Real Threat – German MP
    Fernand Kartheiser: I think this is a failure of diplomacy from the US because it’s clear that the West, in the wider notion, including maybe also Russia, has a lot of common values that have to be defended in the modern world. Russia today is a democracy even though it’s not a perfect democracy; it’s a free market even though it may be not a perfect free market, but many of the traditional Western values are shared by Russia. So we have to think about what we are really standing for, including the US. What kind of values are we defending.

    As we come to the core of that discussion, I think that we find out that many of these values are defended by Russia as well. So what we have nowadays is a number of local conflicts, especially in Ukraine and maybe in other regions, the post-Soviet conflicts that have to be resolved in order to be really able to come together. (When that happens, we’ll realize that all Westerners including maybe Russia, and Western civilization in the whole notion of the word, have to come together in order to see how the world can better develop in the direction of democracy and a free market.

    Sputnik: Another thing that was mentioned at this NATO summit is that Macedonia has been invited to be in talks on accession to NATO. To what extent do you think Macedonia’s potential membership could actually worsen the geopolitical situation in the region?

    Fernand Kartheiser: It’s not a big issue. The big issue here is that NATO has extended largely since the end of the Cold War. This was maybe a NATO effect but it was of course a weight on the relationship between the West and Russia. Macedonia doesn’t add much to that basic problem of NATO extension in the eyes of Russia. This is a problem and Macedonia isn’t going to change a lot.

    READ MORE: Trump ‘Acting Like Tony Soprano’ By Demanding NATO Members ‘Pony Up’ on Spending

    The basic and the most important issues are of course Ukraine and Syria. And in Ukraine I think that we have in the West also to come to grips with our own responsibility for the conflict. I think we are (unfair) if we only blame Russia in this conflict; if we don’t see what kind of problems exist in Kiev and what part of the responsibility that we are playing as the West in this conflict. So I think we should be honest and try to resolve the conflict, not only by blaming Russia, because this is not going to lead anywhere but just to see how it petrified the region and help altogether to give Ukraine new stability.

    Sputnik: You mentioned issues of Syria and Ukraine and they of course will be discussed by President Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump at their upcoming meeting. The US President said that NATO allies endorsed this upcoming meeting with President Putin. What are Trump and NATO looking to gain from these talks and what do you think might be achieved during this meeting?

    German army armoured hotwitzer 2000 fires during NATO enchanced Forward Presence Battle Group Lithuania live shooting exercise in Pabrade military training field, Lithuania, May 17, 2017
    © REUTERS / Ints Kalnins
    NATO States Shouldn't Spend 4% of GDP on Defense Amid No Real Threat – German MP
    Fernand Kartheiser: We are in a diplomatic dead end for the time being. The sanctions are an example of this. We have a lot of sanctions imposed on Russia and Russia has responded also with sanctions but there’s no clear scenario how we can get out of this dead end for the time being. Europe has lost the possibility over the last years also because of the decision in the EU to find a way out of these sanctions and basically what’s happening now is we’re waiting for Donald Trump to give a clear signal that we can change the nature of our relationship with Russia, including a change in the sanctions system. I think basically that is what most countries are expecting and hoping from this summit.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Russia's "Aggressive Actions" Undermine Euro-Atlantic Security - NATO
    'You Can Try & Be a Bean Counter': Trudeau Rips Trump on Spending at NATO Summit
    Money Issues Dominate NATO Summit Agenda in Brussels
    Tags:
    Alternative for Germany (AfD), NATO, Donald Trump, Germany, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Aerial Beauties: Flight Attendants From Around the World
    Agent Trumpsky
    Agent Trumpsky
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse