Register
18:04 GMT +312 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Iskander-M missile system during a military machine demonstration at the Alabino training ground. File photo

    Iskander Missiles in Kaliningrad Just 'Excuse' for NATO Buildup – Ret. Officer

    © Sputnik / Grigoriy Sisoev
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    507

    The North Atlantic Alliance has listed the deployment of Russia's "dual capable" Iskander-M mobile short-range ballistic missile systems in its Kaliningrad exclave as one of the reasons the "Euro-Atlantic security environment has become less stable and predictable."

    Speaking to Sputhnik, Lieutenant General (ret.) Yegeny Buzhinsky, former head of the Russian Defense Ministry's International Treaty Board, said that the NATO summit declaration's claims about the Iskanders in Kaliningrad were absurd.

    "In Kaliningrad we have a missile brigade. Like all missile formations deployed anywhere else in the country, it is being reequipped from the [Soviet-era] Tochka-U to Iskanders. This is a pre-planned renewal of the armed forces, and not any sort of 'political signal' or 'aggressive act'," the officer said.

    A general view of the NATO official tribune ahead of the opening ceremony of the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) summit, at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, July 11, 2018
    © REUTERS / Ludovic Marin/Pool
    "Russia's Aggressive Actions" Undermine Euro-Atlantic Security, Rules-Based Order - NATO
    Buzhinsky suggested that NATO is using the Kaliningrad missile deployment as a pretext to increasing its activities in the Baltic states and Poland. These, he noted, actually can represent a real threat to the regional security environment, unlike the Iskanders.

    In Wednesday's official Brussels Summit Declaration, the alliance listed the Iskander deployment along with about a dozen other examples of "provocative" Russian military activities, "including near NATO borders." 

    Other "violations" included the "repeated violation of NATO Allied airspace, and the continued military build-up in Crimea; [Russia's] significant investments in the modernization of its strategic forces; its irresponsible and aggressive nuclear rhetoric; its large-scale no-notice snap exercises; and the growing number of its exercises with a nuclear dimension," according to the declaration.

    The North Atlantic Alliance has considerably expanded its presence in Eastern Europe following the 2014 Ukrainian crisis, deploying multinational battalion groups in Poland and the Baltics, expanding the scale and scope of military exercises along Russia's borders, and building a US missile defense shield in Romania and Poland.

    In its declaration, NATO again insisted that missile defense was "not directed against Russia," and that it was "intended to defend against potential threats emanating from outside the Euro-Atlantic area." Moscow has repeatedly said that it viewed the missile defenses as a threat to the strategic balance, and warned that the facilities in Poland and Romania could be used for offensive purposes against Russia if equipped with cruise missiles. Last year, President Putin said that the original pretext for the shield's deployment, the so-called Iranian nuclear threat, had been debunked after the signing of the 2015 nuclear deal.

    The US anti-missile station Aegis Ashore Romania is pictured at the military base in Deveselu, Romania
    © AFP 2018 / DANIEL MIHAILESCU
    The US anti-missile station Aegis Ashore Romania is pictured at the military base in Deveselu, Romania

    US President Donald Trump attends a meeting of the North Atlantic Council during a summit of heads of state and government at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert
    White House Confirms Trump Asked NATO Members to Increase Defense Spending to 4%
    On Wednesday, the Polish defense ministry proposed setting up an additional joint armored division with 15,000 US troops and 250 tanks and armored vehicles. Other countries, including Canada, have also announced that they would be beefing up their presence in the Baltics. NATO has also formally asked Macedonia to begin accession talks to join the alliance, with the country set to become its 30th member. 

    Since 1990, NATO has swallowed up all the former members of the Soviet-led Warsaw Pact, and expanded into the Baltic republics of the former Soviet Union. The former Yugoslav Republics of Slovenia, Croatia, and Montenegro, as well as Albania, have also joined. Prior to its enlargement, alliance leaders gave Moscow informal guarantees that it would not expand east of the borders of Germany following the country's reunification.

    Related:

    'I Believe in NATO': Trump Says Bloc's Members Agreed to Boost Defense Spending
    Georgia 'Deserves' to Become Part of NATO Alliance - Stoltenberg
    North Atlantic Council Holds Meeting on 2nd Day of NATO Summit (VIDEO)
    'NATO is Structured to Defend EU When There's no Need' - Researcher
    Trump Slams NATO Countries for Delinquent Payments
    Tags:
    strategic stability, security threat, claims, Iskander-M, NATO, Europe, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Asia's Top 10 Travel Destinations
    Asia's Top 10 Travel Destinations
    Donald to Donald, Trump to Tusk
    Donald to Donald, Trump to Tusk
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse