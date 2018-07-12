Register
18:01 GMT +312 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US and NATO soldiers take part in a ceremony to commemorate the Sept. 11, 2001, attack on the World Trade Center in New York, in Resolute Support 'Green Zone' headquarters of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017

    Afghan Journalist: UK Troops Deployment Raises Mission Effectiveness Questions

    © AP Photo / Rahmat Gul
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    101

    The UK government has announced plans to double the number of its troops in Afghanistan on the heels of a request to do so by US President Donald Trump in an effort to help reduce violence in the war ravaged nation. To find out how effective the deployment is likely to be, Sputnik spoke to Afghan Journalist, Ali Latifi.

    Sputnik: So the UK government is to almost double the number of troops it has in Afghanistan, essentially at the request of US President Donald Trump – what, would you say, is the purpose of this, is it just to appease Trump or is there indeed a genuine need for the troops?

    Ali Latifi: It’s not necessarily that there isn’t a genuine need. But I think the question sort of begs, there have been so many troops going in and out at different levels for the last seventeen years, and the fact that they’re still needed to come back four years after their withdrawal raises a lot of questions about the effectiveness about what they have done in the thirteen years they were here and what they plan to achieve suddenly this year.

    British Army officers from Operational Mentoring Liaison Training (OMLT) company train Afghan National Army or ANA, soldiers in firearms, near Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2007.
    © AP Photo / Manish Swarup
    Okay, Trump! UK to Almost Double Number of Troops Deployed in Afghanistan
    Sputnik: There are those, of course, who say that with the recent spike in suicide bombings across the country, and an increase in the civilian death toll, NATO-sponsored training programmes are clearly not effective enough, and perhaps what needs to happen, along with the Afghan government, is for the US to start engaging in peace negotiations with the Taliban to reduce violence, what would you say to that?

    Ali Latifi: I mean it’s become very clear. Everyone in the country you know foreign officials have said the same thing, that there is no military solution to this war and that there has to be a political settlement. It’s become an even more complex playing field with foreign actors supporting the Taliban and at some point, its been 17 years, and as I said before there have been different levels of troop numbers here back and forth from different countries, and we’re still in a situation where violence exists, where civilian casualties are up, and the economy has not rebounded the way it should have.

    Security forces inspect the site of a suicide attack outside a Shiite mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Sept. 29, 2017
    © AP Photo / Massoud Hossaini
    At Least 10 Killed in East Afghanistan as Gunmen Attack Education Dept
    Sputnik: So why is it that despite the ongoing training missions by NATO, as well as its combat presence and allies in the Afghan forces, the Taliban seems to be making so much ground?

    Ali Latifi: It’s not necessarily that they’re making more ground, it’s just that they’re putting up a fight. And it’s not a question of whether we will ever return to 1996, that’s highly unlikely, to the point where the Taliban will take over the entire country, that doesn’t exist anymore, that possibility. But they’re really trying to test all of the forces here and as I said before there are new players in the game supporting the Taliban, and its becoming more difficult. And at the same time, you have the rise of groups claiming to be Daesh*.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS, ISIL, Islamic State) — a terror group banned in Russia.

    Related:

    US Abandoned Plan to Fight Drug Trafficking From Afghan Under Obama – Reports
    Explosion in Afghan's Nangarhar Province Leaves 9 Civilians Injured - Reports
    Insider Attack in S Afghanistan Kills 1 US Serviceman, Injures 2 Others - NATO
    Afghan Ambassador Joins Sikhs in Delhi Protesting Jalalabad Massacre
    Tags:
    NATO, United Kingdom, Afghanistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Asia's Top 10 Travel Destinations
    Asia's Top 10 Travel Destinations
    Donald to Donald, Trump to Tusk
    Donald to Donald, Trump to Tusk
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse