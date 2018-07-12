Register
18:07 GMT +312 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    France's President Emmanuel Macron (R) jokes with US President Donald Trump (C) next to Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as they arrive for the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) summit, at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, on July 11, 2018.

    Trump’s Attack on NATO Allies is ‘Payback’ for Endorsing Clinton

    © AFP 2018 / Tatyana ZENKOVICH / POOL
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    7136

    US President Donald Trump's recent criticisms of fellow NATO members at the Brussels summit Wednesday derives mostly from the fact that many of them endorsed Hillary Clinton, his former Democratic rival in the 2016 election, international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda told Sputnik.

    A day after arriving in Belgium with First Lady Melania Trump, where the headquarters of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization is located, he jumped into the yearly summit by doing what he does best: berate the US' European allies.

    During a breakfast meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Trump went straight for the throat by criticizing Germany's 2015 pipeline deal with Russia, calling Berlin a "captive of Russia," before diving headfirst on the debate on sharing the burden of NATO's collective defense budget.

    "Many countries are not paying what they should and, frankly, many countries owe us a tremendous amount of money from many years back," Trump told Stoltenberg. "They're delinquent, as far as I'm concerned, because the United States has had to pay for them."

    Though the debate over burden-sharing has been going on for years, Trump's attack against Germany touches on a fairly recent controversy in which German Chancellor Angela Merkel cleared the way in March for Russian energy giant Gazprom to build the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline through German territorial waters.

    ​But Trump's rhetoric isn't exactly new and refreshing material, Sleboda told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear on Wednesday.

    "What Donald Trump has been saying has been said by previous US administrations, whether the concern about spending or the concern about the Nord Stream 2 pipeline," Sleboda told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou. "These are all things that have been said by other administrations, but the primary difference is that they haven't been said with as much force and they haven't been said by the presidents themselves… especially sitting across the table from the NATO Secretary-General."

    "They've said them at lower levels… in policy papers, general statements and so on, but certainly not with the acrimony that Donald Trump confronted an absolutely speechless and befuddled Jens Stoltenberg with, [who was] sitting directly across the table as Trump lambasted and scolded him as a child," he added.

    U.S. President Donald Trump attends a meeting of the North Atlantic Council during a summit of heads of state and government at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert
    Analyst: Trump's Money Claims from Germany and NATO Just 'a Figure of Speech'

    When asked whether Trump's antics were just part of a show for the media, the analyst told Kiriakou that it likely wasn't.

    "I don't think the attitude is that much different behind the scene," he said. "I honestly think that Trump has a great deal of personal dislike for Angela Merkel and other European leaders and bureaucrats like Jens Stoltenberg."

    "You have to remember that quite a number of the leaders of European states openly endorsed Hillary Clinton for president and those that didn't, like Germany, their state media was wall-to-wall anti-Trump during the entire campaign… Trump remembers and, I believe, that a great deal of his motivation here is simply personal — it's payback," he continued.

    "He also has long spoken that he feels that NATO is in many ways wasteful for the United States [as] it spends large amounts of money and it gets little in return."

    Sleboda went on to note that the requirement to spend 2 percent of GDP on defense, which former US President Barack Obama pushed for during his time in office, had always been a NATO guideline for burden-sharing after the alliance agreed to it in 2014, it just didn't receive much attention. Now, of course, that isn't the case anymore, thanks to POTUS.

    In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, chats with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing
    © AP Photo / Andy Wong, File
    Lacking Coherent Strategy, Trump Aims to Assert Toughness in China Trade Row

    But when it comes to Trump's critiques of Germany's pipeline deal, it's "a bit of economic thuggery" on Trump's part.

    "Trump wants European countries to buy more American arms and on top of that the thing with the gas, of course, is a bit of economic thuggery because he doesn't want Germany to buy cheap, reliable Russian gas shipped via pipeline," Sleboda explained to Becker.

    "He wants Germany to buy much more expensive, much less reliable American fracking gas shipped via LNG [liquified natural gas] tankers, which is always much, much more expensive and would be a much bigger drain on the German economy and make their economy much less competitive if they had to do this," he analyst noted.

    Despite all his condemnation of NATO members, Trump did eventually sign a joint declaration on Wednesday that emphasized the enduring strength of the organization and reaffirmed previously established commitments, the New York Times reported.

    Related:

    Donald Trump Might Meet Johnson Despite His Resignation – US Ambassador to UK
    Scientists Accuse Donald Trump of Putting UK 'National Security at Risk'
    Donald Trump May Confront Protesters During UK Visit - Blair's Ex-Aide
    BMW Warns Donald Trump Car Tariffs Would Put US Jobs at Risk
    Which One of These Six Will Donald Trump Pick to Fill US Supreme Court Vacancy?
    Tags:
    NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, Donald Trump, Belgium
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Asia's Top 10 Travel Destinations
    Asia's Top 10 Travel Destinations
    Donald to Donald, Trump to Tusk
    Donald to Donald, Trump to Tusk
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse