Register
18:13 GMT +312 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US military vehicles make their way on an army training camp near Brueck, northeastern Germany, on January 11, 2017

    'Chance of US Withdrawing From Europe is Absolute Zero' - Analyst

    © AP Photo / Ralf Hirschberger / dpa
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    319

    Donald Trump has slammed energy cooperation between Berlin and Moscow, claiming Germany is "totally controlled by Russia" and its gas supplies. Speaking to Sputnik, political activist Anneke de Laaf discussed NATO's prospects under Trump, his upcoming meeting with President Putin in Helsinki, and US pressure on Berlin to renege on Nord Stream 2.

    Sputnik: How justified are apprehensions that Trump's pressure on the EU could doom the NATO alliance?

    Anneke de Laaf: I don't think there's any real chance of NATO falling apart. I don't think the apprehensions are justified. However, without a doubt, there is some strife between the EU and Washington right now in how they look at things.

    But when you look at recent statements by Mr. Juncker for example, he has indicated that the EU will increase defense spending by 22 times. So this seems to indicate to me that the EU is willing to meet the president at least halfway. 

    President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Trump Aims to Make Disaster of NATO Summit, Sow Discord in Europe - US Senator
    Sputnik: Fears have also been voiced about the US withdrawing troops from Europe. What are the chances of this happening, and what could the aftermath be?

    Anneke de Laaf: I think the chance of a US withdrawal is absolutely zero. It's not going to happen. The people who have to deal with Trump in these negotiations know that this is not going to happen. In fact, we see the exact opposite of a withdrawal. We see that more troops are being shipped to Europe, not just to the borders with Russia, but other places as well. We see a lot of US weapons coming in; they're being sold all around Europe. So no, I don't think a withdrawal is in the offing anytime soon.

    Sputnik: What do you think are the areas where Putin and Trump may potentially agree in their upcoming meeting in Helsinki?

    Anneke de Laaf: I can understand that it is a little difficult to see how to move forward. I think the most important thing is that they start taking steps to normalize the relationship, which has been soured to an incredible degree by Mr. Obama and the previous administration. 

    So the most important and the first priority must be to establish at least normal relations. I think that would be the biggest outcome if they manage to take steps in that direction. 

    As for cooperation, militarily they have very different views. But we would hope that the kind of cooperation they had before the Obama period would be able to return; [if that were to happen] there would be more coordination. I'm certain that Mr. Putin will try to get more coordination on the front of fighting terrorists, and on Syria. I think that might be one area where Mr. Trump will be happy to find some common ground.

    Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Spanish soldiers as he visits NATO eFP Canadian-led battlegroup troops in Adazi military base, Latvia July 10, 2018
    © REUTERS / Ints Kalnins
    Trudeau Calls for 'Firm NATO Response' to Russia Ahead of Putin-Trump Talks
    As for the economy, I don't really see any progress there. Russia has been hit by sanctions, and the tariffs that Mr. Trump has inflicted on most of the rest of the world. He might try to cause a rift between China and Russia, but I don't think he will manage to succeed in that.

    Sputnik: What are your thoughts about Nord Stream 2? We've seen the pictures this morning with President Trump voicing his concerns over Germany's supposed over-reliance on Russian energy. Chancellor Angela Merkel's government faces some intense pressure that the US administration is bringing to bear on the country. What do you think the outcome is going to be for Nord Stream 2? Does the project have a future?

    Anneke de Laaf: I think it can, but it will very much depend on how strong Mrs. Merkel is, and I don't think she is particularly strong when it comes to pressure from Washington. We've seen it in the past. She's kind of caught between a rock and a hard place, because German industry demands that Nord Stream 2 goes ahead. They need it in order to be able to thrive and to grow. 

    Nord stream 2
    © Photo: Nord stream 2
    Jens Stoltenberg Says Nord Stream 2 Not NATO's Business
    So she really has no options to say no to. If it's 'no' to Nord Stream 2, then a reliable alternative will have to be put in place. And it's hard to see what alternatives are available, because the Americans are saying they have an alternative, but of course it's far more expensive, far more cumbersome to get the energy resources to Europe. So that's not really a realistic alternative. 

    So I see some trouble ahead for this project, and some continued problems also for the EU-Washington relationship, especially for Germany, which seems to be taking a lead in the Nord Stream 2 project.

    Anneke de Laaf is a Dutch political activist, journalist and political observer specializing in European politics.  The views expressed by Ms. de Laaf are those of the observer and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Why Europe Will Ignore Trump's Wrath Over Nord Stream 2
    Trump Aims to Make Disaster of NATO Summit, Sow Discord in Europe - US Senator
    Trump'll Set Right What Obama 'Single-Handedly Derailed' With Britain - Analyst
    Just 4 Percent of Finns Believe Trump Made World Safer Place
    Tags:
    expert commentary, expert analysis, Nord Stream 2, NATO, Angela Merkel, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Europe, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Asia's Top 10 Travel Destinations
    Asia's Top 10 Travel Destinations
    Donald to Donald, Trump to Tusk
    Donald to Donald, Trump to Tusk
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse