Register
18:13 GMT +312 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    People cheer as Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for the French 2017 presidential election, attends the 2-day FN political rally to launch the presidential campaign in Lyon, France February 5, 2017.

    ‘Attempt at Political Killing:’ National Rally Party Deprived of Public Aid

    © REUTERS / Robert Pratta
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    French investigators have decided to seize 2 million euros of public aid that the National Rally (NR) party should have received on Monday. The party is suspected of creating a secret system for embezzling European funds to pay parliamentary assistants. The damage is estimated at 7 million euros.

    Louis Alo, the party’s vice president, and Bruno Gollnisch, MEP, commented on the situation. 

    According to Marine Le Pen, the National Rally Party has become a victim of political discontent after judges Renaud Van Ruymbeke and Claire Thépaut requested the seizure. According to RMC, in an order dated June 28, the judges asked for "the seizure by a court order of €2 million intended for the National Front as public aid."

    READ MORE: Le Pen Party's Fight to Restore $2.3Mln Subsidy Struggle for Democracy

    The two judges took this decision in the context of an investigation involving allegedly fictitious parliamentary assistants of former National Front members being paid with money from the European Parliament. According to several party members, it's clearly a political act and an attack on the presumption of innocence.

    Marine Le Pen of France's far-right National Front (FN) political party at the opening session of the French National Assembly in Paris, France, June 27, 2017
    © REUTERS / Charles Platiau
    Le Pen Plans to Appeal French Judges' Block of $2.4Mln Subsidy for RN Party
    The judges invoked the party's indebtedness to justify the seizure. They fear that the subsidy would only be used to repay loans and thus be unavailable to recover any damages. Marine Le Pen is convinced that this decision is political and points to Claire Thépaut's membership in the Judicial Union. In April 2013, the largely left-wing Judicial Union found itself in turmoil after images of the so-called "wall of freaks," showing several female politicians labeled as right wing, were published.

    Louis Alliot, the NR deputy of the Pyrénées-Orientales and the party's vice president, told Sputnik the same things as Marine Le Pen:

    "The Judicial Union is hostile to us. They called for opposing Marine Le Pen between the two rounds of the last presidential election. It's composed of politically biased judges. This case is therefore very serious and undermines the political pluralism necessary for democracy. We are giving lessons to Russia and China, but we'd better pay attention to what is going on in our country. Today it's the National Rally that's targeted, but tomorrow it could well be any other political organization."

    Contacted by Sputnik, the Judicial Union didn't wish to react to these accusations.

    "This is clearly an attempt at political killing. It's absolutely surreal and unprecedented. We're the first political group to undergo such treatment. All of this is the culmination of a maneuver designed to break our movement and started when Martin Schultz, former European Parliament President, decided to act with Madame Taubira, former Minister of Justice, to destroy us," Bruno Gollnisch, an MEP who the European Parliament has asked for 275,984 euros, told Sputnik.

    The allegations are so harsh because the situation is serious for the political movement. On July 9, the NR was to receive an advance equivalent to half of the public aid of 4.5 million euros, which was delayed. The latter is calculated based on the 2017 parliamentary election results. The movement relied on this money to face several impending financial deadlines.

    READ MORE: France's Le Pen Disagrees With US Policy to Separate Illegal Migrant Families

    Emmanuel Macron, presidente de Francia
    © AFP 2018 / Ludovic Marin
    Making France Great Again? Macron Says 'Greatness of France' Government's Sole Ideology
    And if the party appeals this decision, it won't be suspended. Marine Le Pen even mentioned the death of her political party: "If there is not an urgent meeting of the Preliminary Investigations Chamber that finds that there was the violation of law and the Constitution by the judges, then at the end of August there is no longer the NR."

    In order to survive, the party has called for donations and launched an online campaign. Gaëtan Dussausaye, an assistant to the National Association for Public Relations, explained why the party decided to join the counteroffensive:

    "We're stunned. In a country that prides itself on being at the forefront of democracy, two judges can afford to try to wipe out the first opposition party by totally ignoring the presumption of innocence. The situation's very serious. That's why we started an awareness campaign so that the French know what's going on."

    The views and opinions expressed by the expert speakers do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Making France Great Again? Macron Says 'Greatness of France' Sole Gov't Ideology
    Pamela Anderson to Fly to St. Petersburg for France-Belgium Match - Reports
    France's Strength in Combination of Young, Experienced Players - Team Captain
    Tags:
    euros, investigators, National Rally, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Asia's Top 10 Travel Destinations
    Asia's Top 10 Travel Destinations
    Donald to Donald, Trump to Tusk
    Donald to Donald, Trump to Tusk
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse