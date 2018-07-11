Register
18:13 GMT +312 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump (L) gestures as he poses alongside Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (R) as Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa (TOP) looks on during the opening ceremony of the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) summit, at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, on July 11, 2018.

    Trump'll Set Right What Obama 'Single-Handedly Derailed' With Britain - Analyst

    © AFP 2018 / Emmanuel Dunand
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    125

    He will put the US-UK relationship back on track - a Republicans Overseas spokesperson discussed with Sputnik the US President's upcoming state visit in the UK.

    "The main objectives during his visit should be working on a free trade deal that benefits both the UK and the US, tying both countries culturally and hopefully tying the militaries of our countries close together," Mr. Liquerman of Republicans Overseas — a political organization for Americans living and working overseas — told Sputnik.

    Donald Trump is expected to arrive in the UK on July 12. Prior to his departure for Europe, where he is attending the NATO Summit in Brussels, Mr. Trump told the reporters the UK was in somewhat of a "turmoil."

    "The UK certainly have a lot of things going on," Mr. Trump said, referring to the continuing political crisis of the Conservative government following several resignations in the past couple of days.

    READ MORE: Theresa May Warns UK Must Be Ready for 'No Deal Brexit' Amid Cabinet Havoc

    Mrs. May is potentially facing a vote of no confidence by her fellow Conservative MPs, which would lead to a general election and change of Tory leadership. According to Mr. Trump, it is "up to the people" whether or not Theresa May remains as Prime Minister.

    Mr. Liquerman believes the two leaders get along well, despite spats in the past, and Mr. Trump will actually set "the US-UK relations back on track."

    "Barack Obama has single-handedly derailed that relationship, moving the Churchill bust and telling the UK that if they left the EU, they'd be 'at the back of the line'. Trump will show the UK they are one of the US' greatest allies and will get on track with the special relationship," Mr. Liquerman told Sputnik.

    U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 25, 2018
    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 25, 2018

    The US president also spoke of his warm feelings towards the former UK Foreign Minister Boris Johnson — one of the Cabinet ministers who left Theresa May's government on July 9 over Brexit trade deal disagreements.

    "Boris Johnson is a friend of mine. He has been very, very nice to me and supportive. I will maybe speak to him when I get over there. I like Boris Johnson. I've always liked him," Mr. Trump said.

    Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson waves as he leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, June 28, 2018
    © REUTERS /
    Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson waves as he leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, June 28, 2018

    Mr. Liquerman told Sputnik it's not surprising that Donald Trump and Boris Johnson are getting along well.

    "They are very, very similar. Similar personalities and political style," he added.

    Cold Welcome

    As the US President prepares to visit Britain, the British have been also getting ready for his state visit. A mass protest will take to the streets of London on July 13 and a giant "angry baby-Trump" blimp is set to fly over the British capital.

    Commenting on the cold reception by British anti-Trump activists, the spokesman of the Republicans Overseas told Sputnik that they're "protesting against themselves, as Trump is coming to the UK to better both of our nations, and they want to shun him for it."

    Republicans Overseas are hosting a welcoming event will have a welcoming event for the US President. 

    The US ambassador to the UK, Woody Johnson, posted countdown messages on his official Twitter account ahead of Mr. Trump's visit.

    Scotland

    During his three-day visit to the UK, the Donald Trump will attend a dinner at Blenheim Palace, a meeting with the UK Prime Minister at Chequers, a reception with the Queen at Windsor Castle. Finally, Mr. Trump is expected to travel to his Turnberry golf course in Scotland before heading home.

    Donald Trump plays a stroke as he officially opens his new multi-million pound Trump International Golf Links course in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, on July 10, 2012
    © AFP 2018 / Andy Buchanan
    Donald Trump plays a stroke as he officially opens his new multi-million pound Trump International Golf Links course in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, on July 10, 2012

    Mr. Liquerman believes that Scottish leaders not meeting with the US President during his visit is a mistake.

    "It is a very large blunder on the part of the Scottish Conservatives — with the UK leaving the European Union and looking for allies and new trade deals, they should be reaching out to the US," Mr. Liquerman told Sputnik.

    The Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has recently took a swipe at Mr. Trump over climate change in a London speech, when she stressed the need for clean energy.

    "I'm surprised Sturgeon is not coming out saying, 'Look, I don't like Trump but I'd like to meet with him.' It legitimizes her political cause and it is a major political blunder on her part, which will hurt her party and her cause more than it will hurt Trump. It would legitimize her as an actual head of state as she is seeking Scottish independence. She is missing a brilliant opportunity," Mr. Liquerman told Sputnik.

    UK Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington reaffirmed on Wednesday the government's position to welcome the US President when he visits on Thursday because of the close security cooperation between the two countries.  

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the contributor and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Carnival of Resistance: Brits to Protest Trump's UK Visit, POTUS to Avoid London
    Trump Supporters Scold London Mayor for Allowing 'Angry Baby Blimp' Over City
    Donald Trump May Confront Protesters During UK Visit - Blair's Ex-Aide
    Tags:
    state visit, Donald Trump, Theresa May, United States, United Kingdom, Scotland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Asia's Top 10 Travel Destinations
    Asia's Top 10 Travel Destinations
    Donald to Donald, Trump to Tusk
    Donald to Donald, Trump to Tusk
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse