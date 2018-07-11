Trump'll Set Right What Obama 'Single-Handedly Derailed' With Britain - Analyst

He will put the US-UK relationship back on track - a Republicans Overseas spokesperson discussed with Sputnik the US President's upcoming state visit in the UK.

"The main objectives during his visit should be working on a free trade deal that benefits both the UK and the US, tying both countries culturally and hopefully tying the militaries of our countries close together," Mr. Liquerman of Republicans Overseas — a political organization for Americans living and working overseas — told Sputnik.

Donald Trump is expected to arrive in the UK on July 12. Prior to his departure for Europe, where he is attending the NATO Summit in Brussels, Mr. Trump told the reporters the UK was in somewhat of a "turmoil."

Getting ready to leave for Europe. First meeting — NATO. The U.S. is spending many times more than any other country in order to protect them. Not fair to the U.S. taxpayer. On top of that we lose $151 Billion on Trade with the European Union. Charge us big Tariffs (& Barriers)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2018​

"The UK certainly have a lot of things going on," Mr. Trump said, referring to the continuing political crisis of the Conservative government following several resignations in the past couple of days.

Mrs. May is potentially facing a vote of no confidence by her fellow Conservative MPs, which would lead to a general election and change of Tory leadership. According to Mr. Trump, it is "up to the people" whether or not Theresa May remains as Prime Minister.

Mr. Liquerman believes the two leaders get along well, despite spats in the past, and Mr. Trump will actually set "the US-UK relations back on track."

"Barack Obama has single-handedly derailed that relationship, moving the Churchill bust and telling the UK that if they left the EU, they'd be 'at the back of the line'. Trump will show the UK they are one of the US' greatest allies and will get on track with the special relationship," Mr. Liquerman told Sputnik.

The US president also spoke of his warm feelings towards the former UK Foreign Minister Boris Johnson — one of the Cabinet ministers who left Theresa May's government on July 9 over Brexit trade deal disagreements.

"Boris Johnson is a friend of mine. He has been very, very nice to me and supportive. I will maybe speak to him when I get over there. I like Boris Johnson. I've always liked him," Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Liquerman told Sputnik it's not surprising that Donald Trump and Boris Johnson are getting along well.

"They are very, very similar. Similar personalities and political style," he added.

Cold Welcome

As the US President prepares to visit Britain, the British have been also getting ready for his state visit. A mass protest will take to the streets of London on July 13 and a giant "angry baby-Trump" blimp is set to fly over the British capital.

HUGE news coming in: DONALD J TRUMP BABY WILL FLY! @SadiqKhan tried to play hard ball — in the end he had to make a Deal. No surprise — he's never won anything in his life! Sad — but True! London here I come! https://t.co/j3KCPimHI2 pic.twitter.com/oc2VKWKSN1 — Trump Baby (@TrumpBabyUK) July 5, 2018​

Commenting on the cold reception by British anti-Trump activists, the spokesman of the Republicans Overseas told Sputnik that they're "protesting against themselves, as Trump is coming to the UK to better both of our nations, and they want to shun him for it."

Republicans Overseas are hosting a welcoming event will have a welcoming event for the US President.

Thrilled to be welcoming the President of the United States of America in 3 days at @UKGOP Rally! Kids under 18 are free! *CORRECTION-Nearest Tube is now TOTTENHAM COURT RD* @realDonaldTrump @Scavino45 @johnnydestefano @USAmbUK @USAinUK

Tickets… https://t.co/QaxFhiQvF6 — Republicans Overseas (@UKGOP) July 10, 2018​

The US ambassador to the UK, Woody Johnson, posted countdown messages on his official Twitter account ahead of Mr. Trump's visit.

It's nearly here — only 2 days to go before President Trump arrives in the UK! pic.twitter.com/6qoVkC5GyJ — Ambassador Johnson (@USAmbUK) July 10, 2018​

Scotland

During his three-day visit to the UK, the Donald Trump will attend a dinner at Blenheim Palace, a meeting with the UK Prime Minister at Chequers, a reception with the Queen at Windsor Castle. Finally, Mr. Trump is expected to travel to his Turnberry golf course in Scotland before heading home.

Mr. Liquerman believes that Scottish leaders not meeting with the US President during his visit is a mistake.

"It is a very large blunder on the part of the Scottish Conservatives — with the UK leaving the European Union and looking for allies and new trade deals, they should be reaching out to the US," Mr. Liquerman told Sputnik.

The Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has recently took a swipe at Mr. Trump over climate change in a London speech, when she stressed the need for clean energy.

"I'm surprised Sturgeon is not coming out saying, 'Look, I don't like Trump but I'd like to meet with him.' It legitimizes her political cause and it is a major political blunder on her part, which will hurt her party and her cause more than it will hurt Trump. It would legitimize her as an actual head of state as she is seeking Scottish independence. She is missing a brilliant opportunity," Mr. Liquerman told Sputnik.

UK Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington reaffirmed on Wednesday the government's position to welcome the US President when he visits on Thursday because of the close security cooperation between the two countries.

