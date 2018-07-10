Top Resignations 'Thorn in the Side' for Theresa May - Ex-London Mayor Candidate

Winston McKenzie, the former London mayoral candidate and TV personality, spoke with Sputnik about the UK government turmoil in the wake of the resignations of Brexit and foreign secretaries.

Sputnik: The government and Theresa May's Brexit plan are being torn apart following a string of resignations and contempt from the British people. Winston how significant is all this and what does it show?

Winston McKenzie: This is government is so full of blunders, it’s difficult to get your head around. What amazes me more than anything else is that people still continue to ask what Brexit looks like? For goodness sake! Grow up is what I say! Brexit means Brexit. Brexit means being independent and an independent country. Brexit means being for Europe not [to be] in it, we are for it, but we are not in it. The ability, the intelligence to govern ourselves and choose what future we want for our children and our children’s children. That’s what Brexit means.

Sputnik: Two years ago, a majority of the British people voted for Brexit and Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union and just last week Theresa May put forward her plan of Brexit. Will the British people reject the Prime Minister’s renewed Brexit vision?

© AP Photo / Virginia Mayo UK Cabinet Has No Confidence in Theresa May - Commentator They will because she’s turned it [Brexit] into an autonomy. A majority of the British people voted for Brexit and it meant leaving the EU and being able governing ourselves. Now she and her cabinet have put together a series of policies which we haven’t even heard at the present moment. The significance of Boris Johnson and David Davies quitting, who has been replaced by Dominic Raab, is such a thorn in the side for her. We are dealing with an autonomous Prime Minister and it’s so irritating. I think the majority of people, what they want to see from Brexit is quite clear… it’s the opportunity to govern ourselves, to control our fishing, to control our agricultural policies, to control our economy and to basically be independent.

Sputnik: Politicians, political commentators and sectors of the general public are calling Theresa May’s Brexit vision a betrayal of the British people. Is this a sentiment you agree with?

Winston McKenzie: Absolutely. For goodness sake, if the majority of the British people voted to leave the European Union, it’s an absolute betrayal. What government forgets it’s the people of this country who are sovereign. We are a sovereign nation and under the Magna Carta the sovereign of the day. The people of England have given him or her, the right to rule us by consent. The government should be respect the will of the people.

