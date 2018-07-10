Register
21:41 GMT +310 July 2018
    British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, left and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrive for a meeting during the NATO summit of heads of state and government, at the NATO headquarters, in Brussels on Thursday, May 25, 2017

    Top Resignations 'Thorn in the Side' for Theresa May - Ex-London Mayor Candidate

    © AP Photo / Thierry Charlier/Pool
    Opinion
    Winston McKenzie, the former London mayoral candidate and TV personality, spoke with Sputnik about the UK government turmoil in the wake of the resignations of Brexit and foreign secretaries.

    Sputnik: The government and Theresa May's Brexit plan are being torn apart following a string of resignations and contempt from the British people. Winston how significant is all this and what does it show?

    Winston McKenzie: This is government is so full of blunders, it’s difficult to get your head around. What amazes me more than anything else is that people still continue to ask what Brexit looks like? For goodness sake! Grow up is what I say! Brexit means Brexit. Brexit means being independent and an independent country. Brexit means being for Europe not [to be] in it, we are for it, but we are not in it. The ability, the intelligence to govern ourselves and choose what future we want for our children and our children’s children. That’s what Brexit means.

    READ MORE: WATCH PM May Give Johnson, Davis Sarcastic Parliamentary Send-Off

    Sputnik: Two years ago, a majority of the British people voted for Brexit and Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union and just last week Theresa May put forward her plan of Brexit. Will the British people reject the Prime Minister’s renewed Brexit vision?

    British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a media conference with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at EU headquarters in Brussels on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
    UK Cabinet Has No Confidence in Theresa May - Commentator
    Winston McKenzie: They will because she’s turned it [Brexit] into an autonomy. A majority of the British people voted for Brexit and it meant leaving the EU and being able governing ourselves. Now she and her cabinet have put together a series of policies which we haven’t even heard at the present moment. The significance of Boris Johnson and David Davies quitting, who has been replaced by Dominic Raab, is such a thorn in the side for her. We are dealing with an autonomous Prime Minister and it’s so irritating. I think the majority of people, what they want to see from Brexit is quite clear… it’s the opportunity to govern ourselves, to control our fishing, to control our agricultural policies, to control our economy and to basically be independent.

    READ MORE: UK Media Speculates About Possible No-Confidence Vote for Theresa May

    Sputnik: Politicians, political commentators and sectors of the general public are calling Theresa May’s Brexit vision a betrayal of the British people. Is this a sentiment you agree with? 

    Winston McKenzie: Absolutely. For goodness sake, if the majority of the British people voted to leave the European Union, it’s an absolute betrayal. What government forgets it’s the people of this country who are sovereign. We are a sovereign nation and under the Magna Carta the sovereign of the day. The people of England have given him or her, the right to rule us by consent. The government should be respect the will of the people.

    The views and opinions expressed by Winston McKenzie are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Tags:
    David Davis, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, Britain
