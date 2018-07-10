Register
    British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a media conference with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at EU headquarters in Brussels on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.

    UK Cabinet Has No Confidence in Theresa May - Commentator

    © AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
    Opinion
    110

    Political commentator Rob Abdul spoke to Sputnik about the political turmoil in the UK cabinet as Boris Johnson resigned from the post of Foreign Secretary amid differences with Prime Minister May.

    Sputnik: In the past 24 hours we've seen several major resignations from inside the government, including but not limited to, the resignation of Boris Johnson and David Davies. How significant are these resignations, both for Theresa May and the British politics as the whole? 

    Rob Abdul: There’s no confidence in the Conservative cabinet – for Theresa May. If she cannot convince her own cabinet on a way forward with Brexit, she faces an even bigger challenge in convincing the UK and the European Union. This risk that we see with the conservatives at the moment is a systematic flaw that’s revealing itself over time, where the government simply hasn’t covered all options.

    READ MORE: UK Cabinet Stepping Up Preparations for No Deal on Brexit — May's Spokesman

    In this image from TV, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May gives a statement to parliament Monday July 9, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Parliamentary Recording Unit
    'Honorable Friends': WATCH PM May Give Johnson, Davis Sarcastic Parliamentary Send-Off
    Sputnik: If we look at these resignations and the rejection of Theresa May’s Brexit vision, it seems like the ground is crumbling beneath the Prime Ministers feet… Is the end near for Theresa May?

    Rob Abdul: We’ve had a whole host of people leaving; it’s about time that even Theresa May leaves too. I think this has been an issue since we had the general election last year. She should have left at that point and let fresh leadership take forward.

    READ MORE: 'Theresa May Might End Up Losing Her Majority and Her Job' – Specialist

    Sputnik: The opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said Mr. Johnson and Mr. Davis had abandoned a "sinking ship", shattering the "illusion of unity" initially surrounding the PM’s Chequers plan. Looking to the future, what’s the plan for Labour now and how will they counter the fragilities of the Conservative party?

    Rob Abdul: Labour are unified, Jeremy Corbyn has stuck to his guns since day one and he continues to be the only leader that hasn’t abandoned, or gone back, or changed his mind or giving mixed messages. He has been as straight as an arrow from the very beginning, and I believe his plan with his shadow cabinet is the way forward. It’s about time that we have a real government to take over [from Theresa May’s Conservative Government].

    The views and opinions expressed by Rob Abdul are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Tags:
    European Union, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, Britain
