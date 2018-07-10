Register
19:18 GMT +310 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Chinese President Xi Jinping makes a toast at the beginning of the welcoming banquet at the Great Hall of the People during the first day of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China, May 14, 2017

    China Betting on Trump's Defeat in 2020 Race Amid Trade War With US – Analyst

    © REUTERS / Damir Sagolj
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Ekaterina Blinova
    121

    Beijing is betting on Donald Trump's defeat in the 2020 re-election, CCTV editor and commentator Tom McGregor opined, speaking to Sputnik. The commentator explained why China does not want the world to think that it is meddling in the Trump-Kim nuke talks.

    "The ongoing trade wars will not end soon, they will go for the next few years," Tom McGregor, a Beijing-based Asia-Pacific commentator and senior editor for China's national TV broadcaster CCTV, told Sputnik.

    The commentator opined that "Beijing is gambling that Trump either gets impeached if the Democrats seize control of Congress and the Senate in the 2018 mid-term elections or Trump loses his re-election bid in 2020."

    If the Democrats come out on top, Beijing and Washington will return to business as usual, he foresees.

    "But I believe that Beijing is making the wrong assessment," McGregor noted. "My forecast is that Republicans will maintain control of Congress and the Senate after mid-term elections and Trump will win re-election in 2020."

    President Donald Trump gestures as he and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk together after their meetings at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla
    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    'Inevitable': Analyst Predicts Protracted US-China Trade War Amid Trump's 'Gambling'
    If Trump wins, China is likely to "make big-time compromises and requesting either a truce or surrender on trade wars after Trump gets re-elected," the journalist suggested, adding that Beijing is apparently interested in halting the trade spat before the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics that will be hosted by China.

    "Perhaps, the amazing US-China trade deal will be signed by both Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at around October or November 2021," he presumed.

    The ongoing trade spat between China and the US escalated after Washington imposed high-tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese goods, prompting Beijing to take tit-for-tat measures.

    On May 19, 2018, the two countries announced a "truce" in the mutual tariff war, initiated by the Trump administration in March. However, on May 29, the White House made it clear that the trade war was not over and a series of new anti-China measures came into force on June 15, further escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing.

    US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, arrive for a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, Saturday, July 8, 2017
    © AP Photo / Saul Loeb
    US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, arrive for a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, Saturday, July 8, 2017

    Beijing Didn't Order Press to Avoid Criticism of Trump

    According to the journalist, The South China Morning Post's recent report that Beijing ordered state-owned media to soften criticisms of Donald Trump amid the ongoing trade spat appears to be "fake news."

    "I have not heard about any other colleagues at CCTV.com receiving such a letter," he stressed.

    Having noted that the SCMP did not name its interlocutors, McGregor cast doubt on the authenticity of the source.

    "That's absurd," he said. "I have worked for the Chinese media for much of my time here in Beijing since October 2010 and I get a deeper understanding on the mood of the Chinese media and government officials that often go unreported in the country. Stuff that's off-the-record stays off-the-record in Beijing."

    Chinese Newspaper with Donald Trump on Front Page
    © AFP 2018 / Greg Baker
    China Orders State Media to Avoid Criticism of Trump amid Trade War – Reports
    The commentator noted that contrary to the SCMP's claim, The Global Times, a Chinese daily newspaper, heavily lambasted Donald Trump on July 6 in its article eloquently titled "US trade hegemony is doomed to fail" and continues to criticize the White House on a daily basis.

    "If true, The Global Times, a state-owned newspaper and partner to the People's Daily, did not appear to receive the message [mentioned by the SCMP]," McGregor remarked.

    Referring to the issue of avoiding "aggressive language," the Beijing-based journalist stressed that "the gossip is nothing more than routine expectations for the Chinese media."

    "As a writer of commentaries for the Chinese media, I've been informed never to use 'aggressive language' or engage in personal attacks over any political or economics topic," he said. "At the very least if such a letter exists in regards to the US-China trade wars the Chinese government was just reminding its reporters to avoid posting foolish and emotional statements."

    He underscored that the "same rules apply when Chinese reporters are writing about Japan, South China Sea, Vietnam and other hot button issues."

    "So it's nothing new or groundbreaking here," the commentator added.

    China Doesn't Meddle In Trump's North Korea Talks

    Commenting on the SCMP parallels between the US-China trade spat and Trump negotiations with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the journalist noted that "the Beijing government would prefer that no such parallels be drawn in regards to US-China trade talks and US-North Korean nuke talks."

    "In other words, the Chinese government does not want the world to think that they are meddling in US President Donald J. Trump's efforts to improve bilateral ties with North Korea in order to strengthen their bargaining chips in US-China trade talks," McGregor highlighted.

    U.S. President Donald Trump walks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore in this picture released on June 12, 2018 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency
    © REUTERS / KCNA
    Trump Express Confidence Kim Will Honor Contract Signed in Singapore
    He underscored that the Chinese government considers the two issues separate and should be handled separately.

    Earlier, Donald Trump tweeted, referring to the ongoing talks with North Korea: "I have confidence that Kim Jong Un will honor the contract we signed &, even more importantly, our handshake. We agreed to the denuclearization of North Korea. China, on the other hand, may be exerting negative pressure on a deal because of our posture on Chinese Trade-Hope Not!"

    Trump's comment followed contradictory statements made by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the North Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    Trump and Kim met in Singapore on June 12, 2018, pledging to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula. Pyongyang's recent remark about the US's "gangster-like demand for denuclearization" indicates there are certain bumps in the road towards the implementation of the deal.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributors do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    China Orders State Media to Avoid Criticism of Trump amid Trade War – Reports
    Hands Off of My Shoes: Trump, China Trade War Dodges First Daughter’s Brands
    US Soybean Business Warns Trump About Risks Posed by Trade War With China
    US-China 'Trade Skirmishes' Could Become a Global Trade War - Specialist
    Analyst Explains Why China Will Be 'Hurt' More Than US Amid Trade War
    Trump Launches Trade War Against China…and the Rest of the World
    Tags:
    US-China trade war, media, 2020 US Presidential Election, Olympic Winter Games 2022, Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse