Register
11:25 GMT +310 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks after the declaration at her constituency is made for in the general election in Maidenhead, England, Friday, June 9, 2017.

    'Theresa May Might End Up Losing Her Majority and Her Job' – Specialist

    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    British Prime Minister Theresa May has appointed Dominic Raab to be the new Brexit secretary after David Davis’ resignation. According to a statement from Mrs. May's office, the Queen has approved Mr. Raab’s appointment as secretary of state for exiting the European Union.

    Radio Sputnik discussed how anticipated Mr. Davis' departure was with Dr. Emmanuel Navon, an International Relations specialist who teaches at Tel Aviv University and at the Herzliya Interdisciplinary Center.

    Sputnik: How surprising was Mr. Davis' resignation?

    Emmanuel Navon: Theresa May from day one has been very indecisive about Brexit. She’s been hesitating between different strategies. In addition, within her Cabinet and within the Conservative Party there’s a clear divide between the Conservative MPs who want a soft Brexit and those who want a hard Brexit. Theresa May has not been able to negotiate a hard Brexit with the European Union and hence the resignation of David Davis and the weakening of her position in the British Cabinet.

    READ MORE: UK Political Crisis May Pave Way for New Brexit Referendum, Ex-EU Adviser Says

    Sputnik: How much of a blow is Mr. Davis’ departure from Theresa May’s Cabinet with such a strategic role that he’s been playing with regard to negotiations, especially ahead of the talks in Brussels? What does this resignation now mean for the Conservative Party in general, it can only leave it in turmoil?

    Emmanuel Navon: I think it’s a huge blow for her personally and for her Cabinet. Don’t forget that Theresa May became politically weakened when she lost the majority after the snap elections that she initiated a year ago or a year and a half ago. So already since the snap election, she’s been a lame duck within the Conservative Party; but now, with the resignation of the Brexit minister, it goes to show that the hard Brexit members of the Conservative Party are really rebelling against her and she might have an agreement with the European Union, but she might also end up losing her majority and even her job.

    READ MORE: UK Media Speculates About Possible No-Confidence Vote for Theresa May

    Sputnik: Mr. Davis has described the prime minister’s plans as unworkable. What’s your particular stance on this assessment? It does appear that the Brexit strategy is unworkable, the whole of the British audience doesn’t really know which ship is advancing; it’s very unclear and the majority of people are asking “will Brexit ever be delivered?”

    Emmanuel Navon: When people voted 25 months ago in the majority in the referendum for Brexit, they didn’t really know exactly what it meant. They wanted to leave the European Union, but what did it mean in terms of trade relations, in terms of cooperation and agreements between Britain and the EU. All this was completely left unanswered. And now that the negotiation has been going on for nearly two years, those hard questions are coming up and Britain is trying to enjoy the best of two worlds, but it’s not going to work that way. The EU has its own demands and obviously the EU is representing a group of 27 countries and has one way than just one member state that’s trying to leave. From day one, Britain has never been in a position or pose to negotiate with the EU. So for many Britons, Britain is not getting a good deal, but the question is can Britain get a better deal?

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the contributor and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    UK Political Crisis May Pave Way for New Brexit Referendum, Ex-EU Adviser Says
    ‘Shakespearean’ Brexit Resignations Could Invoke Early UK General Election
    UK Media Speculates About Possible No-Confidence Vote for Theresa May
    Tags:
    support, majority, resignation, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse