Register
06:17 GMT +310 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oil fields is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Persian Gulf, Iran, July 25, 2005

    US Iran Deal Pullout Was About 'Trump Wanting to Destroy Obama’s Legacy' - Prof

    © REUTERS / Raheb Homavandi/File Photo
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    101

    Participants of the Iranian nuclear deal have confirmed their commitment to the deal. Speaking after a meeting in Vienna on Friday, the participants expressed their determination to carry on implementing the accord. Sputnik discussed the issue with Foad Izadi, a professor of political communication with the University of Tehran.

    Sputnik: The first reaction by Iran's President Hassan Rouhani to what was proposed by the Europeans was disappointment. What would Iran like to see in the deal that is made to preserve the original deal?

    Foad Izadi: It's very complicated. The Iranian government gets about 30% of its annual budget from oil sales and what Iran wants from Europe is [for it] to continue purchasing Iranian oil like before, and the sanctions that the US wants to impose on Iran are illegal. It's illegal to sanction a member of the United Nations without a UN Security Council resolution. There is no UN Security Council resolution that prohibits countries from buying Iranian oil, so what the US is doing is illegal, but what Iran wants from Europe is that they should get the get the money back from those sales, and generally the money that Iran gets back from the countries that Iran sells oil to, they use that money to buy products and goods from that country. So if Iran is selling oil to Europe, Iran will buy European products using that oil money. Under the nuclear agreement, Iranian banking transactions were supposed to be free from sanctions from the United States, but the United States cut out of the nuclear agreement without any reason. You know that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has certified ten times already that Iran has been compliant with the nuclear agreement. The fact that the Trump administration cut out of the agreement has nothing to do with Iran's performance, because Iran was doing what it was supposed to do. It has something to do with Trump wanting to destroy Obama's legacy, there are some lobbying groups in the US that would like to see some sort of military or a non-military confrontation between Iran and the United States and now that they’re out, not only are they prohibiting American companies from working with Iran, they're putting pressure on European companies, Russian companies, Chinese companies and other companies. This is also against international law.

    A Ghadr-H missile, center, a solid-fuel surface-to-surface Sejjil missile and a portrait of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei are displayed at Baharestan Square in Tehran, Iran
    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    Iran Strikes Back as French FM Urges to Stop 'Threats' on Nuke Deal
    Sputnik: You mentioned that a lot of the things that the US is doing are in fact illegal according to international law. Is it expected that Iran will bring this to an international court and question it?

    Foad Izadi: Yes, Iran will follow through using legal tools in terms of going to international courts to prove the US' illegal activities. Iran also does have a problem at the United Nations because the US is a permanent member of the Security Council, so Iran cannot table a resolution condemning the United States, because the US can veto that resolution. So there’s some limitations on what Iran can do in the Security Council, but the best way to make sure that Trump fails in his foreign policy is to make sure Trump is alone in terms of the policies that he tries to implement against Iran. Even despite the fact that Iran was doing what it was supposed to do.

    Sputnik: Although the European partners, both Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel, have stated that they’re very committed to preserving the deal, there have been various European companies that have already come out and said that, “we will not be able to go through with our previously agreed-upon deals to do business with Iran for fear of losing American business.” To what extent is that a problem?

    Foad Izadi: At the end of the day, when Iran engages in economic activities, because of Iran’s wealth, the number of people that live here, [sanctions] generally target major projects. For example, you cannot finance major projects with small banks, they just won’t have the financial back up to do that. So major companies can then come under pressure from the United States to leave Iran, then that's obviously a serious problem. Companies are created to make money and Iran's market is quite good because of many years of sanctions.

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, center, speaks during the inauguration a newly built extension of the port of Chabahar, near the Pakistani border, on the Gulf of Oman, southeastern Iran, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017
    © AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi
    Rouhani Expects EU to 'Fill In' for US in Iran Nuclear Deal
    Sputnik: What’s your assessment of possible measures that Iran could take to withstand US economic pressure?

    Foad Izadi: Iranian President Rouhani mentioned this idea, but he did not use this [exact] terminology, he said that if Iran cannot sell oil then others in this region will face the same difficulty. The message that he had, given that at the oil market, oil is $70 some dollars, much more expensive than what we had in previous years, in order for the US to actually become successful in terms of implementing its policies some governments, it forces some governments, like the Saudi government, to produce about 2 million of barrels of extra oil to be able to offset Iran's not selling oil, not being able to sell oil. So in order for Trump to succeed, countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE need to cooperate with the United States in this economic warfare against Iran. And the basic message that the Iranian President had was that: if you engage in economic warfare against Iran, that warfare is not going to be cost-free.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker, and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Iran May Block Oil Transit Via Strait of Hormuz if US Levies Sanctions - IRGC
    Iran Urges OPEC Not to Boost Oil Output Amid Alleged Saudi Deal With Trump
    Trump Request for Saudi Oil Output Rise Amounts to Call for Exiting OPEC - Iran
    Fire Broke Out at Oil Refinery in Abadan, Iran, Injuring at Least Six - Reports
    Tehran: Any State Trying to Take Away Iran's Oil Market Share Will 'Pay for It'
    Please Stop This: Iran’s OPEC Chief Says Trump’s Tweets Raise Oil Price by $10
    Tags:
    Iran nuclear deal, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), IAEA, UN Security Council, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse