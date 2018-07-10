Register
03:53 GMT +310 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A police officer looks on as a crowd enters the Delimart supermarket complex, which had been burned during two days of protests against a planned hike in fuel prices in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, July 8, 2018.

    Riots the ‘Only Means of Expression’ for Repressed Haitians

    © AP Photo/ Dieu Nalio Chery
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A general strike broke out in Haiti Friday, provoked by austerity measures, in which protesters are demanding the resignation of Haiti’s president, Jovenel Moise. The police have responded to demonstrations with live ammunition.

    Anthropologist Tim Schwartz, author of the 2017 book "The Great Haiti Humanitarian Aid Swindle," joined Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear to discuss the demonstrations, which have effectively shut down the capital of Port-au-Prince as well as many other parts of the Caribbean country.

    According to the Haiti Information Project, at least six demonstrators were killed by police on Monday and several others have been killed since the strike began. The protests commenced hours before a government measure went into effect that would increase the price of fuel by 50 percent, a plan backed by the International Monetary Fund. 

    People run away after cars were set on fire at a Nissan dealership during protests over a fuel price increase in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Saturday, July 7, 2018
    © AP Photo / Dieu Nalio Chery
    Dozens Remain Blocked in Haitian Hotel Amid Fuel Price Protests - Reports (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

    The Haitian government responded by canceling the recent fuel price hike. The US Embassy in Haiti and government of Canada have warned their citizens in the country to shelter in place amid the protests.

    "This is a population that's already at the breaking point, and when you raise the prices you do a lot more than just make things difficult; you increase thievery, you increase frustration on the streets," Schwartz told Loud & Clear hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker. "It raises the tensions level [and] insecurity."

    But that was just one catalyst of the civil unrest, Schwartz said. "There the frustration… people were disappointed with the earthquake relief effort. It's gone now; the money's gone. The United Nations is gone, which took away a lot of money, a major source of income," Schwartz said.

    The 2010 earthquake in Haiti, a catastrophic magnitude 7, devastated the country and killed hundreds of thousands of people. The quake took an enormous toll on infrastructure, damaging some 250,000 residences and 30,000 commercial buildings, according to Haiti's then-Prime Minister Jean-Max Bellerive. Due to the difficult of obtaining sanitary water, a cholera epidemic subsequently claimed more than 3,000 additional lives in the following two months at a rate of 50 deaths per day.

    The disaster drew hundreds of millions of dollars from sympathizers outside the country. However, some $500 million given to the Red Cross disappeared. The company claimed to have built 130,000 homes with the money, but an investigative report found that they had built just six. As of 2017, some 55,000 people were still living in tents and makeshift camps, according to UN Humanitarian Coordinator Mourad Wahba.

    Despite the resentments of the populace boiling over, "one of the amazing things you see with these kinds of riots — collective frustration, explosions — is that very few people actually got killed. The violence was directed at property, it was directed at the wealthy, and it was sort of fascinating how accurately they attacked specific hotels that were associated with families that people consider part of the… economic repression and monopolization of the economy," Schwartz said.

    "It's amazing, there was one person killed — three or four people at least killed that they've reported on — and probably more. But there was one incident that captures the types of violence you see in these situations in Haiti where a politician was stopped at a roadblock and the bodyguard got out and started shooting in the air," Schwartz said. "When he ran out of bullets the crowd killed the bodyguard. It's horrifying but the fact is… they typically won't hurt anybody as long as there's no aggression."

    "They're not collectively attacking and hurting people," Schwartz said. "What you have is the only means of expression for an extremely repressed population."

    Related:

    Oxfam Told of Aid Workers Abusing Children in Haiti Decade Ago - Reports
    ‘Image Survival’: Haiti Hires PR Firm After Trump’s ‘Shithole Country’ Slur
    Peace Destroyers: Child Sex Abuse by UN, NGO Workers - From S. Sudan to Haiti
    Welcome to Our 'Sh*thole'! Airbnb to Spend $100k Promoting Haiti, Africa
    Cuba and Haiti's Revolutionary Roots; Hatch to Retire in Utah
    Tags:
    austerity measures, riot, 2010 Haiti earthquake, Haiti
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse