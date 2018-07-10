Register
13:07 GMT +310 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Brexit

    Hard Brexit Would Leave UK Without Any Weapons Amid Trump Trade War - Analyst

    CC BY 2.0 / Free Images / Brexit - Remain Or Leave
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Evgenia Filimianova
    330

    "If the UK left the EU without any agreement, it would be totally defenseless amid an international trade war and it is not the best place to start new trade agreements," a European affairs analyst told Sputnik.

    After the UK government's collective position on future trade relations with the European Union was achieved on July 6, the UK PM Theresa May said the plan allows the parties to "avoid friction in terms of trade."

    European affairs expert Yannis Koutsomitis told Sputnik Mrs. May's decision was prompted, among other things, by the current state of the world economy and trade, following the imposition of tariffs by the US on China and the EU.

    "If the UK would try to go for a Hard Brexit, it would face a very difficult situation in international trade. We are virtually in the middle of a trade war, so to have new trade agreements with dozens of countries in the middle of international trade war would be almost impossible. It [the government proposal] is a pragmatic approach and it won't negatively affect the prospects of British economy in the near future. Investment and international smart money would be more reassured at least at the end of a six-month period, when everything has to be agreed," Mr. Koutsomitis told Sputnik.

    READ MORE: Trump's Tariff Spat With the EU: Who is Set to Lose the Most?

    U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 25, 2018
    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 25, 2018

    The analyst believes that the US protectionist policy, largely driven by the domestic politics, won't change before the mid-term elections in November, with a shift possible by the end of the year or the first quarter of 2019.

    During this time, it would be "totally unreasonable" for the UK to face the international trade war "without any weapons," Mr. Koutsomitis told Sputnik.

    Delicate Balance

    Mr. Koutsomitis added that "real Brexit" cannot and should not happen because it would damage the UK to a large extent. However, on the other hand, it "can't be business as usual."

    The agreement reached at Chequers by Mrs. May's cabinet provides a "delicate balance," the analyst suggested.

    In its statement on July 6, the government outlined its vision, with "a free trade area for goods" at its core.

    "The UK and the EU would maintain a common rulebook for all goods including agri-food, with the UK making an upfront choice to commit by treaty to ongoing harmonisation with EU rules on goods, covering only those necessary to provide for frictionless trade at the border," the statement said.

    Switzerland-Type Deal

    The Brexit paper also discussed the introduction of a Facilitated Customs Arrangement that would remove the need for customs checks and controls between the UK and the EU.

    "The UK would apply the UK's tariffs and trade policy for goods intended for the UK, and the EU's tariffs and trade policy for goods intended for the EU — becoming operational in stages as both sides complete the necessary preparations," it said.

    Mr. Koutsomitis told Sputnik it would very difficult to have 27 member states accommodate details of British standards.

    "It will be the UK following the European rules but whenever there will be a case of the UK interested in a specific product or industry, like the fishing industry, the EU will take a special care of Britain's interest. A Switzerland-type agreement will be likely rather than something totally different," he said.

    Switzerland is neither an EU nor European Economic Area (EEA) member but is part of the single market — this means Swiss nationals have the same rights to live and work in the UK as other EEA nationals. 

    READ MORE: It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Swiss-Mess: Revelation of UK's Brexit Plan

    EU leaders take part in a European Union summit in Brussels, Belgium June 28, 2018.
    © REUTERS / Stephanie Lecocq/Pool
    EU leaders take part in a European Union summit in Brussels, Belgium June 28, 2018.

    Flexibility on Services  

    The UK government paper said that "different arrangements for services" will be struck between the EU and the UK. Mr. Koutsomitis believes it is a workable proposal, but one would have to see how the 'services' part of the solution will work out and how much the City of London would be affected.

    "If there is a good will on both sides, it is a deal that could work at least in the medium term, meaning at least ten years. Since the UK is a big economy, the EU would not have an interest in making the economic relationship beneficial solely for the EU. The EU would not want to have a situation where a big economy, like the UK, would feel left behind or betrayed by its EU trade partners," he told Sputnik.

    Workers walk across London Bridge on their way to the City of London, October, 2012
    © AP Photo / Sang Tan
    Workers walk across London Bridge on their way to the City of London, October, 2012

    Speaking in front of the Parliament on Monday, Mrs. May said it is important to maintain more flexibility in how we're dealing with services.

    "On services, we want to be free to ensure that we are able to put in place what we believe is necessary to maintain our key position in services, not least on the financial services," the PM told her peers.

    The UK government is expected to present the highly-anticipated White Paper outlining its Brexit policy in detail this week.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the contributor and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    'Give us General Election': Calls for May No Confidence Vote Amid Brexit Tatters
    It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Swiss-Mess: Revelation of UK's Brexit Plan
    Here’s What the UK's Fresh Brexit Deal is All About
    Tags:
    trade deal, tariffs, economy, Brexit, Donald Trump, Theresa May, Europe, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse