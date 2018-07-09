Register
23:27 GMT +309 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party Theresa May, (L), accompanied by her husband Philip, delivers a statement outside 10 Downing Street in central London on June 9, 2017 as results from a snap general election show the Conservatives have lost their majority.

    Resignations Bad for Tory Party, Could Change Course of Brexit - UK Politicians

    © AFP 2018 / Ben STANSALL
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The resignation of UK Brexit Secretary David Davis, junior minister Steve Baker and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson indicate a crisis in the Conservative Party with the likelihood of a leadership challenge, along with a change of direction in the Brexit stance, UK members of parliament and a pressure group spokesman told Sputnik.

    Johnson resigned earlier on Monday, less than a day after the departure of Brexit Minister David Davis. Davis' resignation over disagreements with UK Prime Minister Theresa May's plan for exiting the European Union was followed by that of a junior minister in the UK government's Brexit department, Steve Baker.

    Crisis for Tories

    On Friday, the UK Cabinet released an outline of their position on the country’s future relationship with the European Union after Brexit, after a meeting at Chequers. The published document outlined such proposals as a joint institutional framework to be set up to interpret EU-UK agreements, a treaty to be signed on the United Kingdom's continued harmonization with EU rules, and a combined customs territory to be created between the United Kingdom and the European Union.

    In Davis’ resignation letter, the former minister cited disagreements with May over her Brexit plan as the reason for stepping down.

    Margot Parker, a member of the European Parliament for the UK Independence Party (UKIP), said that the resignations of Davis, Johnson and Baker would have all been motivated by their lack of faith in May’s Brexit plan.

    "[The resignations] show they had no faith in the Prime Minister’s plans put forward on Friday. Theresa May clearly will not deliver the Brexit they wanted," Parker said.

    Shahrar Ali, a candidate for Green Party leadership, stated that the resignation of Davis was also representative of a wider sentiment of distrust in the Conservative leadership by the party.

    "David Davis said he resigned because he would have had to champion a Brexit policy at home and abroad that he didn’t believe in. The reality is that nobody in the country, no matter on which side of the referendum, believes in May’s Chequers summit – except May herself," Ali said.

    Earlier in July, May said her Cabinet had agreed a deal on the basis of UK ties with the European Union after Brexit. A white paper outlining their common stance is expected to be published this week.

    READ MORE: UK Media Speculates About Possible No-Confidence Vote for Theresa May

    The white paper, May said, will propose an EU-UK free trade area for industrial and agricultural goods, as well as a common customs territory, putting the cabinet on a collision course with many hardline Brexiteers among the ruling Conservatives. The UK government previously was inclined to establish a full-fledged customs union with the bloc without any exceptions and with the application of WTO tariffs.

    Lord Alfred Dubs of the Labour Party said that the resignations were a crisis for the government that would affect its unity.

    "[The resignations are] very bad for Britain and for the government to have that self-crisis and it is very bad that the government is not being able to speak with the single voice in Brussels," Dubs said.

    John Petley, the spokesman of the Campaign for an Independent Britain, stated that if May were to handle the resignations poorly, then it could result in the Conservative Party losing power.

    "The thing with Mrs. May is that she's been a lifelong Tory and is very committed to the party. But really if she messes this up it's going to be the crisis for her party that will be compared to the crisis following the repeal of the Corn-laws in 1846, you know it put them out of office effectively for twenty-eight years," Petley said.

    Leadership Challenge on the Horizon

    A leadership election could be triggered with the support of 48 Conservative members of parliament. On Monday, a Downing Street spokesperson told reporters that May would defend her position as prime minister if a leadership election was called.

    Janice Atkinson, an independent member of the European Parliament for the United Kingdom, stated that Conservative Party members were no longer supportive of May, or her choices for government positions and would be looking for another leader of the party.

    "The Conservative members detest May and want her gone, to be replaced by a Brexit supporting PM. To have degraded Davis as she did, replacing him with a Remain civil servant and her chief of staff who hates Brexiteers, has shown May as weak. After the general election, her two advisers were kicked out after terrible advice. We now have two arch Remainers, Barwell and Robbins, who must also now go for undermining senior cabinet members who colluded with Brussels," Atkinson said.

    Davis, in an interview with the BBC4 broadcaster on Monday, said that May would survive in power after his resignation, and that he would not seek to run for leadership of the Conservative Party.

    READ MORE: Eurosceptic Group: UK Resignation Crisis May Prompt Rethink Brexit Strategies

    Gerard Batten, a member of the European Parliament for UKIP, said that Johnson’s resignation would have been motivated by the prospect of prompting a leadership election in which he could stand.

    "Boris thinks Mrs. May is on the run and that there will be a leadership election. Boris is only interested in Boris and thinks it's his chance to be Prime Minister. If he succeeds will he be better than Mrs. May? Well, he certainly couldn't be worse," Batten said.

    Robert Griffiths, the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Britain, stated that if a leadership election was called, it could provoke even further crisis within the Conservative Party.

    "It's quite possible there would be a leadership challenge although I doubt if the real Leavers would get a majority. This would plunge the Tory party in Parliament into an almost terminal crisis," Griffiths said.

    Change for Brexit

    Last March, May officially invoked Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, launching the process of the country's withdrawal from the bloc. The Brexit negotiations between London and the European Union started last year and are due to be completed by the end of March 2019.

    READ MORE: UK PM May Will Fight Any Attempt to Oust Her as Leader — Spokesman

    Atkinson stated that the resignations of Davis and Johnson could not only simply show a lack of support for the current Brexit process, but could be a matter of principle.

    "First Davis, now Boris — is this an outbreak of political principle at last on the issue of Brexit? Let us hope so. Brexit is the most important democratic issue of our time, more people voted in the referendum than any other. Her mandate was clear. May degrades it at her peril. Politicians must stand up for it, or face the public's wrath," Atkinson said.

    Batten stated that a majority of people in the Conservative party were disapproving of the soft Brexit pursued by May, as it concerns the EU single market, the customs union and UK sovereignty.

    CIB's Petley noted that although the crisis in government was a significant challenge, it could be the necessary push to force a change of direction on Brexit.

    "Now it's becoming very serious and to be honest I think it could be for the good. It could be the catalyst that's needed to force a change of direction," Petley said, adding that what the leadership challenge meant for Brexit was likely that the United Kingdom would either stop the Brexit process or consider joining the intergovernmental European Free Trade Association.

    Prime Minister Theresa May meets with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels (FILE photo).
    CC0 / Number 10
    Multiple UK Gov’t Resignations Can Be Signal ‘End of May’s Reign’ – UKIP Member
    May told parliament on Monday that the government must step up preparations for the possibility of a no-deal outcome during the short period left for negotiations between the United Kingdom and the European Union.

    President of the European Council Donald Tusk stated on Monday on his official Twitter that he regretted that the departure of Johnson and Davis did not prompt the United Kingdom to reconsider its withdrawal from the European Union.

    Griffiths stated that the Labour Party could take control of the Brexit negotiations and steer them into another direction by forcing an early general election.

    "As far as the Communist Party is concerned what we'd like to see is the Labour Party take every opportunity now to force an early general election… so that a left-led Labour Party could take over the Brexit process and negotiate a real, people's Brexit … that would mean not being subject to the big business freedoms of the single market and customs union," Griffiths said.

    The United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in a referendum in 2016, but the vote left the country divided almost equally into "Remainers" and "Brexiteers." The model for a future economic partnership, and the issue of the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland have proved to be the most contentious matters both in the talks with Brussels and the debates within the UK cabinet, which led to high-profile resignations.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speakers do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Eurosceptic Group: UK Resignation Crisis May Prompt Rethink Brexit Strategies
    UK Conservative Party's Pro-Brexit Members Losing Confidence in May – Poll
    Scientists Accuse Donald Trump of Putting UK 'National Security at Risk'
    Tags:
    resignations, Brexit, European Union, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse