Register
21:45 GMT +309 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Brexit themed beermats and magazines in JD Wetherspoon's pub, Edinburgh, Scotland.

    Brexit: Civil War Could Develop Within the Conservative Party – Commentator

    © Sputnik /
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    110

    British Prime Minister Theresa May has appointed Dominic Raab to be the new Brexit secretary after David Davis’s resignation. Earlier, Davis stepped down from his post amid discord with Prime Minister May over the Brexit deal. Radio Sputnik discussed this appointment with Dr. Marcus Papadopoulos, a political commentator.

    Sputnik: What is your assessment of Mr. Raab, who is now in charge of the UK’s departure from the EU?

    Dr. Marcus Papadopoulos: Mr. Raab for a number of years now has been regarded as a rising star within the Conservative Party and someone who one day could become leader of the Conservative Party. 

    Now he is a very fierce opponent of Britain’s membership of the European Union, but I think the difference between him and Mr. Davis is that Mr. Raab is very competent. He is very shrewd. 

    READ MORE: Strength of Theresa May's Brexit Position is That Tories Are So Divided — Prof.

    David Davis is very popular amongst conservative MPs and the grassroots; there were always question marks about his competence, especially when it came to face-to-face negotiations with European Union officials, for example, Mr. Juncker. 

    Now, I don’t think there is going to be a competence issue when it comes to Dominic Raab, he is highly competent. That’s not just my opinion, but I think it would be fair to say it’s the general opinion amongst people at Westminster.

    Sputnik: Now how likely is the cabinet turmoil to boost the eurosceptic factions if the government isn’t going to realign the balance towards the remaining majority within the cabinet now?

    Dr. Marcus Papadopoulos: Europe is a potentially deadly issue for the Conservative Party and it has been a potentially deadly issue for the Conservative Party for many decades now. Let us not forget, under John Major, stemming from the Maastricht treaty of 1992, the Conservative Party descended into a brutal, horrific civil war, which put the Conservative Party back years and years. 

    READ MORE: UK Conservative Party's Pro-Brexit Members Losing Confidence in May – Poll

    They were in opposition for years and years. It is possible that civil war of some magnitude could develop today within the Conservative Party. While something like three-quarters of conservative MPs supported Britain’s membership of the European Union, the right of the Conservative Party is extremely popular amongst the grassroots and I sense … that Mr. Davis’s resignation is galvanizing them now to take action against Theresa May. 

    They do not believe Theresa May is suitable to carry out Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union and they feel that Theresa May will not carry out what is referred to as being a hard Brexit.

    What I would say is this: Would Boris Johnson be more competent in that role as prime minister? I doubt that. Let’s be fair, if Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the Labour Party, was prime minister  he would be faced with a herculean task. 

    This is an extremely complicated, difficult issue for Britain, the most challenging issue since the Second World War. 

    The views and opinions expressed by Dr. Marcus Papadopoulos are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Theresa May Warns UK Must Be Ready for 'No Deal Brexit' Amid Cabinet Havoc
    Who Is Britain's New Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab?
    UK Brexit Proposals Have to 'Stand up to a Reality Check' - Professor
    Dominic Raab Appointed as New UK Brexit Minister Following Davis Resignation
    Former UK Brexit Minister Fears EU to Demand More Than London Already Offered
    Tags:
    negotiations, Brexit, European Union, David Davis, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse