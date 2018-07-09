Multiple UK Gov’t Resignations Can Be Signal ‘End of May’s Reign’ – UKIP Member

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A string of resignations in the UK government, including Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary David Davis, may signal the end of UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s career as the country’s leader, Richard Wood, a member of the UK Independence Party (UKIP), told Sputnik on Monday.

UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson resigned earlier on Monday, less than a day after the departure of Brexit Minister David Davis. Davis' resignation over disagreements with May's plan for exiting the European Union was followed by those of two junior ministers in the UK government's Brexit department — Steve Baker and Suella Braverman.

"The whole corrupt setup of our political elite needs sorting out. These resignations I feel are just a start. Theresa May as it seems may be at the end of her reign … She was never trusted by the majority of the people and as you now see some of the Brexiteers are now distancing themselves to save their own skins," Wood said.

He also argued that May’s attempts to keep the United Kingdom part of the European Union was detrimental to the country and will cause her "to fall on her own sword."

Gerard Batten, the leader of UKIP, told Sputnik that the resignation may be an attempt by Johnson to seize the prime minister's post if May is ousted.

"Boris thinks Mrs. May is on the run and that there will be a leadership election. Boris is only interested in Boris and thinks it's his chance to be Prime Minister," he said.

The politician, who succeeded Henry Bolton at the top UK post early this year, added that Johnson could possibly do a better job at taking the United Kingdom out of the European Union than May if he became a leader.

"If he succeeds will he be better than Mrs. May? Well, he certainly couldn't be worse. Would he deliver a real exit from the EU? We know Mrs. May won't do (sic) nothing to lose by replacing her with him," Batten said.

The United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in a referendum in 2016, but the vote left the country divided almost equally into "Remainers" and "Brexiteers." The UK-EU Brexit negotiations officially kicked off in June 2017 and are expected to be completed by the end of March 2019. The model for a future economic partnership, and the issue of the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland are among the most contentious matters in the talks.

