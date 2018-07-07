Register
18:29 GMT +307 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    The S-400 Triumf anti-air missile system

    From Syria to S-400: US Trying to Dictate Turkey’s Actions – Analysts

    © Sputnik / Alexey Malgavko
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    104

    The US is openly demonstrating its dissatisfaction with Ankara's strategy in Syria and its rapprochement with Moscow, Turkish analysts told Sputnik. Commenting on US threats to impose sanctions on Ankara over its purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems, analysts noted that Washington's previous embargo on Turkey didn't work.

    Washington is trying to dictate what Ankara should do in Syria, Turkish analysts told Sputnik, commenting on a statement made by Lindsey Graham, a Republican member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, following his meeting with Turkish President Recep Erdogan on July 4.

    "I tried to make the case that you want America in Syria because the outcomes of us leaving are not good," Graham told reporters. "You don't want any further incursions in Syria by the Turkish military, you'll get yourself in a quagmire."

    According to Turkish political analyst Ozdemir Akbal, Graham's remarks have come as no surprise given his ardent support to the People's Protection Units (YPG), the military wing of the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD).

    "Republican Lindsay Graham has been a member of the US Senate for 15 years maintaining close contacts with American expert strategic centers," Akbal said. "Graham's statement can be interpreted as a warning to the Turkish authorities not to interfere more in Syrian affairs, leaving this 'springboard' to the US."

    However, the political analyst believes that if Ankara takes strategically correct steps it will manage to overcome the US opposition on the PYD issue. To accomplish this task, Turkey needs to thoroughly calculate its strategic steps following talks between the American and Russian delegations.

    According to Akbal, Graham is using "the favorite American method of exerting pressure and imposing one's will through issuing threats underhandedly."

    Fighters from the Kurdish People Protection Unit (YPG)
    © AFP 2018 / DELIL SOULEIMAN
    Fighters from the Kurdish People Protection Unit (YPG)

    US Threats Against Turkey Evoke Memories of 1974 Embargo

    For his part, Naim Baburoglu, retired Turkish general, military strategist and academic at Istanbul Aydin University (IAU), looks at Graham's remarks from a broader perspective.

    "On June 26, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Wess Mitchell said that the purchase of Ankara Russian S-400 [air defense systems] can lead to the imposition of sanctions against Turkey," Baburoglu recalled.

    Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during an Iftar, the evening meal breaking the Ramadan fast, at his palace in Ankara, Turkey, Saturday, May 19, 2018
    © AP Photo / Presidential Press Service/Pool
    Ankara Balances on Tight Rope Between Russia and US – Professor on S-400 Issue
    He noted that earlier, on June 21, Senator Chris Van Hollen proposed an amendment to "suspend the sale of the F-35 stealth fighters to Ankara until it abandons the purchase of Russian systems."

    "I support the transfer of F-35 advanced aircraft to Turkey, but not if they proceed with the acquisition of the Russian S-400 missile defense system," Van Hollen said, claiming that "Turkey's acquisition of both systems would allow the Russians to more easily evaluate the capabilities of the F-35 and detect and exploit its vulnerabilities."

    Van Hollen's amendment was sponsored by the chairman of the State and Foreign Operations Subcommittee, Lindsey Graham, and Senator James Lankford.

    "These successive statements by the US authorities indicate the US's dissatisfaction with the Turkish-Russian rapprochement," Baburoglu highlighted.

    U. S. Air Force airmen walk toward fighter jets after Defense Secretary Ash Carter visited the Incirlik Air Base near Adana, Turkey (File)
    © AP Photo /
    Ankara's Withdrawal From NATO Just a Matter of Time – Turkish Politician
    Commenting on the US's threats to impose sanctions on Turkey, the retired general noted that "the last time such an embargo was imposed by the US against Turkey was during the events in Cyprus in 1974."

    On July 20, 1974, Turkey kicked off Operation Attila and invaded the island country of Cyprus following the Cypriot coup d'état on July 15, reportedly instigated by a Greek military junta, also known as the Regime of the Colonels.

    "The restrictions had lasted for four years, however, despite this, the Turkish government managed to successfully complete the Cyprus operation. This example is important, because today we see signs of an impending repetition of such actions by the US," Baburoglu opined.

    Kurdish Withdrawal From Manbij Raises Questions

    Yet another bone of contention between Ankara and Washington is their agreement on Manbij, the military strategist noted, referring to Turkey's Operation Olive Branch in northern Syria that lasted from January 20, 2018, to March 24, 2018.

    "Presumably, there were from 5,000 to 7,000 militants of PYD, YPG and PKK [Kurdistan Workers' Party, outlawed] in Manbij," he pointed out. "The Kurdish formations had to surrender weapons and retreat east of the Euphrates River as part of the agreement struck by Turkey and the US. However, recently, the Manbij Military Council announced that 'the YPG removed the remaining 12 military advisers' from the city."

    According to the retired general, it raises the question as to what has happened to the 5,000-7,000 YPG fighters who were earlier deployed in Manbij, since it remains unclear whether they left the city, laid down arms or simply mixed with the local population. However, Washington remains tight-lipped about the Kurdish withdrawal from Manbij, he underscored.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speakers do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    'New Era' of Turkey's Development After Inauguration Ceremony - Erdogan
    Turkey to Retaliate if US Slaps Sanctions Over S-400 Purchase - Ankara
    Lega: Turkey Should Use EU Money From Migration Deal to Create Reception Centers
    'If West Presses Ankara on S-400s, Turkey May Raise NATO Base Issue' - Journo
    Flexing Power After 2nd-Term Win, Turkey’s Erdogan Arrests Opposition Leaders
    Tags:
    manipulation, threats, sanctions, F-35 Lightning II, S-400, The Syrian war, Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Turkey, Syria, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Breathtaking Golden Jellyfish Lake With 2Mln Underwater Inhabitants
    Breathtaking Golden Jellyfish Lake With 2Mln Underwater Inhabitants
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse