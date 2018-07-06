Register
20:16 GMT +306 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    A member of the Israeli security forces carries flags of the Palestinian movement Hamas.

    ‘We’re Witnessing the Growing Capabilities of Hamas’ - Scholar

    © AP Photo / Majdi Mohammed
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Hamas has allegedly developed fake dating apps in a bid to hack mobile devices of Israeli soldiers. According to an army official, hundreds of Israeli troops were asked to download the hoax app granting developers the ability to track down the owners’ location and then used soldiers phones as listening devices and microphones.

    Sputnik has discussed this with Dr. Kobi Michael, senior research fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies at Tel Aviv University and former deputy director general and head of the Palestinian desk at the Ministry for Strategic Affairs.

    Sputnik: In your view, how likely is it that Hamas had the capability and resources to develop these types of malicious apps?

    Palestinian Hamas top leader Ismail Haniyeh, center, attends the Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Eastern Gaza City, Friday, June 15, 2018
    © AP Photo / Khalil Hamra
    Hamas Leader Joins Friday Prayer Near Fence Between Gaza and Israel – Reports
    Dr. Kobi Michael: I think that we are witnessing the growing capabilities of Hamas. It's not the first time that Hamas has tried to use such methods and to use their cybersphere. They have some good experts and they have some accumulated knowledge which is provided to them by Hezbollah, by the Iranians. I think that this is part of a broader strategy that they have in their struggle and conflict with Israel; they're trying all the fronts.

    Sputnik: Some experts noted that this move by Hamas actually indicates that the organization has good knowledge of young Israelis and their state of mind, what do you think of that?

    Dr. Kobi Michael: It is not surprising. I mean, they are our neighbors. They're not so far distant from Israel and they are pretty familiar with Israeli society or at least the Israeli media. They have, as I said before, some good experts who are working in order to accumulate knowledge and information about Israel, about Israeli society and about the IDF.

    READ MORE: No Love Here: Israel Accuses Hamas of Spying on Soldiers Via Fake Dating Apps

    So they are following Israel. They are following the IDF. They are following Israeli society. They're pretty aware of the things that are taking place here in Israel and they are acting in accordance to that. The Palestinians and the Israelis are very close. We have, unfortunately, a very serious conflict between us, but we're close societies geographically, and I would say, from a mental point of view, I'm not surprised that they have knowledge and familiarity about Israeli society.

    Sputnik: Israel's military said that this is kind of a new way that Hamas has tried to confront Israel. Do you agree with that? And has Israel used similar methods?

    Dr. Kobi Michael: The first question was if this is a new way of Hamas — no, it's not a new way. It has been done before several times and they're improving themselves, and I think that they are acquiring more capacities, more knowledge and more expertise in this regard, and we have to be more aware of their capacities and their motivation in this regard. With regard to the second question, the answer is — yes, of course, cyber is part of our life, part of our world today and this is part of the cognitive war today that Israel, Hamas, the Palestinians, the entire world is involved in.

    An Israeli soldier is seen next to an Iron Dome rocket interceptor battery deployed near the northern Israeli city of Haifa, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2013.
    © AP Photo / Tsafrir Abayov
    Israeli Army Accuses Hamas of Missile Attack From Gaza Strip
    Just last week or so we had a very big conference at the INSS (Institute for National Security Studies) which was titled "The Cognitive War: Campaign along the border with Gaza," and the idea of the cognitive dimension of the current warfare is something which is very much in existence. It is there and therefore Hamas uses its capacities and Israel uses its capacities and this is also cognitive war and war of brains and technologies and this is the reason by the way that Hamas is not only a terrorist organization. Hamas is a semi-state entity with state capacities, and therefore they have to be much more responsible and accountable.

    Sputnik: Do you think that the Israeli army needs to be more responsible and accountable for preparing troops to deal with this kind of threat?

    Dr. Kobi Michael: I think it is pretty well understood and clear that the IDF does make the efforts in this regard, the educational efforts. But we're dealing with youngsters. The IDF soldiers are mandatory soldiers at the age of 18, 19, 20, and the mobiles are part of our life today. There are some severe restrictions in the IDF with regard to the use of mobiles during operations, but there are always breaches and there are always some discipline problems.

    READ MORE: Hamas Allegedly Paid Gaza Family to Accuse Israel of Baby Girl's Death

    I think that this game is not so big, as far as I understand, we're talking about a few hundred soldiers and most of them, by the way, are not combat soldiers. They're not soldiers from the front lines on the Gaza border. They are soldiers that serve in the headquarters far from there but it's also forbidden. I hope that the IDF does what it has to do in order to prevent such events in the future.

    Sputnik: What measures are taken against those soldiers who did, will there be disciplinary measures?

    Dr. Kobi Michael: Yes, of course, and sometime very severe disciplinary measures. The IDF approach in this regard is very strict, but we have to understand that there will always be breaches and violations of the regulations and the orders. This is a sort of ongoing internal warfare in the IDF with regard to the discipline of soldiers.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

     

    Related:

    Hamas Leader Joins Friday Prayer Near Fence Between Gaza and Israel – Reports
    Hamas to Continue Protests on Gaza Border 'Achieving All Goals' - Official
    Israeli Troops Destroy Hamas Underwater Access Tunnel – Reports
    Tags:
    Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Hamas, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 30 - July 6
    This Week in Pictures: June 30 - July 6
    Happy Indifference Day
    Happy Indifference Day
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse