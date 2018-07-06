Register
06 July 2018
    Trump's Venezuela Invasion Idea Likely Shared by His Administration - Activist

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Opinion
    411

    President Trump repeatedly asked several of his top foreign policy officials, including the Secretary of State, last August about the feasibility of invading Venezuela. According to reports, Trump’s chief aides argued against the idea, saying that it would risk alienating the United States’ influence in Latin America.

    Sputnik caught up with Jorge Martin of the political lobbying group, Hands Off Venezuela, to ask whether the president’s position is shared by others in the US establishment.

    Sputnik: So, to begin with, do you think, what might be described as Trump’s rather outlandish idea stands alone in Washington, or are there others who share the sentiment that the use of force to remove Nicholas Maduro from power could be a beneficial thing?

    Jorge Martin: Well first of all I think the very fact that it has now been revealed that Trump had a serious idea of invading Venezuela is quite scandalous.

    U.S. President Donald Trump (R), trailed by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, arrives to speak to reporters after their meeting at Trump's golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey U.S. August 11, 2017
    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    Trump Repeatedly Suggested Invading Venezuela, New Report Says
    If this was any other country, let’s say Venezuela was planning to invade Columbia, or Russia was planning to invade Ukraine, or Iran was planning to attack Israel, the whole world will be up in arms; there would be an outcry of statements against them. The very fact that the US can discuss, calmly, invading another country, and no one says anything about this, just shows you the way the world works. The big imperialist powers rule the roost and the other ones just have to accept it.

    But yes, I do think there are other people in the US administration, who are probably in favour of this kind of ideas. There is a very strong lobby, in the right wing of the Republican party, mainly cantered around Florida Republicans, people like Marco Rubio, and people like that, who have always been I favour of a more proactive action on the part of the United States to remove the governments in Cuba, Venezuela and in other parts.

    I will say that yes, Trump’s ideas about this, are probably shared by others in his administration, and others in the Republican Party.

    Sputnik: Where do you see this going from here? Is it possible that Washington and its regional allies may up the pressure on Venezuela in the future in hope that they can actually topple Maduro once and for all?

    Jorge Martin: I think that it’s quite significant that everyone else in his administration, and four Latin American president who were consulted about this plan, were all against it.

    They were all against it not on the grounds that they are democrats, or that this will violate international law or anything like this, they were just against it on the grounds that this will probably backfire, it will not achieve the intended aims. But the aim is clear.

    The aim of the US administration not only under Trump, but also under Obama, is to remove the democratically elected government in Venezuela, which, in itself is quite scandalous, and I have no doubt that they will continue with this policy.

    Las banderas de Venezuela
    © REUTERS / Andres Martinez Casares
    EXCLUSIVE: Why Everything the Western Media Tells You About Venezuela is Lies
    At the time when this was discussed in August of last year, when Trump raised the possibility of a military invasion, they introduced sanctions, further sanctions, which limit the ability of Venezuela to renegotiate its foreign debt, and obtain international finance. On the 21st of May this year these sanctions were tightened under Trump and the day after the presidential election in Venezuela. So, I have no doubt that this policy will continue.

    Sputnik: This of course, isn’t the first time the president has threatened the use of military force, of course there was his now famous “fire and fury” threat with regards to North Korea. Some might say that this is just Mr Trump’s approach to foreign affairs, and that in fact, certainly in the case of North Korea, it might’ve helped to get us where we are today – the negotiating table – so maybe it could work with Venezuela too – what would you say to such people?

    Jorge Martin: I will say that the threats issued by Trump were quite serious.

    These threats were not made publicly, so much, but in private meetings where he raised the possibility of an invasion and asked the opinion of his advisors as to where that was his role or not. So, I think that in this case he was really thinking about an invasion and this in my opinion cannot be disregarded as mere boasting.

    U.S. Vice President Mike Pence addresses the Organization of American States at the OAS headquarters in Washington, U.S. May 7, 2018
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    VP Mike Pence Labels Venezuela ‘Failed State' But US to Blame, Says Activist
    If he had made this threat publicly, which he did not, then you might think it’s just part of his negotiating strategy, but in the case of Venezuela he’s not offering the Venezuelan government any way out, and in any case, the very idea that the government of the United States can dictate what the government of Venezuela does is scandalous in itself.

    If anybody was trying to dictate what the government of the United States does, it will be uproar in the media and government of the United States. So, the principle of sovereignty for countries to decide their own policy is violated by the United States and no one bats an eyelid

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of Jorge Martin and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

