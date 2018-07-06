UK counter-terrorism police are investigating whether Dawn Sturgess and Charlie Rowley, who collapsed hours apart on Saturday, came into contact with the same batch of nerve agent used to poison Sergei Skripal and his daughter four months ago.

They remain in a critical condition as police lead investigations at several sites across Salisbury and Amesbury they visited before falling ill. Home Secretary Sajid Javid held chair a meeting of the government's emergency Cobra committee later to discuss the developments.

The news that it was the same nerve agent was to blame was announced following analysis at the defense research facility at Porton Down, Wiltshire. Sputnik spoke to Adam Garrie director of Eurasia future about the latest attack and what questions it raises.

© REUTERS / Henry Nicholls Porton Down Laboratory Confirms Amesbury Сouple Exposed to Nerve Agent, Not Sure It's From Skripals Batch - Scotland Yard

Adam Garrie: Well it goes without saying that when two apparent or alleged occur near the chemical weapons facility, that the activities going on in that facility and the security around it are necessarily question. It simply doesn’t seem like an accident and if it was it was incredible gross negligence.

They want to perpetuate this atmosphere of fear of the chemical poisoning of the Skripals, which increasingly looks like someone who wasn’t Russia, certainly as Russia didn’t have a motive then and certainly doesn’t have a motive now. The whole Skripal thing which was instigated 100 days before the World Cup was a crude high school drama club level of mass distraction, this one is cruder and more vulgar.

The only logical conclusions one can reach is it was highly likely that like the previous false flag, this was staged in one form or another or it was gross negligence where the chemical weapons were let out of the bag in march somehow weren’t contained. This doesn’t explain why throughout the region no one else has been ill in this manner since.

Sputnik: What questions does this raise in terms security at Porton down?

Adam Garrie: It doesn’t bode well for a record of security and now these weird nerve agents are circulating around an area known for its proximity to the chemical weapons plant.

These people weren’t Russian; they weren’t involved in anything unusual let’s says, because in England and other places being Russian is enough for people to suspect you of wrongdoing.

© AP Photo / Matt Dunham What We Know About the Amesbury Incident So Far

It’s racist but an unfortunate reality. Sadly that’s where the world is right now, but something clearly went array, one can only suspect that the record of sloppy security that this government and its predecessors have engaged in now has recall and serious consequences.

Sputnik: What pressure will this put on the government after they accused Russia so profusely in March?

Adam Garrie: Well it makes the original apparent fake narrative seem all the more contrived. The danger is not some Russians that no one has been able to identify and no one has ever seen.

The danger is some of the chemicals at this chemical weapons lab are being circulated around civilian areas, this is worrying indeed. It certainly won’t be good for tourism in Wiltshire I’ll put it that way.

The views expressed in this article are solely those of Adam Garrie and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.