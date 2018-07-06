Register
03:11 GMT +306 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Carles Puigdemont in Brussels

    All Spanish Politicians in Exile 'Are Challenging Government' - Lecturer

    © Sputnik / Tyerry Monass
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01

    With St Andrew’s University Professor Carla Ponsati being sought by the Spanish government over rebellion charges relating to the Catalonia independence movement, the controversy surrounding the issue may well flare up again.

    Will she be extradited to Spain? Sputnik spoke with Guillem Colom-Montero, Lecturer in Hispanic studies at the University Of Exeter for more insight on the issue.

    Sputnik: Are Ponsati and Puigdemont likely to be extradited to Spain?

    Guillem Colom-Montero: All of the politicians who went into exile are actually really challenging the Spanish government, to a degree that very few people would have expected 5 months ago.

    There is not even an arrest warrant for those who are in Switzerland. If you read the Catalan pro-independence newspapers, they believe that Spain is not acting as a truly democratic European country and therefore they will not be extradited to Spain.

    Fired Catalan Cabinet members arrive at the national court in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. From left to right are, Joaquim Forn, Dolors Bassa i Coll, Raul Romeva, Carles Mundo, Jordi Turull, Meritxell Borras and Josep Rull.
    © AP Photo / Paul White
    Spain's Court Rejects Puigdemont’s Appeal Over Catalan Leader Election Law
    Then if you read the more pro-Spanish state press, they consider the state’s actions legal and remain hopeful that they will eventually be extradited. Whether it’s fair or unfair is hard to say.

    At the end of the day it is a complicated political conflict.

    Catalonia has always been willing to ask for a referendum on self-determination, so it’s interesting to see that there will now be talks with Pedro Sanchez, so we will see some developments in the coming months.

    Sputnik: How do you see the future of the movement progressing? Is Pedro Sanchez open to negotiations?

    Guillem Colom-Montero: Neither the PSE or PSOE are willing to change the Spanish constitution to allow a referendum on self-determination, but we have seen a real change in attitude. Had Sanchez been Prime Minister a year ago, we would not be in this situation.

    The upcoming negotiations are more relevant at the moment and they have time to reach an agreement that satisfies both parties.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of Guillem Colom-Montero and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Sincere Emotions: Goalkeeper Akinfeev Comments on Russia - Spain Game
    Spain's Court Rejects Puigdemont’s Appeal Over Catalan Leader Election Law
    German Prosecutors Seek Catalan Ex-Leader Puigdemont's Extradition to Spain
    Four Puigdemont's Ex-Advisers Join New Catalan Government
    Puigdemont to Be Once Again Nominated as Candidate for Catalan Presidency
    Ex-Catalan Leader Puigdemont Leaves German Prison After Paying Bail (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    opposition, government, exile, independence, Carles Puigdemont, Carla Ponsati, Guillem Colom-Montero, Spain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Kokoshnik: FIFA Football Fans Love Wearing Traditional Headdress
    Russian Kokoshnik: FIFA Football Fans Love Wearing Traditional Headdress
    Happy Indifference Day
    Happy Indifference Day
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse